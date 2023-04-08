What Time Demon Slayer Season 3 Episodes Release (& Where to Watch Them)

Demon Slayer: nan Swordsmith Village arc is group to debut connected April 9. Here's everything fans request to cognize astir erstwhile and wherever to watch.

The 3rd play of Demon Slayer is yet imminent, but successful nan world of streaming platforms and cross-time area debuts, it tin beryllium difficult to cognize precisely erstwhile and wherever to tune in. Here's really and wherever you tin watch Demon Slayer's caller play astatine nan earliest imaginable opportunity.

When Demon Slayer Season 3 Airs

The double-length play premiere of Demon Slayer: The Swordsmith Village arc will beryllium releasing connected April 9, 2023, from 10:45 AM to 11:30 AM PDT (7:45 AM to 8:30 AM EDT) connected Crunchyroll. This is simply a simulcast pinch nan Japanese release, and will beryllium disposable pinch subtitles successful English, Spanish, Castilian, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, and Hindi. Of course, immoderate fans who miss nan original airing of nan premiere will beryllium capable to watercourse nan section astatine their leisure later. The premiere day of dubbed versions of Demon Slayer play 3 has not yet been announced, but nan dub is confirmed to beryllium successful accumulation and will beryllium released astatine a later date. Dubs will beryllium produced successful English, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, German, and Hindi.

How Many Episodes Will Demon Slayer Season 3 Have?

An charismatic section count has not yet been released by accumulation institution ufotable aliases immoderate different institution involved, truthful it's intolerable to opportunity astatine nan infinitesimal precisely really agelong Demon Slayer's 3rd play will be. In nan manga, nan Swordsmith Village arc is comparable successful magnitude to nan Entertainment District arc, truthful it's apt that nan 3rd play will beryllium astir nan aforesaid magnitude arsenic nan second, astatine 10–12 episodes. Since nan first section is double nan accustomed length, nan individual section count whitethorn beryllium lower, moreover though nan full tally clip will beryllium similar.

Where to Watch Demon Slayer Season 3

In Europe, North America, Central America, and South America, Crunchyroll will beryllium nan exclusive location for Demon Slayer play 3.. The bid will besides beryllium disposable connected Crunchyroll successful each different region of nan world wherever nan streaming app is available. In Japan, nan bid will aerial connected Fuji TV, for illustration its erstwhile seasons did.

Demon Slayer fans person been eagerly awaiting nan series' return since nan extremity of nan 2nd season, and nan Swordsmith Village arc promises viewers an breathtaking time, arsenic evidenced by nan occurrence of its constricted theatrical debut. That agelong hold is yet astir to travel to an end, and hopefully it will beryllium each spot arsenic epic arsenic Demon Slayer fans expect.

Look for play 3 of Demon Slayer when it releases connected Crunchyroll connected April 9th!