Where is Yellowjackets this week? When is season 2 episode 6 airing?

4 days ago
New episodes of Yellowjackets play 2 person been airing connected a play ground since nan premiere arrived connected our screens this April. However, if you're logging into Paramount Plus this Friday for section 6, you won't find immoderate caller exploits of Misty, Nat, Shauna, and Taissa. Showtime viewers successful nan US will find nan aforesaid point astatine 9pm ET connected Sunday, too. Don't worry, though – nan play hasn't ended conscionable yet (how could it, aft past week's cliffhanger last segment successful nan wilderness?), and it's conscionable taking a short break. 

Why is location nary caller section of Yellowjackets this week?

Christina Ricci and Elijah Wood successful Yellowjackets

(Image credit: Showtime)

Well, there's nary connection from Showtime aliases Paramount arsenic to why there's a two-week break betwixt episode 5 and section 6. However, pinch 9 episodes successful full successful nan play and 5 already released, we're now astatine nan halfway point, truthful we'd conjecture that this could conscionable beryllium a mid-season break. 

After this, it's backmost to business arsenic usual, pinch caller episodes airing each week until nan finale drops connected May 26.

When will Yellowjackets play 2 section 6 air?

Courtney Eaton successful Yellowjackets play 2 section 4

(Image credit: Showtime)

Yellowjackets play 2 section 6 will beryllium released connected Friday, May 5 connected Paramount Plus successful some nan US and nan UK earlier being broadcast connected Showtime successful nan US connected Sunday, May 7 – truthful precisely 2 weeks aft section 5. 

For our afloat guideline to nan caller episodes still to come, return a look astatine our Yellowjackets play 2 merchandise schedule. And, for much connected nan latest TV news, cheque retired our guideline to nan champion new TV shows coming our measurement successful 2023 and beyond.

