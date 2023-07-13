What Jon Bonné Learned From Writing ‘The New French Wine’

The Pour
For nan first clip successful 20 years, a sweeping caller vino book examines France thoroughly. What’s caller whitethorn beryllium surprising.
When Jon Bonné group retired successful 2014 to constitute a book connected nan modern vino civilization of France, he didn’t grasp nan immense quality of nan changes that had transformed nan state complete nan past 20 years, aliases what those changes meant for nan remainder of nan wine-producing world.
What he learned amazed him, and nan consequence 9 years later is “The New French Wine: Redefining nan World’s Greatest Wine Culture,” an important two-volume activity that was published this spring.
“I thought what was caller was going to beryllium connected nan fringes,” he said successful a telephone interview. “I didn’t recognize nan alteration was everywhere.”
Wine is simply a world phenomenon, consumed and grown connected each 7 continents, moreover Antarctica. Yet anyone seeking to understand vino successful nan slightest must reckon pinch France. While Italy makes much wine annually and nan United States drinks much wine, nary state has done much than France to create nan archetype for bully wine.
From France came grapes known nan world over, for illustration cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir, syrah, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc. The French gave america notions that govern nan measurement we deliberation astir wine, for illustration terroir, nan thought that bully vino tin definitive nan qualities of its spot of origin.
They created nan modern appellation system, which overmuch of nan winemaking world has imitated. And if they did not needfully invent vino techniques for illustration barrel-aging aliases making Champagne-style sparkling wines, they demonstrated their imaginable and perfected champion practices.
“When changes hap successful Burgundy, it impacts chardonnay and pinot noir each complete nan world,” Mr. Bonné said. “So overmuch of nan vino manufacture brings its roots backmost to France.”
Great books person been written successful caller years astir azygous French regions, for illustration Burgundy, Bordeaux and Champagne. But Mr. Bonné is nan first since 2002, erstwhile Andrew Jefford’s “The New France” was published, to effort to picture nan French vino civilization arsenic a whole.
Mr. Bonné, a erstwhile vino editor of The San Francisco Chronicle, spent years traversing France, visiting regions and producers. He tried to make consciousness of really and why French vino has evolved since nan move of nan century.
“The New French Wine” is simply a acold bigger and much eager activity than his last, “The New California Wine.” Mr. Bonné argues, essentially, that successful bid to understand French wine, you request to understand French culture. “C’est compliqué,” he writes. There are contradictions and inconsistencies which nan French are everlastingly trying to reconcile arsenic they some yearn for bid and defy it. This is simply a terrific book not only astir vino but astir France.
It’s not a reference book, but thing better: an opinionated, thought-provoking activity that uses vino arsenic a conveyance for taste history. The champion measurement to understand French wine, successful Mr. Bonné’s view, is not by examining nan nuts and bolts of vino accumulation aliases by encyclopedically assessing producers. It’s by knowing nan historical, taste and economical forces driving decision-making, not conscionable successful vino but nan country. He comes astatine this from nan proverbial position astatine 30,000 feet and pinch his boots connected nan ground.
Understanding French wine, Mr. Bonné writes, requires getting past nan powerful mythology of an immutable France, some successful position of its agrarian civilization and its culinary habits. “La France Profonde,” for example, nan conception of nan principle of France domiciled successful a pastoral countryside peopled by hardworking “paysans” — proud group tied to their onshore — is beloved by politicians trying to onslaught a chord pinch constituents, conscionable arsenic American politicians salary homage to nan thought of American Exceptionalism.
This agrarian civilization has mostly disappeared, arsenic it has successful galore occidental countries. Small villages and towns person hollowed out, losing their captious institutions arsenic young group move into nan cities looking for much rewarding, little physically taxing jobs.
It’s a process, really, that began agelong agone pinch industrialization, hastened by depressions, wars and phylloxera, nan scourge of aphids that astir destroyed European vineyards successful nan precocious 19th century. But it has greatly accelerated, Mr. Bonné argues, successful caller decades.
At nan aforesaid time, French habits person changed. Statistics show nan accelerated diminution successful France’s depletion of wine. It’s not that nan French are nary longer willing successful wine. But its domiciled has changed.
Once, French workers mightiness person consumed a liter aliases 2 a time of mediocre vino that was astir apt person to 10 percent intoxicant than today’s modular of 13.5 to 14 percent, hearkening backmost to days erstwhile vino was safer to portion than water.
No longer. The French, for illustration almost everybody successful historical wine-drinking nations, are drinking little but better. They are concerned pinch wellness and wellness, pinch drunken driving and pinch moderation. Demographically, France is nary longer a state of achromatic Catholics but acold much diverse, pinch galore citizens who don’t portion astatine all.
“Wine is simply nary longer a foundational portion of increasing up French,” Mr. Bonné writes. “The thought of vino arsenic an mundane staple has progressively evolved to nan conception of vino arsenic a mini pleasure.”
Mirroring nan culture, nan French vino manufacture is smaller, but producing amended wine. Vast tracts of vineyards successful nan mediate of nan country, which erstwhile produced oceans of plonk, person either been pulled retired aliases gone fallow, a basal process that has caused awesome societal and economical disruption. The marketplace for this vino nary longer exists. Other countries astir nan world tin do it amended and cheaper.
Wine has evolved from a taste measurement of life to a benignant of boutique industry, he writes. Forward-thinking vignerons laid retired a way to nan early that included turning distant from nan chemic farming that held specified allure for a weary federation aft World War II, little technological and manipulative winemaking, smaller accumulation and much precise expressions of terroir.
The institutions governing France’s appellation strategy arsenic good arsenic section officials who enforce nan rules, groups formed almost a period agone for nan idealistic intent of rooting retired fraud and ensuring that consumers sewage what they paid for, became nan biggest advocates for automation and chemic farming. In galore ways, Mr. Bonné writes, earthy vino was an understandable guidance to rigid authorities who blocked some progressive movements and efforts astatine individual expression.
Mr. Bonné’s conception connected earthy vino is fascinating. He is intelligibly conflicted astir it, recognizing nan wide and salutary power earthy vino has had astir nan world. He laments what he calls its “sandbox insularity” and defensiveness astir vino flaws.
The region-by-region study successful nan “Narrative” volume, is important to knowing Mr. Bonné’s action process for nan winemakers included successful nan “Producers” volume. People good versed successful French vino whitethorn beryllium amazed by nan omissions of immoderate fantabulous producers, but he does see galore little-known ones worthy seeking out, a amended strategy than simply repeating celebrated names from nan pantheon.
“The New French Wine” is well-written and evocative. Mr. Bonné conveys a lovely, atmospheric sense, whether of La Dive Bouteille, an yearly adjacent for earthy vino producers, aliases of nan less-traveled French countryside. His humanities interludes connected subjects for illustration nan genesis of nan appellation strategy aliases nan improvement of integrated farming are clear and cogent.
Not everybody will beryllium convinced by each facets of nan book. His argument, for example, that galore Languedoc appellations were drawn up arsenic a convenience based connected nan networks of cooperatives location makes humanities sense. But his sociological statement that earthy vino tends toward cliques because of a taste request to beryllium to a group — “to beryllium a French introvert is to beryllium suspect” — will nary uncertainty tie pushback.
I would emotion to spot really nan French respond to this book, which truthful acold has only been published successful English. Will they resent his American presumption to explicate France? Or will they admit that Mr. Bonné, for illustration a modern-day Tocqueville, has presented an insightful reflector to their culture?