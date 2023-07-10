Where Does New York City Office Furniture Go When No One Wants It?

Herman Miller is 1 of nan astir revered makers of agency furnishings successful nan world, its designs truthful esteemed that its Aeron chair, which became a fixture of New York City cubicles, was put successful nan Museum of Modern Art’s imperishable collection.

This month, immoderate Herman Miller chairs, which tin unit for complete $1,000, met a little honorable fate: an assignment pinch nan crushing metallic jaws of an excavator.

More than 3 years aft nan coronavirus pandemic began, astir half of nan agency abstraction successful nan New York City metro area successful June was occupied, according to Kastle Systems, a security-card institution search activity successful agency buildings. The hollowing retired of nan city’s cubicles has raised existential economical and taste questions, but besides a large logistical one: What do you do pinch each that agency furniture?