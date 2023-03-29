What it means to be a sadir and kalavantulu artiste

Two artistes, 1 practising Sadir and nan different a Kalavantulu, shared their communicative and travel astatine an arena titled ‘Unspoken Realities’ organised by Kalavaahini Trust (founded by Malavika Sarukkai) and Shreya Nagarajan Singh Arts Development Consultancy. The speech took spot erstwhile nan Chennai Season was astatine its peak. But it’s ne'er excessively precocious to revisit their talk to understand nan history of creation and to cognize really it has evolved complete nan years.

R. Muthukannammal, a seventh procreation Sadir artiste from Tamil Nadu and Annabattula Lakshmi Mangatayaru, a sixth procreation Kalavantulu artiste from Andhra Pradesh met astatine Amethyst. They sang and demonstrated a fewer gestures, successful nan process proving really they are utilized to nan arc lights. Chinnagandham Yashoda Thakore, a sixth procreation Kalavantulu artiste from Peddapuram, who performs Kuchipudi and Devadasi Nrityam, was nan moderator.

Though nan 2 veterans appeared calm, location was anger wrong astir their scarred past. Yashoda took them backmost to nan twelvemonth 1947.

Seventy-year-old Lakshmi explained what happened soon aft creation was outlawed. “Some women pretending to beryllium Kalavantulu, went into prostitution, and gave america a bad name. We are still base nan stigma.”

Muthukannamal | Photo Credit: SNS Arts Development Consultancy

Muthukannamal, 85, was candid, “We struggled. No 1 called us. Now everyone is saying Sadir, Sadir…” She is now excessively aged to teach. She was calved to Ramachandra Nattuvanar, and arsenic per nan contented successful her family was chosen to beryllium dedicated to nan Viralimalai Murugan temple (Pottukkatutal) erstwhile she was seven.

It was an oral contract. They lived retired of nan nutrient from nan onshore fixed by nan temple, which passed down to nan adjacent procreation dancer, not needfully a biologic relative. She said, “Sadir is each I cognize and love. After nan Act, we were not allowed to creation successful nan temples and our lands were taken away. But we continued to creation arsenic agelong arsenic nan Pudukottai Maharaja supported us. When we were asked to creation to movie songs, we said ‘no’, only Carnatic music.”

Muthukannammal said of nan 32 Sadir artistes attached to nan temple, who would tie kolams and prepare maav for prasadam isolated from nan 4 ritualistic creation offerings a day.

She performed the saayaratchai with a diparadhana and a fewer steps while her begetter recited jatis pinch cymbals, and later palliyarai, pinch a diparadhana and immoderate songs including a Thevaram and an unjal pattu, ‘Radhe shri madhuresa’ sung successful solitude to Subramanya pinch nary creation aliases euphony accompaniment.

There was a 10-day show erstwhile nan deity was taken astir nan streets successful convoy and nan dancers would execute nan ‘veedhi padams’ . Among nan songs she readily shared was ‘Koodi sugam kudathu modi ulla dorai’. She collapsed into a varnam midway, ‘Bhoomi velayu tanja Brihadeesha…’ followed by a theermanam (identified arsenic nan anupallavi of ‘Manavi chekona raada’, Sankarabharanam, Adi, Ponniah Pillai). “We person not written down thing that ayya taught us. We retrieve it all,” she said.

The Subramanya temple is situated connected nan elevation and 1 has to climb much than 200 steps. Muthukannammal would spell up 4 times a day. “We had nary electricity. We did each this for god.”

Annabattula Lakshmi Mangatayaru’s grandmother Buli Venkataratnam was a dancer while mother Sathyabhama was a singer.

Lakshmi hails from nan East Godavari district. They were initially attached to nan temple, but later performed astatine nan royal courts too. “We were utilized to performing nan ‘salaam’ jathi to nan king.” She has learnt nan Gollakalapam and Bhamakalapam.

Their repertoire featured galore padams by Kshetrayya, Sarangapani and others. There were immoderate connected nan Triplicane Parthasarathy temple arsenic well.

Lakshmi sang nan anupallavi of ‘Illerugaka’, a Kshetrayya padam, ‘Ala naadu neethoti kalasi matladina’. “We presented padams and javalis only for learned audience. You could not repetition a hasta. Even if a statement is repeated 20 times, location has to beryllium 20 different hastas,” said Lakhmi.

Buli Venkataratnam, who refused to work together to nan legislation, was a modern of Balasaraswati. Lakshmi recalled nan insecurity of that time. “But she would aftermath america up astatine 4 a.m. to make america dance. I was very young and would inquire her who will watch us. She would reply, ‘the instrumentality will move around, past you should beryllium ready’.”

These artistes were beardown women, who were treated unfairly and mislaid overmuch of nan creation successful nan process. Muthukannammal said, “Ah yes, Bharatanatyam is good.” It’s nevertheless not nan Sadir she learnt.