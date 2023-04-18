What works with Matter? The best devices that work with Matter (so far)

Your smart location is astir to get simpler. That’s nan reasoning down Matter, a caller smart location modular that’s already launched and promises to make it easier to bargain caller smart location products, get them group up and usage them time to day.

Matter isn’t a caller smart location level for illustration Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa aliases Google Home. Instead, it’s a measurement for these different platforms to communicate. This intends you’ll beryllium capable to bargain a instrumentality that will activity pinch your favourite smart location app and each your different smart location products, nary matter who made them.

If you’re into smart location tech, you cognize this is simply a large deal. Especially considering each of nan large tech names, for illustration Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung, are connected board, arsenic good arsenic different companies that make immoderate of nan champion smart location gadgets, for illustration Philips Hue, iRobot and Yale. The problem is that though Matter officially launched successful Spring 2023, a agelong database of companies are still ironing retired nan kinks, rolling retired updates and introducing Matter into their ain smart location ecosystems.

At nan clip of writing, respective awesome companies person added Matter to their products, and beneath you’ll find a database of nan champion devices that activity pinch Matter correct now. But we’ve besides included nan companies and products introducing Matter integration soon, truthful you tin spot really this perchance game-changing smart location modular mightiness upgrade your location successful nan agelong run. It’s worthy mentioning that location are caller announcements and additions each day, truthful you mightiness not person to hold agelong for your dream smart home.

What useful pinch Matter? Matter controllers

Although Matter connects smart location products, you’ll still request what’s called a Matter controller for them each to activity successful harmony. This is simply a small disappointing – we assumed Matter would do distant pinch hubs, controllers and bridges – but easy to understand and set-up.

Think of a Matter controller arsenic nan power room of your smart home. Unlike different hubs and bridges you mightiness person utilized before, for illustration nan Philips Hue hub, your Matter controller isn’t tied to a peculiar marque and useful pinch immoderate Matter-compatible devices.

(Image credit: Apple)

Here are respective of nan champion Matter controllers disposable now:

Apple HomePod Mini (opens successful caller tab)

Apple TV 4K Wi-Fi + Ethernet (opens successful caller tab) (2022 version)

(2022 version) Google Nest Hub (Gen 2) (opens successful caller tab)

Google Nest Hub Max (opens successful caller tab)

Aeotec SmartThings Smart Home Hub (opens successful caller tab)

Samsung SmartThings Station (opens successful caller tab)

Samsung SmartThings Hub (Gen 3) (opens successful caller tab)

Here are immoderate of nan Matter controllers coming soon:

Aqara USB-Hub E1 (opens successful caller tab)

Bosch Smart Home Controller (Gen 2) (opens successful caller tab)

Ikea Dirigera Hub (opens successful caller tab)

Samsung SmartThings Hub (Gen 2) (opens successful caller tab)

TP-Link Tapo H900 Homebase (opens successful caller tab)

What useful pinch Matter? Thread separator routers

Thread is simply a networking protocol that Matter uses to make it faster and easier to link up each of your smart location devices. It tin get complex, but we for illustration to deliberation of Thread arsenic a amended measurement beyond WiFi and Bluetooth to link up your smart home.

A Thread separator router is simply a measurement to instrumentality this networking protocol successful your smart home. But nan bully news is, you astir apt won’t request a caller Thread separator router, particularly if you already person a fewer smart location gadgets, arsenic galore companies person been building Thread exertion into their devices for a while now – you mightiness person 1 without realizing it. Several Matter controllers supra besides activity arsenic Thread separator routers too, truthful expect to spot immoderate repetition.

(Image credit: Apple)

Here are respective of nan champion Thread separator routers disposable now:

Apple HomePod (Gen 2) (opens successful caller tab)

Apple TV 4K Wi-Fi + Ethernet (2022 version) (opens successful caller tab)

Google Nest Hub (Gen 2) (opens successful caller tab)

Google Nest Hub Max (opens successful caller tab)

Aeotec SmartThings Smart Home Hub (opens successful caller tab)

Samsung SmartThings Station (opens successful caller tab)

Samsung SmartThings Hub (Gen 3) (opens successful caller tab)

Here are immoderate of nan Thread separator routers coming soon:

All upcoming Samsung TVs and smart appliances

Athom Homey Pro Hub

Hoobs Pro

Nanoleaf Nala Learning Bridge

What useful pinch Matter? WiFi Routers

Now, to complicate matters a small location are different WiFi routers that activity pinch some Matter and Thread. What this fundamentally intends is you won’t request a Matter controller astatine each if you already person 1 of these routers.

(Image credit: Google)

Here are nan champion Thread and Matter routers disposable now:

Google Home: Google Nest Wifi Pro

Here are nan champion Thread and Matter routers coming soon.

Amazon Eero 6 (opens successful caller tab)

Amazon Eero Pro 6 (opens successful caller tab)

Amazon Eero Pro (opens successful caller tab)

Comcast xFi Advanced Wi-Fi 6E

Google: Google Wifi (Gen 2) (opens successful caller tab)

What useful pinch Matter? Smart speakers and smart displays

Many of nan champion smart speakers and smart displays that support Matter will besides beryllium Matter controllers. This sounds complicated, but it’s bully news. It intends galore of nan products you already ain tin double up arsenic controllers. Or if you don’t person 1 already, it’s easy to get started.

With that successful mind, galore of nan best smart speakers and smart displays you spot beneath will already beryllium covered successful our Matter controllers section, but we’ve listed immoderate of nan cardinal Matter-compatible ones beneath anyway.

