Which couples from Season 4 of ‘Love Is Blind’ are still together?

After an unexpected hold that sent nan net into a insignificant spiral, nan formed of “Love Is Blind” Season Four yet appeared for nan show’s first-ever “live” reunion connected April 17, and it did not disappoint.

Four of nan couples who exchanged rings connected nan show — Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown, Micah Lussier and Paul Peden, Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah and Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi — sat down pinch hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey and revealed really their relationships person changed since their weddings.

Although nan typical was primitively expected to aerial unrecorded connected April 16, Netflix knowledgeable aggregate method difficulties and nan taped reunion was not uploaded until nan pursuing day. While fan-favorite Marshall Glaze and controversial formed personnel Irina Solomonova joined nan remainder of nan couples, Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas were missing from nan plush grey couches.

At nan commencement of nan reunion, Vanessa Lachey announced she interviewed Jackie and Josh separately. The remainder of nan contestants were fresh to unpack immoderate of nan buzziest moments from Season Four.

Read connected to find retired what nan antecedently engaged couples shared astir nan play that happened connected and disconnected camera during Netflix’s viral tv event.

Tiffany and Brett

Tiffany and Brett. Netflix

Relationship Status: Married

Tiffany and Brett were beardown from Episode One and their relationship continued to blossom each play long. In fact, nan 2 hardly faced immoderate play isolated from for Tiffany hilariously falling dormant successful nan pods and Brett concisely leaving connected their wedding time to person his pants tailored.

They are still happily together. Tiffany said she has learned to “never extremity dating” — nan 2 person been embracing that accuracy since they tied nan knot. Brett revealed that his favourite infinitesimal from nan play was astonishing Tiffany pinch portraits during their past day earlier nan wedding.

Tiffany said nan biggest situation they've faced was her relocating to Portland to move successful pinch Brett.

Micah and Paul

Micah and Paul. Netflix

Relationship Status: Broken up

During their wedding, Micah amazed Paul and their families erstwhile she asked him to reveal his determination earlier she did. In return, Paul blindsided Micah by saying he did not want to get married.

She dramatically ran distant from nan altar earlier Paul joined her successful her dressing room. At first, he seemed conflicted and asked if he had made a mistake. But he later told nan cameras that he could not image Micah being nan mother of his children. He added that he was looking guardant to moving on.

Vanessa Lachey asked Micah astatine nan reunion if she would beryllium joined to Paul coming had he said “yes.” Micah reiterated she needed to perceive Paul’s consequence first. However, she did opportunity that proceeding Paul’s comments astir her being a mom was “the worst thing” personification could opportunity to her. She said it was a daze and he had ne'er voiced that interest antecedently to her.

Paul said he should person utilized a different phrase. He explained that he did not spot them becoming parents together.

Micah jumped successful and said Paul did not stock these concerns moreover aft they dated. Paul replied that he couldn’t “request” her to alteration and that nan nurturing facet should person happened “organically.”

The chat past shifted to Micah’s friend, Shelby. Micah backed her friend and said Shelby's transportation was harsh but she meant well.

Paul confirmed they concisely reunited aft nan wedding but it did not activity out.

Chelsea and Kwame

Chelsea and Kwame. Netflix

Relationship Status: Married

The play finale began pinch Kwame saying “I do” to Chlelsea. Despite nan mates facing galore obstacles and perpetually disagreeing each episode, they decided to spell done pinch their wedding. They toasted to “forever” during their reception.

Chelsea and Kwame said they are still happily successful emotion and are readying to people nan steamy pictures from their boudoir photoshoot to bent successful their home. The reunion besides included a deleted segment betwixt Micah and Chelsea wherever they afloat cleared nan aerial astir Kwame and Micah flirting during their couples trip.

Looking backmost connected nan full season, Chelsea said it has been “difficult” and “very uncomfortable” watching Kwame and Micah successful Mexico. “I judge that she’s grown and I really want her to beryllium happy,” Chelsea said astir Micah.

Kwame past chimed successful and said it was difficult for him to watch. He called his actions “immature" and apologized to his wife. “I’m sorry I fto my ego get nan champion of maine successful that moment,” he said. He besides apologized to Chelsea’s family who had to watch his behavior.

