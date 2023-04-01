What is the Open Network (TON)?

07 Apr What is nan Open Network (TON)?

The Open Network aliases TON is simply a scalable furniture 1 blockchain designed for wide adoption. TON was created by nan squad that besides created nan celebrated messaging app, Telegram. TON features ultra-fast transactions, very debased fees, easy-to-use apps, and a mini c footprint. TON is simply a shardable, multichain blockchain web which was designed to onboard billions of users, some from wrong Telegram and beyond.

TON is designed to beryllium a level which tin facilitate Web3 experiences, for illustration Smart Contracts, Decentralised Applications (DApps), Decentralised Autonomous Organizations (DAOs), Decentralised Finance (DeFi), Decentralised Exchanges (DEXs), decentralised information storage, and different blockchain innovations built connected a highly scalable furniture 1 chain.

TON’s grassroots open-source improvement organization is moving together pinch nan TON Foundation to create a viable Web3 ecosystem designed to onboard nan millions of Telegram users, galore of whom are besides very progressive successful nan crypto and blockchain ecosystem. Telegram’s organization is huge, pinch complete 700 cardinal users worldwide.

In summation to Telegram, Pavel Durov besides founded VK, which is Russia’s reply to Facebook, and VK and Telegram stock a immense overlap of users, galore of which person a passionate liking successful each things crypto. TON is positioned to connection nan way of slightest guidance to onboarding hundreds of millions, if not billions, of users from some of these platforms.

The Open Network

In 2018, nan Durov brothers, who founded Telegram released The Open Network whitepaper, and nan Telegram squad began moving connected nan first groundwork for nan project. In 2020, nan task past moved to go an open-source and community-driven project. The TON organization continues to undertake improvement connected nan task to this very day.

In 2022, TON became The Open Network and launched its mainnet, which has now go afloat operational and offers a wide assortment of features. TON has been surrounded by nan excitement successful anticipation of its imaginable to onboard nan masses, some done its resilient and highly scalable architecture and besides done its origins arsenic portion of nan Telegram ecosystem. TON’s integration pinch nan messaging app could beryllium a immense catalyst for mainstream crypto adoption.

Telegram is 1 of nan astir celebrated messaging and organization apps successful nan crypto space, pinch thousands of users, crypto groups, and online communities utilizing Telegram to talk and support their preferred blockchains and to talk markets, news, and trading strategies. TON’s capacity to service Telegram and different awesome societal networks, on pinch nan crypto community’s take of Telegram, provides nan imaginable to onboard a important number of caller users into crypto by measurement of TON.

How nan Open Network Works

TON boasts of being 1 of nan astir technologically precocious blockchains successful nan abstraction and is tin of performing millions and perchance tens of millions of existent Turing-complete smart statement transactions per second. It achieves this level of scalability and transaction throughput by utilising a maestro concatenation and activity chains/shard chains.

TON’s layer-1 architecture is designed to standard up to 2 to nan powerfulness of 32 activity chains, each of which tin beryllium subdivided into up to 2 to nan powerfulness of 60 shard chains. It tin support millions of transactions per 2nd near-instantly. Its maestro concatenation performs a akin usability to Ethereum’s beacon concatenation and acts arsenic an immutable ledger and constituent of reference for nan activity chains and their “shards”.

Each activity concatenation tin beryllium envisioned arsenic its ain blockchain, pinch its ain group of rules, which whitethorn cater to circumstantial usage cases. Workchains are subdivided into shards, which incorporate nan activity and transaction records of a subset of accounts. All of these shard chains stock a communal artifact format and rules, and nan activity chains, while they whitethorn person differences and variations depending connected nan usage case, each must conform to nan aforesaid group of statement rules to stay successful sync pinch nan maestro chain.

By distributing nan on-chain activity of users crossed activity chains and shard chains, TON has nan capacity to standard and person a precocious grade of transaction throughput to meet nan demands of Web3, DeFi, smart contracts and much erstwhile utilized by millions of people, without suffering successful position of performance.

Why is nan Open Network Unique

The astir evident point that sets TON isolated from different blockchain projects is its capacity to merge pinch nan Telegram messaging app and different awesome societal networks. There are nary different blockchains that person a adjacent narration pinch 1 of nan world’s astir celebrated messaging apps, pinch hundreds of millions of users already wrong nan ecosystem.

Payments betwixt Telegram users are instantaneous, and payments for services tin beryllium made seamlessly wrong Telegram connection chats, while transferring crypto to a friend tin beryllium done simply by utilizing a short nickname without having to input a agelong wallet address. If TON’s take spreads from Telegram’s personification guidelines to different adjacent societal networking apps for illustration VK aliases others, we could spot millions of users transacting pinch TON and utilizing TON DApps.

TON besides employed a “hybrid” statement exemplary successful which 98.5% of nan full token proviso was distributed done Proof of Work (PoW) mining accessible by each organization members successful a “fair distribution” earlier nan web switched to its existent PoS statement model.

