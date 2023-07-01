14 Jul What is Kava (KAVA)?

Kava is simply a Layer 1 blockchain focused connected Web3 and smart statement capabilities, combining nan velocity and interoperability of Cosmos pinch nan developer powerfulness of Ethereum. Kava is afloat compatible pinch nan Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), and leverages nan Tendermint statement protocol for azygous artifact finality, and Cosmos’ highly scalable web infrastructure for unrivalled throughput.

Kava’s usage of nan Cosmos SDK and nan Inter-Blockchain Communications (IBC) Protocol, integrates Kava pinch complete 30 different Web3 blockchains and gives users entree to nan much than $60 cardinal successful liquidity wrong nan Cosmos ecosystem. Kava has a thriving organization of builders creating a assortment of Decentralised Applications (DApps) connected its furniture 1 chain, to meet nan demands of modern Web3 usage cases.

Kava focuses connected offering a versatile, cheap, very secure, and scalable multichain Web3 experience. Kava is simply a Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchain pinch nan autochthonal KAVA token fulfilling nan domiciled of a multipurpose inferior and governance token. The KAVA token launched successful 2019 via nan Binance Launchpad incubator, each token vesting has been unlocked.

Kava (KAVA)

Kava was created to fulfil a request successful nan Web3 and Decentralised Finance (DeFi) multi concatenation ecosystem focused connected Peer to Peer (P2P) decentralised lending. Kava’s extremity is to go nan premier DeFi solution and app for offering some stableness and decentralised leverage for immoderate of nan astir celebrated crypto assets for illustration BTC, BNB, XRP, and ATOM.

Kava gives users entree to multi plus collateralised indebtedness positions, which intends users tin return loans utilizing respective of nan astir celebrated tokens arsenic collateral. Additionally, Kava lets users entree in installments and rumor loans to themselves, from nan level directly, without immoderate counterparty risk. Loans from nan level are issued successful Kava’s stablecoin, USDX.

How Kava Works

Kava allows users to deposit integer assets, which are past locked to create a collateralized indebtedness position (CDP). The CDP is simply a smart statement which uses nan locked assets deposited by nan personification to rumor a decentralised indebtedness successful nan USDX dollar-backed stablecoin. Once nan CDP is created, an balanced magnitude of USDX is minted and lent to nan user.

The personification tin repay nan CDP to meet their indebtedness responsibility and adjacent it out, upon which nan deposited integer assets which were utilized arsenic collateral are unlocked and returned to nan user. If nan indebtedness to collateral period drops earlier nan indebtedness is repaid, owed to value volatility aliases akin circumstances, nan collateral tin beryllium liquidated to screen nan indebtedness position.

This automated CDP, stablecoin loan, and integer plus collateralisation process is what makes Kava’s decentralised lending possible. When a personification creates a CDP, nan associated fees are paid by nan personification successful KAVA tokens, and nan fees are past burned, creating upward value unit by reducing nan full proviso of KAVA. KAVA tokens are besides governance tokens which let users to ballot connected governance proposals. Users tin besides unafraid nan web by staking KAVA and earning a passive income for doing so.

Why is Kava Unique?

Kava is unsocial because it offers a unafraid and scalable, multi-chain, furniture 1 blockchain, pinch seamless interoperability betwixt 2 of nan astir celebrated Web3 blockchain ecosystems, Ethereum and Cosmos.

Kava besides has a unsocial group of incentives to onboard developers and builders creating DApps for nan level and ecosystem. Kava Rise is Kava’s $750 cardinal Developer Incentive Program provides nan backing to onboard developers.

Platform revenues are divided betwixt developers and validators verifying nan blockchain’s transactions and staking KAVA tokens. Kava plans to administer 62.5 percent of recently minted KAVA tokens to developers creating DApps connected Ethereum and Cosmos for nan Kava blockchain. This makes Kava genuinely 1 of nan first builder-owned blockchain networks.

The Kava Ecosystem

Because of Kava’s Developer Incentive program, Kava’s ecosystem is beautiful active, pinch complete 125 DApps presently disposable for Kava users. Popular DApps for illustration Curve Finance, Sushi Trident, Kava Mint, Kava Lend, and Kava Earn, connection DeFi solutions and opportunities to gain connected nan Kava blockchain.

For developers, Kava has a Discord, and immoderate developer tin taxable a task to Kava Rise for funding, nan project’s Github is disposable and documentation is besides freely available. Those looking to build connected Kava tin scope retired to nan Kava organization for support and proposal astatine immoderate measurement successful nan process.

What is nan KAVA Token?

KAVA is simply a multi-purpose inferior and governance token. KAVA holders person voting authorities to measurement successful connected decisions made astir governance proposals put distant by nan KavaDAO (Decentralised Autonomous Organisation).

Kava holders besides person nan expertise to gain 3-20 percent rewards successful KAVA by staking aliases moving a validator node to unafraid nan web and verify transactions. Kava Validators tin besides gain fees and stableness fees from users closing CDPs. Validators tin besides gain fees from users who delegate their KAVA for staking.

KAVA Tokenomics

The Kava Roadmap

Kava’s existent roadmap is laid retired by nan KavaDAO and nan Kava Strategic Vault, which sets distant milestones for nan Kava ecosystem. Current initiatives underway person been decided via governance proposals from nan KavaDAO, and voted upon by KAVA token holders.

Initiatives from nan Kava Strategic Vault include:

Smart Contract Interaction

Infrastructure Improvements

Scaling Initiatives

Vault Diversification

Strategic Developer Funding

Cross-Chain Funding

The Kava Team

Kava’s squad is led by Brian Kerr (CEO) and Scott Stuart (Product Manager). The squad is composed of developers, designers, engineers, trading & operations professionals moving connected nan Kava Ecosystem. To study much astir nan Kava team, much info tin beryllium found here.

Kava Ecosystem Partners

