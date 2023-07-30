What’s Less Harmful: 301 Redirect or “404 Error Pages”? via @sejournal, @martinibuster

Google’s Gary Illyes answered a mobility astir which is little worse to use, millions of 404 correction pages aliases 301 redirects. Gary’s reply cleared nan aerial astir really to deliberation astir each position code.

The mobility was simple:

“What is little harmful: having millions of 404 correction pages aliases millions of 301 redirects, wherever sold merchandise pages redirect to nan genitor listing page?”

The reply was besides simple, though it could person gone into much detail.

This is Gary’s answer:

“404 position codes are wholly harmless, and truthful are 301.

You request to determine what’s amended for your script for and alert pinch that.”

Status Codes

Gary uses nan building “status codes” to mention to nan 404 and 301 responses.

They are some responses by a server to a petition for a webpage (that was made by a browser aliases bot).

When a browser goes to a webpage, what it’s doing is requesting a webpage from nan server.

The server responds to nan browser petition pinch a connection communicating nan status of that request.

That’s why Gary called nan 301 and 404 codes status codes.

Because they are responses (from nan server to nan browser), they’re besides called consequence codes.

But technically, they are position codes, because nan creators of nan HTML standards, nan World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), refers to them arsenic position codes.

There are 5 kinds of position codes:

“1xx (Informational): The petition was received, continuing process

2xx (Successful): The petition was successfully received, understood, and accepted

3xx (Redirection): Further action needs to beryllium taken successful bid to complete nan request

4xx (Client Error): The petition contains bad syntax aliases cannot beryllium fulfilled

5xx (Server Error): The server grounded to fulfill an apparently valid request”

Error Pages/Error Codes

The mobility that was asked referred to “404 correction pages,” apt because they are commonly referred to arsenic 404 errors.

But nan pages themselves are not successful error.

What’s happening is that nan petition for missing webpages “cannot beryllium fulfilled.”

There is an correction successful that nan page page is not found. But nan server only responds pinch a position code, 404 (page not found).

The communal usage of nan connection “error” to mention to nan 404 has led to nan mistaken belief that 404 responses are bad.

But that’s incorrect, nan 404 consequence is neither bad nor good, it’s conscionable a consequence that nan page is not found.

According to nan W3C:

“The 404 (Not Found) position codification indicates that nan root server did not find a existent practice for nan target assets aliases is not consenting to disclose that 1 exists.

A 404 position codification does not bespeak whether this deficiency of practice is impermanent aliases permanent;…”

Another trustworthy and charismatic HTML resource, nan Mozilla Web Docs, defines nan 404 position code for illustration this:

“The HTTP 404 Not Found consequence position codification indicates that nan server cannot find nan requested resource.

…A 404 position codification only indicates that nan assets is missing: not whether nan absence is impermanent aliases permanent.”

All of that explains why Gary Illyes said that “404 position codes are wholly harmless…”

How to Choose Between 301 and 404 Response Code

Gary besides said that nan individual patient needs to take what useful champion for them.

Webpages spell missing for a assortment of reasons.

If nan page is missing because 2 sites were merged, a patient tin 301 redirect aged aliases outdated pages to nan caller pages that are akin successful topic.

But if nan pages person nary akin taxable lucifer past those pages tin go 404 responses, saying that nan page is absent.

One tin usage a 410 position codification to bespeak nan removal is permanent, but Google fundamentally treats nan 404 and 410 almost nan same.

In nan end, erstwhile successful doubt, deliberation astir what useful champion for nan user.

For example, if you are merging a tract that’s astir Topic K into a bigger tract that’s astir Topic A – Z, past it whitethorn make consciousness to do a one-to-one redirect to pages successful nan bigger tract that are astir Topic D.

The remainder of nan pages that don’t person a one-to-one lucifer tin beryllium redirected to nan main class page for Topic D successful nan bigger site.

Or arsenic Gary said, “You request to determine what’s amended for your scenario…”

Watch nan Google SEO Office Hours astatine nan 1:09 infinitesimal mark:

