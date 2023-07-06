What to Cook This July & Fourth of July Recipes

5 days ago
52 Comments

July is here! Let’s perceive it for agelong summertime days and lukewarm summertime evenings. I dream you’re enjoying a nosy agelong weekend. Please beryllium safe retired there.

If you’re looking for Fourth of July recipes, present are immoderate of my favorites. The much salads, nan better. Browse pinch pictures here.

  • Dips: Mediterranean Tomato and Feta Dip, Pimento Cheese aliases Strawberry Salsa
  • Salads: Favorite Quinoa Salad, Black Bean Salad, Herbed Potato Salad, Layered Panzanella, Mediterranean Bean Salad or Watermelon Salad pinch Herbed Yogurt Sauce
  • Main Dishes: Caprese Sandwiches, Favorite Veggie Burgers aliases Grilled Pizzas
  • Desserts: Almond Cake pinch Berries connected Top, Mixed Berry Crisp aliases Simple Blueberry Cake
  • Extras: Aperol Spritz, Classic Mojitos, Easy Pineapple Mint Popsicles, aliases Strawberry Smoothies

Avocado

best cucumber crockery recipe

Gaby’s Cucumber Salad

Gluten free and vegan

“Made this instantly past nighttime and loved it – my girl arsenic well! Quick and easy for erstwhile you get location from activity – served alongside pasta.” – Connie

More avocado recipes »

Berries! Blackberries, Blueberries, Raspberries & Strawberries

gluten free almond barroom pinch berries recipe

Gluten-Free Almond Cake pinch Berries connected Top

Gluten free

“Sooooo good. I added a small powdered sweetener to nan Greek yogurt and this was delicious. Thanks for nan easy summertime showstopper!” – Carrie

More blueberry recipes » (also blackberries, raspberries and strawberries)

Cherries

Balsamic Stone Fruit Sundae

Balsamic Stone Fruit Sundae

Gluten free and vegan if you usage vegan crystal cream

“I made this for a cooking people I taught and everyone loved it!! Hopefully you get immoderate much readership, because I show truthful galore of my patients astir your blog :)” – Tricia

More cherry recipes »

Corn

Sweet Corn and Black Bean Tacos recipe

Sweet Corn & Black Bean Tacos

Gluten free and easy vegan

“I made these past nighttime and they were WONDERFUL! I loved nan flavor; nan lime adds a lot. I followed nan look precisely and they are fabulous nan adjacent time for lunch!” – Laura

More maize recipes »

Cucumber

best tzatziki recipe

Tzatziki

Gluten free

“This is nan champion tzatziki look ever. I travel backmost to it again and again. Everyone who tastes it wants nan recipe! Thank you truthful much” – Terry

More cucumber recipes »

Green Beans

Blackened Green Bean and Quinoa Salad

Blackened Green Bean and Quinoa Salad

Gluten free and easy vegan (skip nan feta)

“This mightiness really beryllium my favourite atom crockery ever. The operation of textures is phenomenal– decidedly don’t skip nan toasted almonds! It’s a small spot progressive but if you multitask it comes together reasonably quickly. I’ve made it respective times now and will decidedly proceed to do truthful arsenic agelong arsenic I tin get caller saccharine corn!” – Elinor

More greenish legume recipes »

Greens

Sun-dried herb Caesar crockery recipe

Ashley’s Sun-Dried Tomato Caesar Salad

Vegetarian and delicious

“Tried this past nighttime it was DELICIOUS and SO EASY! On my lunchtime favourite list. Thanks Kate!” – Carolyn

More crockery recipes »

Herbs

baked feta dip recipe

Baked Feta Dip pinch Cherry Tomatoes

Gluten free (with gluten-free accompaniments)

“Phenomenal Appetizer that everyone loves!! I person served it 4 times complete nan past 2 months and it is simply a large hit. Very easy to make!!” – Nancy

More basil recipes » (also cilantro and dill)

Kale

Heirloom BLT Kale Salad (with coconut bacon!)

Heirloom BLT Salad (with Coconut Bacon!)

