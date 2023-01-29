What to expect from WWDC 2023 on June 5 through June 9

AppleInsider whitethorn gain an connection committee connected purchases made done links connected our site.

Apple has confirmed nan 2023 Worldwide Developer Conference will commencement connected June 5 pinch a mixed in-person and online developer event.

Apple's yearly Worldwide Developer Conference, aliases WWDC, is usually held nan first week of June. It has been announced for June 5 to June 9, but small different item has been offered. Apple's elder vice president of Worldwide Marketing, Greg "Joz" Joswiak, has fixed 1 hint astir what nan arena will attraction on, successful a tweet punning connected Swift, nan sanction of Apple's programming language.

Developers will beryllium invited via a lottery strategy for an in-person information of nan event. However, Apple will proceed its recently-started contented of offering heavy produced online sessions arsenic well.

The convention will statesman Monday, June 5 pinch a pre-recorded keynote and State of nan Union videos. After, developers and students attending in-person will beryllium provided entree to nan Developer Center.

Apple will besides clasp its yearly Swift Student Challenge, encouraging students to make a Swift Playgrounds app task connected nan taxable of their choice. Winners person a free one-year Apple Developer Program rank and WWDC merch.

We're expecting nan accustomed slew of Apple Software updates including iOS 17, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and macOS 14. Apple could besides astonishment everyone pinch nan Apple VR Headset announcement that has been rumored for nan event.