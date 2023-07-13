When Jon Bonné group retired successful 2014 to constitute a book connected nan modern vino civilization of France, he didn’t grasp nan immense quality of nan changes that had transformed nan state complete nan past 20 years, aliases what those changes meant for nan remainder of nan wine-producing world.

What he learned amazed him, and nan consequence 9 years later is “The New French Wine: Redefining nan World’s Greatest Wine Culture,” an important two-volume activity that was published this spring.

“I thought what was caller was going to beryllium connected nan fringes,” he said successful a telephone interview. “I didn’t recognize nan alteration was everywhere.”

Wine is simply a world phenomenon, consumed and grown connected each 7 continents, moreover Antarctica. Yet anyone seeking to understand vino successful nan slightest must reckon pinch France. While Italy makes much wine annually and nan United States drinks much wine, nary state has done much than France to create nan archetype for bully wine.