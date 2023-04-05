What to Cook This April

88 Comments

Thank you, convey you, convey you for your benignant words and good wishes aft sharing nan news astir Cookie’s passing. Dogs ne'er unrecorded agelong capable and I ever dreaded nan time this would come. It’s surreal and truthful sad to beryllium connected nan different side. I’m reference and re-reading your sentiments pinch a container of tissues and they are bringing maine peace.

I ne'er thought of it this measurement before, but 1 beautiful measurement to retrieve Cookie will beryllium to navigator nan recipes that I created pinch her by my side. There are truthful many! I person a fewer caller ones fresh to stock pinch you erstwhile I tin deliberation again. I’m hugging our girl adjacent and tackling immoderate outpouring cleaning projects for a distraction. I’ll beryllium backmost soon to stock much Cookie stories and photos—she was really something.

If you are present for recipes, I person galore to stock pinch you. April brings much seasonal nutrient to nan table, including asparagus, beets and peas. You’ll find nan afloat database below, and moreover more outpouring recipes here.

Asparagus

Spring Veggie Stir-Fry

Easily gluten free and vegan

“Love this stir-fry! I person made it respective times now, each pinch different vegetables, and it has turned retired awesome each time. So delicious and afloat of flavor. Thanks!” – Kiara

More asparagus recipes »



Avocado

Veggie Breakfast Sandwich

Potentially gluten free

“OMG these are truthful unbelievably delicious! I emotion nan freshness and wound of nan bulb and arugula. This ovum cooking method is simply a full crippled changer. This sandwich will decidedly beryllium added to my meal rotation! Thanks, Kate! And Cookie is specified a cutie” – Nicole

More avocado recipes »

Beets

Colorful Beet Salad pinch Carrot, Quinoa & Spinach

Gluten free and vegan

“This could beryllium THE champion crockery I person ever made. I person a vegan friend who I americium ever trying to find absorbing recipes for and she besides loved it. I made it precisely arsenic per your look isolated from adding a substance of toasted almond flakes and pumpkins seeds.” – Heather

More beet recipes »

Broccoli

Perfect Roasted Broccoli

Gluten free and vegan

This look is marque new, truthful please fto maine cognize really your broccoli turns out!

More broccoli recipes »

Brussels Sprouts

Coconut Rice pinch Brussels Sprouts from The Love and Lemons Cookbook

Gluten free and vegan

“Made this for meal past nighttime and it was wonderful! I tin hardly hold for my Love and Lemons cookbook to get tomorrow. Thank you again” – Luann

More Brussels sprout recipes »

Cabbage

Simple Seedy Slaw

Gluten free and vegan

“Super easy to make and delicious, to boot! I forgot to prime up carrots truthful excavation was cabbage only. Didn’t matter, my sensation buds were beyond pleased.” – Sondra

More cabbage recipes »

Cauliflower

Creamy Roasted Cauliflower Soup

Gluten free and easy vegan

“Just vanished making (and eating) this and it was perfectly delightful! Next clip I will make a double batch because though I was making this for luncheon this week, already half of it has disappeared! Thank you for nan recipe!” – Cheryl

More cauliflower recipes »

Citrus fruits

Honey Lemon Curd

Gluten free

“It turned retired conscionable perfect! Thank you for this awesome recipe!” – Yelena

More citrus recipes » (also grapefruit, orange, lime and clementine)

Greens

Arugula, Dried Cherry and Wild Rice Salad pinch a Zippy Lemon Dressing

Gluten free and easy vegan

“We perfectly LOVE, LOVE, LOVE this salad. Our crowd includes a 4 and 6 yr old. Your recipes are each delicious and we person greatly enjoyed truthful galore of them.” – Leigh

More arugula recipes » (also spinach)

Mushrooms

Arugula and Cremini Quiche pinch Gluten-Free Almond Meal Crust

Gluten free

“You conscionable won my meat-eating friends complete pinch this quiche! They’re going to beryllium moving complete to C+K now for recipes! Thanks again for different hit! It’s truthful easy to beryllium a “chef” pinch these neglect impervious recipes!” – Deepthi

More mushroom recipes »

Peas

Lemony Green Pasta pinch Peas & Ricotta

Easily gluten free and vegan

“Loved this pasta and my kids thought it was GREAT! It was our St. Patrick’s Day dinner. :) They usually do not ‘green’ but aft a polite wound they were wowed by nan lemon.” – Malinda

More pea recipes »

Radishes

Lemony Lentil and Chickpea Salad pinch Radish and Herbs

Gluten free and easy vegan

“This. This was what I wanted tonight. Thank you for an astonishing dinner!” – Debra

More radish recipes »

Sweet Potatoes

Mediterranean Roasted Sweet Potato & Farro Salad

Easily vegan

“I made this for supper tonight, and I emotion it! There mightiness not beryllium leftovers for tomorrow’s lunch. My market shop didn’t person sumac, but I’ll person to get immoderate for adjacent time, because I’m decidedly making it again!” – Emilie

More saccharine murphy recipes »

