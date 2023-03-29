What’s new in Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 and earlier

Google's beta programs person go outright confusing for anyone who doesn't travel excessively closely. The institution is presently testing nan adjacent large merchandise of its mobile operating system, Android 14, which is now successful its developer preview phase. Google is besides astatine it pinch Android 13 betas, though, which it uses to trial its quarterly Pixel Feature Drops. Since nan March Feature Drop is now unrecorded for everyone pinch a supported Pixel phone, nan adjacent successful statement is nan June Feature Drop. As such, Google is moving connected nan Quarterly Platform Release 3 (QPR3). Here is our ongoing changelog detailing what's caller successful nan betas preceding nan last Android 13 release.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2

Google has released Android 13 QPR3 Beta 2 connected March 29, 2023, overmuch to our surprise. The institution only started nan beta rhythm pinch QPR3 Beta 1 connected March 15, truthful it only took astir 2 weeks for nan institution to merchandise nan adjacent version. That short region betwixt nan 2 releases is decidedly noticeable, though. There are only a fewer tweaks successful Beta 2, which we've collected for you below.

Entering your PIN is (optionally) much private

The PIN you've selected for your telephone is nan only point that stands betwixt you and a thief willing successful much than conscionable your beingness device. It's shockingly easy to return complete your Google relationship erstwhile personification knows your PIN, truthful you request to protect it almost arsenic good arsenic your password. Google is making this easier pinch a caller mounting successful Android 13 QPR3 that's besides going to travel to each Android phones pinch Android 14, as covered by XDA. A caller Enhanced PIN privateness option successful nan surface fastener strategy settings allows you to disable each animations for your PIN introduction screen, making it overmuch harder for prying eyes to make retired your PIN erstwhile they glimpse complete your shoulder.

Broken colour profiles from Beta 1 are fixed

In QPR 3 Beta 1, Google accidentally collapsed immoderate Pixel phones' colour profiles, making screens look overmuch darker and much vivid than intended. While immoderate group whitethorn person liked nan change, it wasn't intentional, and truthful Google fixed nan bug that caused this pinch Beta 2, as 9to5Google spotted.

This alteration is almost excessively mini to study on, but it mightiness messiness pinch your encephalon erstwhile you're personification who often accesses app info screens. When you long-press an icon connected your location screen, nan paper options for pausing an app and for app info astatine nan apical person been swapped, which mightiness lead to immoderate accidents.

Stable Android 13 and QPR3 Beta 2 side-by-side

If you look further below, you tin spot that Google is readying a caller creation for nan long-press paper that would put nan pause app and app info shortcuts connected apical of each different alternatively than adjacent to each other. It's imaginable that nan bid was changed owed to immoderate inheritance preparations for this creation tweak.

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1

Google first started nan QPR3 travel pinch Beta 1 connected March 15, 2023. The caller merchandise is already giving america a glimpse astatine immoderate features that galore different phones mightiness only get pinch Android 14, arsenic Google is processing some nan past Android 13 merchandise for Pixels and nan adjacent large OS type successful parallel. Let's dive correct in.

The app drawer animation is overmuch smoother

1st: Previous versions. 2nd: Android 13 QPR3.

Google added an action to automatically show nan keyboard erstwhile you unfastened nan app drawer to jump correct into search. As convenient arsenic that is, you whitethorn person noticed that nan keyboard and nan app drawer alert successful astatine different speeds. This animation discrepancy is fixed successful Android 13 QPR3, pinch nan keyboard and nan app drawer yet moving up astatine nan aforesaid speed. This whitethorn conscionable beryllium a mini cosmetic change, but it makes for a amended experience.

Small creation adjustments

Mishaal Rahman reports that the transcient taskbar for tablets and foldables is back successful Android 13 QPR3. This is simply a tweak to nan taskbar that makes it vanish automatically erstwhile you don’t interact pinch it, only showing up erstwhile you swipe up a small from nan bottom. It was first introduced successful QPR2 Beta 2 but past removed later on. Note that you tin only entree this erstwhile you group your instrumentality to a DPI of 600 aliases higher, and only erstwhile you usage motion navigation alternatively than buttons.

When you want to alteration your wallpaper connected QPR3, you mightiness besides announcement different alteration first introduced successful Android 14 DP2. The wallpaper preview is now showing your caller inheritance successful a fullscreen view, making it easier for you to gauge whether aliases not you really for illustration it.

In 1 past alteration related to nan launcher, Android 13 QPR3 decouples nan upwind study from nan smart abstraction successful nan apical near area of nan location and fastener surface connected Pixel phones. This allows you to disable nan upwind paper connected nan fastener screen, as Mishaal Rahman demonstrates. The tweak was besides introduced successful Android 14 DP2, truthful it’s not clear if it will really travel to Android 13 aliases if it’s conscionable leftover code.

If you don’t emotion ever seeing nan artillery percent successful your position bar, nan Pixels near you retired of luck for a while. Rather than showing you a percent number erstwhile you swipe down to spot nan notifications, they would alternatively show you a time-based estimate, making it very inconvenient to spot difficult numbers. This forced galore to move connected nan artillery percent successful nan position bar. The percent is now backmost successful nan notification shadiness pinch QPR3.

Some tweaks are presently successful nan useful for nan launcher that deed a akin cosmetic note. The paper that pops up erstwhile you long-press an app icon looks different, though you person to activate hidden developer flags successful bid to make this alteration show up. Rather than putting each azygous point successful a container of its own, nan redesign offers 3 boxes to thief differentiate nan individual sections available: App info, widgets, and different administrative options successful 1 box, in-app shortcuts successful nan next, and notifications successful different one. The opening animation has besides been tweaked a little, pinch nan paper now flying successful correct from nan icon you press, on pinch a mini bounce backmost erstwhile it reaches its intended size. This creation alteration is besides disposable successful Android 14 DP2, but it’s hidden there, too.

Further tweaks successful Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1

There are a fewer much changes successful nan useful that are worthy highlighting:

Android 13 QPR3 Beta 1 adds preparations for civilization fastener surface shortcuts, which will let you to move to a fewer pre-selected options different than smart location controls and wallet.

The caller merchandise adds codification for civilization emoji wallpapers, though for illustration connected Android 14 DP2, this isn’t progressive by default conscionable yet.

Some group connected Reddit besides noted that nan colors look much vivid and darker connected QPR3, which looks peculiarly awesome erstwhile you usage an app successful acheronian mode. Sadly, this mightiness conscionable beryllium a bug, arsenic 9to5Google explains.

Get Android 13 QPR3 correct now

If you want successful connected nan fun, beryllium judge to join Google’s beta program. While it’s easy capable to get an over-the-air update for nan beta, you request to support successful mind that nan measurement backmost is harder and involves a afloat reset. So if you want to get nan QPR3 beta, you mightiness person to hold for nan programme to extremity until you tin return to a unchangeable build without losing your data.