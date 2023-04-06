What's the truth about the links between the British Royal Family and the slave trade? 

By David Wilkes

Published: 22:13 BST, 6 April 2023 | Updated: 23:21 BST, 6 April 2023

Profitable links betwixt British royals and nan enslaved waste and acquisition began during nan reign of Elizabeth I successful nan 16th century.

The Tudor Queen was connected to Sir John Hawkins, who arsenic a vice-admiral had helped conclusion nan Spanish Armada.

Later, successful 1562, he shipped a cargo of slaves crossed nan Atlantic. He traded nan 300 Africans he had captured successful Sierra Leone for pearls and sugar.

‘His missions were truthful lucrative that Queen Elizabeth I sponsored his consequent journeys and provided ships, supplies and guns. She besides gave him a unsocial overgarment of arms base a bound slave,’ according to Royal Museums Greenwich, which includes nan National Maritime Museum.

Hawkins’ trips began a grisly play successful which millions of captured men, women and children were taken from West Africa to activity successful England’s American colonies successful nan astir horrific conditions.

A charter issued by Charles II successful 1663 represents nan infinitesimal astatine which nan transatlantic enslaved waste and acquisition officially began, pinch royal approval, according to nan British Library which has nan manuscript successful its collection.

The charter granted nan Company of Royal Adventurers of England Trading Into Africa a monopoly successful nan proscription of group from nan westbound seashore of Africa to nan English colonies successful nan Americas.

The company’s successor, nan Royal African Company, was founded successful 1672 by Charles II and his relative James, Duke of York, who later became King James II.

It held nan English monopoly until 1698, erstwhile nan enslaved waste and acquisition became unfastened to backstage traders.

Slave trader Edward Colston – whose statue successful Bristol was toppled successful 2020 by Black Lives Matter activists – transferred a ample magnitude of shares successful nan Royal African Company, of which he was past nan lawman governor, to William III erstwhile he became king successful 1689.

Queen Anne held 22.5 per cent of banal successful nan South Sea Company, which was granted a monopoly to proviso African slaves to nan Spanish-held Americas successful 1713.

Her successors, George I and George II, were governors and shareholders of nan South Sea Company.

George III, usually remembered for going huffy and losing nan American colonies, was nan first British monarch to person based on against nan enslaved trade.

In an effort written erstwhile he was young, he described slavery arsenic ‘repugnant’ and was scathing astir nan arguments utilized to warrant nan trade, records revealed successful 2021.

David Armitage, a history professor astatine Harvard University, told nan Times Literary Supplement that earlier 1760 nary 1 successful nan English-speaking world – isolated from 2 American Quakers – ‘had truthful thoroughly debunked pro-slavery ideology’.

As king, George signed into rule nan abolition of nan enslaved waste and acquisition passim nan British Empire successful 1807.

But Mr Armitage said George was nary abolitionist arsenic ‘he reportedly group his look against legislative interference anyplace successful his empire and opposed betterment of nan enslaved waste and acquisition arsenic “false philanthropy”.’

Slavery persisted successful nan British colonies until its last abolition successful 1838, erstwhile William IV – who had antecedently shown overmuch guidance to its abolition successful speeches successful nan House of Lords – was king.

The Royal Navy helped to combat slavery successful nan 19th century. It established a unit known arsenic nan West Africa Squadron which stopped ships tally by some illicit traders.

Between 1808 and 1860, it seized 1,600 ships progressive successful nan enslaved waste and acquisition and freed 150,000 Africans, according to nan Royal Naval Museum successful Portsmouth.