(Image credit: Apple)

Here are nan champion Matter smart speakers and smart displays disposable now:

Apple HomePod Mini (opens successful caller tab)

Apple HomePod (opens successful caller tab)

Google Nest Audio (opens successful caller tab)

Google Nest Hub (Gen 2) (opens successful caller tab)

Google Nest Hub Max (opens successful caller tab)

Google Nest Mini (opens successful caller tab)

Here are nan champion Matter smart speakers and smart displays coming soon:

Amazon Echo (Gen 3 and newer) (opens successful caller tab)

Amazon Echo Dot (Gen 3 and newer) (opens successful caller tab)

Amazon Echo Studio (opens successful caller tab)

Amazon Echo Flex

Amazon Echo Plus (opens successful caller tab)

Amazon Echo Show (opens successful caller tab)

Google Home

What useful pinch Matter? Smart location apps

To adhd a Matter-compatible instrumentality to your smart location you’ll request nan device’s smartphone app. These are officially called Matter commissioners. Think of them arsenic nan mediate man betwixt a Matter instrumentality and a Matter controller. Which intends you tin usage them to adhd and power devices, group up schedules and alteration settings.

Importantly, Matter is besides built into nan latest Android and iOS operating systems.

Here are nan champion Matter smart location apps disposable now:

Amazon Alexa App (Android)

Apple Home App

Google Home App (Android)

Samsung SmartThings app (Android and iOS)

Here are nan champion Matter smart location apps coming soon:

Amazon Alexa App (iOS)

Google Home App (iOS)

What useful pinch Matter? Smart Lights

Smart lights and smart ray bulbs are immoderate of nan easiest and astir impactful connected devices to adhd to your smart location setup, truthful we’re gladsome a number of our favourite brands are aboard nan Matter train already, pinch much group to subordinate nan fold soon.

(Image credit: Nanoleaf)

Here are nan champion Matter smart lights disposable now:

Nanoleaf Essentials Matter A19 (opens successful caller tab)

Nanoleaf Essentials Matter Lightstrip (opens successful caller tab)

Philips Hue (Signify) (opens successful caller tab)

Here are nan champion Matter smart lights coming soon:

All Signify Wiz devices

Yeelight Cube Smart Lamp (opens successful caller tab)

Eve Systems Eve Flare LED Lamp

GE Lighting Cync Full Color A19 Smart Bulb (opens successful caller tab)

Nanoleaf Essentials Matter GU10

TP-Link Tapo Smart Bulb (opens successful caller tab)

What useful pinch Matter? Smart Plugs

The best smart plugs are 1 of our most-recommended smart location devices because they’re comparatively inexpensive and they’ll moreover toggle shape your ‘dumb’ devices into smart ones, allowing you to plug them successful and past group schedules, move them connected and disconnected and overmuch more.

(Image credit: Eve)

Here are nan champion Matter smart plugs disposable now:

Meross Smart WiFi Plug Mini (opens successful caller tab)

Eve Systems Eve Energy Smart Plug (opens successful caller tab)

TP-Link Tapo Mini Smart Wi-Fi Plug (opens successful caller tab)

Here are nan champion Matter smart plugs coming soon:

GE Lighting Cync Indoor Smart Plug (opens successful caller tab)

What useful pinch Matter? Smart Home Sensors

There are immoderate categories of smart devices that are bladed connected nan crushed erstwhile it comes to Matter support and, correct now, smart sensors is 1 of them. Only smart location institution Eve is successful our disposable now database and some of these Eve products are presently successful beta.

(Image credit: Eve)

Here are nan champion Matter smart sensors disposable now:

Eve Door and Window Sensor (opens successful caller tab)

Eve Motion Sensor (opens successful caller tab)

Here are nan champion Matter smart sensors coming soon:

Aqara Motion and Light Sensor P2 (opens successful caller tab)

Aqara Door and Window Sensor P2 (opens successful caller tab)

Eve Room Sensor (opens successful caller tab)

Eve Weather Sensor (opens successful caller tab)

Netatmo Smart Security Sensor (opens successful caller tab)

Everything that’s coming soon successful 2023

There are respective different smart location categories that we expect to go Matter compatible immoderate time now, for illustration smart doorway locks, smart heating and conditioning systems, smart blinds, smart TVs and smart appliances.

Here are immoderate of nan champion Matter smart location devices coming soon:

Smart doorway lock: Yale Assure Retrofit Module (opens successful caller tab)

Smart heating: Google Nest Thermostat (opens successful caller tab)

Smart blinds: Eve MotionBlinds (opens successful caller tab)

Smart TVs: LG Smart TVs pinch webOS 22

Smart appliances: Samsung Family Hub Fridge

If you announcement a chopped deficiency of your favourite smart location device, don’t worry. Even much smart location categories, including information cameras, robot vacuums and aerial value monitors, are expected to go Matter compatible wrong nan year.

What useful pinch Matter?

Will my existent smart location devices activity pinch Matter?

If you ain 1 of nan smart location devices successful immoderate of nan lists above, you tin expect them to activity pinch Matter instantly aliases wrong nan adjacent fewer months.

However, we do urge you double-check that nan type of nan instrumentality you ain is Matter compatible. For example, nan first procreation of nan Google Nest Hub isn’t going to beryllium Matter compatible, whereas nan 2nd procreation that followed is.

How devices go Matter compatible will dangle connected nan maker. For example, immoderate devices will person over-the-air updates that adhd Matter compatibility. Others whitethorn merchandise caller bridges to guarantee each existing devices activity aliases moreover caller hardware.

If you don’t spot your smart location devices connected nan database above, that doesn’t needfully mean they won’t beryllium joining nan Matter squad shortly. Although you tin expect a hold arsenic nan smart location abstraction gets Matter-ready.