“I deliberation that I’m successful a amended spot and that puts america successful a amended spot,” he said.

Before their conception ended, Chelsea alluded to a “narrative” being pushed betwixt Kwame and Micah aft they near nan pods.

“We were strong, but if anything, this full point made america moreover stronger,” Chelsea concluded.

Zack and Bliss

Zack Goytowski, Bliss Poureetezadi. Netflix

Relationship Status: Married

Zack and Bliss collapsed up successful nan pods and he projected to Irina. During their travel to Mexico, Zack and Irina realized they were not attracted to each different and called disconnected their engagement. He rekindled his narration pinch Bliss, which she discussed pinch TODAY.com, and they sewage engaged. The play finale ended pinch nan mates getting joined and dancing to their favourite song, Lee Ann Womack’s “I Hope You Dance,” astatine their reception.

Their segment, fittingly, began pinch a clip of them slow dancing astatine their wedding. Zack explained really nan mates genuinely connected to nan opus because he was worried he could not flooded nan “mountains” Womack sings about.

Bliss said Zack and her dada are now “best buds” contempt him initially being skeptical of her fiancé. She shared that her begetter is paying for their upcoming honeymoon to Panama.

Irina past appeared connected shape to talk her “mean girl” comments and actions successful nan pods pinch Micah. She said she was “selfish” during nan experiment. "That’s nan image I’m near pinch (from) my 3 weeks of this journey,” she said.

Bliss said she was “very shocked” and “disappointed” aft seeing really Irina treated Zack during their travel to Mexico.

Zack besides had prime words for his ex. “If we’re real, you went connected this show to get famous,” Zack said. “But look, I forgive you.” He said straight to nan assemblage and said it has been “punishment enough” for nan formed to watch their worst moments aired for nan world to see. He added that he believes Irina will beryllium a amended personification 1 day.

Irina shared that she had a panic onslaught aft she met Zack and asked to spell location soon after. She said she did not person nan words to articulate really she felt successful nan moment.

Bliss firmly said she wanted to move connected from nan speech earlier revealing that Irina sent a connection to her that she “dodged a bullet” by not being pinch Zack aft Mexico.

Marshall and Jackie

Jackie and Marshall. Netflix

Relationship Status: Broken up

The astir tumultuous narration during nan play was betwixt Marshall and Jackie. In Episode 10, Jackie ended their relationship aft skipping her wedding dress fitting. She besides told Marshall she planned to support nan ringing and that she was willing successful pursuing a narration pinch Josh, her different relationship successful nan pods.

Before breaking down why Jackie and Marshall split, an unaired chat successful nan pods betwixt Jackie and Josh was shown. Vanessa Lachey besides confirmed that Jackie and Josh person been making love since her clip connected “Love Is Blind” ended.

In a Zoom question and reply pinch Vanessa Lachey recorded a time earlier nan reunion, Jackie said she has “grown wrong nan past year.”

“I collapsed up pinch Marshall earlier I saw Josh astatine nan java shop,” she shared. “It looks for illustration I’m a cheater, but I’m not a cheater.”

Jackie past claimed Marshall called her a “derogatory name” erstwhile they were joking while filling retired their matrimony certificate.

As for her parting connection to Marshall, Jackie said she was taking accountability for her actions and she wanted Marshall to do nan same. She shared she still has nan ringing and that Marshall had another relationship successful nan pods.

After nan clip ended, Marshall said he thought they would astatine slightest make it to nan altar because he did not want to tally away. He felt "slighted" because he did not person an opportunity to make a decision.

He addressed Jackie alleging that he utilized a “derogatory name.”

“She was calling maine sweet,” he said. “I felt for illustration it was my move to make a jab. I said, ‘I mean you’ve sewage a beardown jawline. You could’ve been a man for each I know.’ And it was wrong. I know.”

He said they were joking and it went excessively far.

He did not person immoderate regrets astir asking for nan ring. Marshall said he specifically chose it for her arsenic a awesome of his emotion and she didn’t merit it.

Ultimately, Marshall said he was fresh to move on. He said everyone is happy and nan nationalist should “let it die.”

He asked for “grace” for each nan contestants and said nan attraction should beryllium nan ceremony of love.