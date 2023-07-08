‘What The Hell Is A Blizzard?’: Trump Treats Supporters To Dairy Queen Delight

Former President Donald Trump appeared astatine a Dairy Queen successful Iowa Friday, treating a crowd of supporters to nan company’s iconic blended soft serve, Blizzards.

Trump was seemingly unfamiliar pinch nan stiff dainty arsenic video of nan arena shows him saying, “Everybody wants a Blizzard. What nan hellhole is simply a Blizzard? There is simply a shortage of Blizzards.”

“And return attraction of nan group okay? Will you return attraction of them for me, and we’ll do nan Blizzard thing,” Trump continued.

Blizzards for everyone!!!

The People's President dishes retired a summertime dainty successful Iowa!



The erstwhile President moreover offered immoderate to nan media joking, “Here I’ll springiness 1 to ABC News. Does ABC News want one? ‘ABC clone news,'” according to a video of nan event.

President Trump offers ABC News a blizzard during his extremity successful Iowa.

"Does ABC News want one? ABC Fake News."



Dairy Queen Blizzards are nan company’s signature soft-serve pinch revolving flavors and mix-ins, resulting successful a dainty heavy capable to let labor to flip nan cup successful beforehand of customers without nan crystal pick falling out.

Trump was successful Iowa for a run rally Friday, continuing to move guardant connected his 2024 GOP information aspirations aft announcing successful November, according to nan Washington Examiner. During nan rally, he proclaimed he would bring backmost nan ‘travel ban’ successful bid to debar a akin destiny arsenic France, which is facing its ain migrant crisis.

Casey DeSantis, woman of Florida politician and 2024 statesmanlike campaigner Ron DeSantis, besides made a solo quality Thursday, according to nan New York Post. Trump and DeSantis will proceed to conflict for Iowa voters arsenic nan title heats up. Trump is presently starring DeSantis by 23 points successful nan state, according to nan latest polling.

The first Republican statesmanlike caucus will beryllium held successful Iowa connected Jan. 15, 2024.