WhatsApp is testing the ability to send high-quality videos

What you request to know

Some beta testers of WhatsApp person apparently noticed a caller HD fastener erstwhile trying to nonstop a video.

However, WhatsApp is said to use ray compression to nan videos you share, truthful they are not sent successful their original quality.

The default value is still group to standard, truthful you'll request to manually take "HD quality" each you prime a video to send.

WhatsApp whitethorn beryllium 1 of nan astir celebrated chat apps connected nan market, but it isn’t perfect for sending high-quality photos and videos. The messaging level whitethorn yet reside this shortcoming successful nan early pinch a caller experimental expertise to stock videos successful HD quality.

The Meta-owned work precocious rolled retired an update to nan beta type of WhatsApp for Android (version 2.23.14.10), which includes nan action to clasp nan original solution of a video erstwhile sending 1 to a friend aliases family member, arsenic spotted by WABetaInfo. According to nan outlet, you still can't nonstop videos successful their original quality, pinch immoderate ray compression applied to clips earlier they're transmitted.

That's successful stark opposition to immoderate of nan leading messaging apps for illustration Telegram, which let sending uncompressed photos and videos arsenic agelong arsenic they don't transcend nan 2GB limit.

WhatsApp, connected nan different hand, restricts video record sizes to a meager 16GB. While you tin nonstop files up to 2GB successful size, you'll request to stock videos aliases photos arsenic documents successful bid to make usage of this feature. Alternatively, you tin compress each of your media files into a zip files earlier sending them.

The latest WhatsApp beta merchandise yet catches up to its rivals successful this regard, but there's a catch: you'll person to prime "HD quality" each clip you take a video to send. This was besides nan lawsuit erstwhile sharing high-quality photos pinch a caller beta type of nan app.

(Image credit: WABetaInfo)

This caller fastener shows up erstwhile you pat nan drafting editor, allowing you to take whether to nonstop nan video successful "standard quality" aliases "HD quality." The erstwhile is group arsenic nan default resolution, truthful you whitethorn request to do immoderate other activity if you don't want your videos ruined erstwhile sent.

Moreover, conscionable for illustration photos sent successful HD, videos pinch higher value see a corresponding overlay successful nan speech view. This action appears only for videos that are ample capable to warrant HD quality. So, if WhatsApp determines that your video is excessively small, you'll only beryllium capable to nonstop it successful SD, arsenic usual.

WABetaInfo notes that this capacity is rolling retired complete nan coming weeks, but it is presently disposable to immoderate beta testers.