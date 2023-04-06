What is Star Trek's Romulan Ale (& Why It's Illegal)

Romulan ale is 1 of nan astir potent spirits successful nan Star Trek beingness and is banned successful nan Federation. Here's why nan difficult bluish booze is illegal.

The Original Series

Romulan ale is 1 of nan astir potent alcoholic beverages successful nan Star Trek universe, but this wasn't why it was made forbidden by nan United Federation of Planets. Despite Romulan ale being contraband, it still recovered its measurement into nan hands of galore Starfleet officers complete nan years. As a result, respective Star Trek characters person nursed Romulan ale-induced hangovers, from Captain James T Kirk (William Shatner) to Lieutenant Commander Worf (Michael Dorn), but nan reasons for its illegality were much political.

From nan play instantly aft nan Earth-Romulan War to nan confederation during nan Dominion War, relations betwixt nan Federation and nan Romulan Star Empire were fraught. As portion of nan Treaty of Algeron that brought an extremity to nan war, Federation scientists were forbidden from processing cloaking technology, and nan Romulan Neutral Zone was established to people a obstruction betwixt Federation-occupied abstraction and nan Romulan Star Empire. These position played a large portion successful nan outlawing of Romulan ale successful nan Star Trek universe, and here's nan history of nan intoxicating beverage, and nan changes successful its ineligible status.

The History Of Romulan Ale In Star Trek

Deep Space Nine and Star Trek 6

Although it's not named, Romulan ale first appears successful nan Star Trek: The Original Series episode, "The Enterprise Incident". When Lieutenant Commander Spock (Leonard Nimoy) infiltrated a Romulan conflict cruiser, he drinks a bluish portion pinch a female Romulan commandant (Joanne Linville). Later, successful Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Doctor Leonard McCoy visited Kirk to commiserate nan latter's 52nd birthday, bringing an forbidden vessel of Romulan ale for nan 2 to enjoy. Years later, Kirk had Romulan ale served astatine a negotiated usability pinch visiting Klingon dignitaries, though he wasn't prepared for his hangover to beryllium exacerbated erstwhile his anti-Klingon prejudice saw him accused of assassinating Chancellor Gorkon (David Warner).

Romulan ale continued to beryllium forbidden during nan Star Trek: The Next Generation era, though it's imaginable that nan prohibition was relaxed erstwhile nan Romulans and nan Federation entered into an confederation during nan Dominion War. Doctor Julian Bashir (Alexander Siddig) was capable to bid it astatine Quark's connected Deep Space Nine, and shared a solid of nan tone pinch Admiral William Ross (Barry Jenner) and nan Romulan Senator Cretak (Adrienne Barbeau). However, it was forbidden again by nan clip of Star Trek: Nemesis when Worf nursed a hangover astatine nan wedding of William Riker and Deanna Troi. More recently, Jack Crusher (Ed Speelers) smuggled a crate of Romulan ale to Sarnia Prime, adding that, arsenic an anesthetic, it had awesome medicinal properties - a callback to Dr. McCoy's ain excuse for his possession of nan forbidden spirit.

Why Romulan Ale Is Illegal

The Wrath of Khan

Romulan ale is forbidden successful nan Federation because of nan fraught governmental business pinch nan Romulan Star Empire. Following nan extremity of nan Earth-Romulan war, a waste and acquisition embargo was successful spot alongside nan rules connected cloaking devices. This embargo meant that each Romulan products were illegal, and not conscionable nan incredibly potent bluish spirit.

When Starfleet began exploring nan Gamma Quadrant via nan wormhole, greater connection opened up betwixt nan Federation and nan Romulans. The Romulan Empire talented nan USS Defiant a cloaking device, and yet joined nan war. During this time, nan embargo was presumably lifted arsenic Romulan ale appeared to beryllium much readily available. The truth that Jack Crusher had to smuggle nan tone intends that, successful nan aftermath of nan Romulan supernova disaster, and nan infiltration of Starfleet by nan Zhat Vash, it's still efficaciously contraband successful Star Trek's 25th Century.