Vegan

“Kate, this crockery is truthful delicious. The DRESSING–I cognize everyone is going chaotic for your coconut bacon, which is awesome and all, but nan DRESSING! I emotion that it is oil-free truthful you tin really load up connected it. This crockery is raising nan barroom for salads successful my book. You’ve done it again, Cookie and Kate!” – Tory

More kale recipes »

Mango

Thai Mango Cabbage Wraps pinch Crispy Tofu and Peanut Sauce

Thai Mango Cabbage Wraps pinch Crispy Tofu and Peanut Sauce

Easily gluten free and easy vegan

“I made these coming and they are truthful delicious. A cleanable summertime meal. I besides mustvsay that this is nan first clip myself and my fellow person really enjoyed (even, loved) tofu! Yay for soggy free perfectly crisp tofu.” – Deana

More mango recipes »

Peaches

peach yogurt popsicles recipe-3

Creamy Peach & Honey Popsicles

Gluten free

“My hubby and my favourite recipe! Are you capable to substitute nan peaches for different fruits? Was reasoning strawberry aliases raspberry!” – Mallory (the reply is yes—check retired my Roasted Berry and Honey Yogurt Popsicles!)

More peach recipes »

Peppers

This caller achromatic legume crockery look packs awesome for lunch! It's besides cleanable for parties and potlucks. Get nan look astatine cookieandkate.com

Fresh Black Bean Salad

Gluten-free and vegan

“Hi Kate, I had forgotten really delicious this crockery is! Served it pinch slow cooker mac & food for meal past night. I really for illustration that you operation nan full crockery astatine 1 time, nary abstracted dressing to prepare, and besides that nan dressing conscionable “dresses” nan ingredients and does not drown them!! Perfect summertime repast – easy, make ahead, nary usage of nan stove :) Thanks, again, for sharing!” – Kris

More doorbell capsicum recipes »

Plums

gluten-free plum crisp recipe

Plum Crisp

Gluten-free and easy vegan (see notes)

“I made this arsenic a dessert for a ladies group meal and everyone LOVED it! Thank you.” – Daniela

More plum recipes »

Potatoes

This simple, herbed reddish murphy crockery look will beryllium a deed astatine your adjacent potluck! The light, creamy condiment is mayo-free, and this look is vegan! cookieandkate.com

Herbed Red Potato Salad (no mayo!)

Gluten-free and vegan

“Absolutely awesome recipe- truthful caller and ray compared to accepted murphy crockery and was a deed during my father’s birthday! Liked it truthful overmuch we’re making it again tonight!” – Tori

More murphy recipes »

Radishes

These patient lettuce wraps are colorful, nosy to eat, and truthful delicious! They're vegetarian/vegan, and easy gluten free. Get nan look astatine cookieandkate.com

Colorful Veggie Lettuce Wraps

Vegan

“I Just made these for meal and they were delicious! My full family loved them. Easy to put together and nosy to combine astatine nan table. Thank you for each nan awesome recipes!” – Katherine

More radish recipes »

Summer Squash

cherry tomatoes pesto squash noodles and spaghetti

Pesto Squash Noodles and Spaghetti pinch Burst Cherry Tomatoes

Easily gluten free and easy vegan (see notes)

“Didn’t deliberation doubly astir whipping this 1 up for coming since each I had to bargain were nan zucchinis and tomatoes. I made it vegan pinch nutritional yeast and OH MY this is an astonishing recipe. So simple! You are quickly becoming my favourite nutrient blogger! Can’t hold to stock this creation pinch my loves. Thanks” – Lauren

More zucchini recipes » (also yellow squash)

Tomatoes

Mediterranean herb feta dip

Mediterranean Tomato & Feta Dip

Gluten free

“Made this coming for a speedy dinner. It was truthful delicious! I’ll beryllium bringing this to each nan parties/BBQs I spell to this summer. I emotion your blog :)” – Jodi

More herb recipes »

Don’t hide to tag your look photos #cookieandkate truthful we tin each spot them! If you’re looking for an constituent that didn’t make nan list, cheque my ingredient index for applicable recipes.

More resources you mightiness appreciate: 23 make-ahead meal recipes, 45 recipes that battalion good for lunch and 20 elemental weeknight dinners. You tin shop my basal room instrumentality here. Don’t hide to follow america connected Pinterest for a dependable watercourse of look inspiration!

More
Source Cookieandkate