What is nan Open Network Ecosystem

The Open Network ecosystem consists of 510 projects, currently, which are dispersed retired among categories acquainted to astir Web3/Blockchain enthusiasts. The categories wrong nan ecosystem are:

Centralised Exchanges (CEXs)

(CEXs) Mining (although TON was mined initially for adjacent distribution, it has since moved to Proof of Stake, and mining is nary longer possible)

(although TON was mined initially for adjacent distribution, it has since moved to Proof of Stake, and mining is nary longer possible) Wallets

Block Explorers

Cross Chain Bridges

Utilities (described arsenic “tools for developers & powerfulness users”)

(described arsenic “tools for developers & powerfulness users”) Channels (communities focused connected TON, charismatic communications and support from nan TON team)

(communities focused connected TON, charismatic communications and support from nan TON team) NFTs

Chats (chats astir TON)

(chats astir TON) Social (communication apps)

(communication apps) Gambling (place a wager pinch TON)

(place a wager pinch TON) Tokens (Jetons connected TON)

(Jetons connected TON) DEXs

Games (play and earn)

The TON ecosystem is thriving and has a batch of community-driven activity wrong it. Describing it successful item is beyond nan scope of this post, but those who are willing should visit this page to study much astir it and really to get involved.

What is Toncoin (TON)

Toncoin (TON) is nan autochthonal inferior and payments token for The Open Network, which is utilized for transaction fees, staking, governance, and payments. It is nan autochthonal token wrong nan TON ecosystem and is utilized wrong DApps, DEXs, and DeFi platforms, arsenic good arsenic for decentralised governance and votes connected changes to nan network, nan fees for transactions wrong nan TON ecosystem, and P2P payments betwixt users.

TON’s root is an absorbing journey. The original token, which was planned for Telegram’s messaging app and TON, was a token called “Grams”, which Telegram was moving connected aft nan Durov brothers released nan TON whitepaper successful 2018 and holding a $1.7 cardinal ICO.

In 2020, nan SEC stepped successful and warned Telegram that “Grams” would beryllium viewed arsenic a information which would request to spell done nan general compliance procedures that are mandatory for each registered securities. At this point, Telegram stepped distant from nan task and allowed nan organization to return over.

TON trial network2 tokens were placed into 20 PoW Giver smart contracts. These contracts allowed nan organization to excavation nan coins for a constricted play of time, mimicking nan “fair distribution” inherent successful PoW blockchains for illustration Bitcoin, Monero, Grin, and Litecoin.

This allowed TON’s tokens to beryllium reasonably dispersed amongst nan community, a value that is absent from galore different Web3 and PoS blockchains, which gave tokens to squad members, foundations, and whales successful premines which preferred insiders alternatively than distributing coins fairly.

Once TON’s PoW mining play of token distribution ended, TON switched to go a PoS concatenation and now benefits from nan precocious scalability, throughput, and debased c footprint that PoS chains person been optimised for.

TON’s hybrid statement exemplary allowed it to use from nan champion of some worlds successful a sense, and it’s 1 of nan much absorbing and unsocial ways a Web3 aliases “next generation” blockchain token distribution arena has taken place.

More recently, nan TON community, by measurement of governance, voted to suspend much than $2.5 cardinal successful TON tokens which were successful miner’s wallets without immoderate outgoing transactions for 4 years, which resulted successful nan freezing of 1,081,389,416 TON, aliases a spot complete 20 percent of nan full proviso erstwhile nan ballot was passed. The stiff tokens were believed to beryllium “lost” by miners who nary longer held nan backstage keys.

TON Tokenomics

The Open Network Roadmap

2023 Q4

Collator and Validator separation

2023 Q3

Jetton Bridge

Polygon Toncoin Bridge

Extra-currencies

ETH, BNB, BTC Bridge

Scalability and velocity showcase

Sharding Guidelines and Tools

2023 Q2

Elector and Config Update

DAO & Liquidity Staking Contracts

Developer Libraries

Tokenomics Deflation Mechanism

Decentralised Encrypted Messaging

Address Reform

TVM Update

2023 Q1

Token Bridge

TON Connect

Tokens Guidelines & Tools

Lockup and Vesting Tools

TON Awards 2022

Network config adjustment

Tokenomics optimization voting

The Open Network Team

TON is led by its organization arsenic an open-source project, and its personification guidelines which participates successful governance decisions by voting connected organization and foundation-proposed initiatives successful token holdings-based weighted “Validator Voting”.

The TON Foundation has operations successful Dubai and is simply a decentralised organization which was group up to support ecosystem improvement aft Telegram abandoned nan project. More accusation regarding nan TON Foundation tin beryllium found here.

How to bargain TON pinch crypto

How to bargain TON pinch crypto

1. Log in to your Bitfinex relationship aliases sign up to create one.

2. Go to nan Deposit page.

3. In nan Cryptocurrencies section, take nan crypto you scheme to bargain TON pinch and make a deposit reside connected nan Exchange wallet.

4. Send nan crypto to nan generated deposit address.

5. Once nan costs get successful your wallet, you tin waste and acquisition them for TON. Learn really to waste and acquisition connected Bitfinex here.

Also, we person Bitfinex connected mobile, truthful you tin easy bargain TON rate while on-the-go.

