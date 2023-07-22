While North Korea fires cruise missiles, it stays mum on US soldier who crossed into the country

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired respective cruise missiles toward its occidental oversea Saturday, South Korea’s subject said, marking nan 2nd motorboat arena this week, apparently successful protestation of nan docking of a nuclear-armed U.S. submarine successful South Korea.

While adding to its barrage of rocket launches successful caller months, North Korea remained publically silent for a 5th time connected nan destiny of an American worker who bolted into nan North crossed nan heavy equipped Korean separator this week.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said nan launches were detected opening astir 4 a.m. but did not instantly study really galore missiles were fired aliases really acold they flew. It said nan United States and South Korean militaries were intimately analyzing nan launches.

North Korea successful caller years has been testing newly developed cruise missiles it describes arsenic “strategic,” implying an intent to limb them pinch atomic weapons. Experts opportunity nan main ngo of those weapons would see striking naval assets and ports. Designed to alert for illustration mini airplanes and recreation on scenery that would make them harder to observe by radar, cruise missiles are among a increasing postulation of North Korean weapons aimed astatine overwhelming rocket defenses successful nan South.

On Wednesday, North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles from an area adjacent its capital, Pyongyang. They flew astir 550 kilometers (340 miles) earlier landing successful waters eastbound of nan Korean Peninsula.

The formation region of those missiles astir matched nan region betwixt Pyongyang and nan South Korean larboard metropolis of Busan, wherever nan USS Kentucky connected Tuesday made nan first sojourn by a U.S. nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea since nan 1980s.

Also Tuesday, American worker Pvt. Travis King sprinted crossed nan separator into North Korea while connected a circuit of an inter-Korean truce village.

North Korea’s authorities media has yet to remark connected King and nan state has not responded to U.S. requests to explain wherever he is being kept and what his information is. U.S. officials person expressed interest astir King’s well-being, considering North Korea’s erstwhile unsmooth curen of immoderate American detainees. It could beryllium weeks, aliases moreover months, earlier North Korea releases meaningful accusation astir King, analysts say, arsenic nan state could resistance retired his detention to maximize leverage and adhd urgency to U.S. efforts to unafraid his release.

Some experts opportunity nan North whitethorn effort to usage King for propaganda aliases arsenic a bargaining chip to coax governmental and information concessions from Washington, perchance tying his merchandise pinch nan United States cutting backmost its subject activities pinch South Korea.

"With truthful galore moving pieces, it’s important not to property causation to specified relationship of events. But North Korea’s rocket provocations do not foreshadow an easy speech to unafraid Travis King’s release," said Leif-Eric Easley, a professor astatine South Korea's Ewha University. “Unauthorized separator crossings endanger personnel, consequence a governmental and moreover subject incident, and tin beryllium exploited by North Korean hostage diplomacy.”

The United States and South Korea person been expanding their mixed subject exercises and person agreed to summation nan location deployment of U.S. strategical assets for illustration bombers, craft carriers and submarines successful a show of unit against North Korea, which has test-fired astir 100 missiles since nan commencement of 2022.

The friends besides kicked disconnected caller rounds of atomic contingency readying meetings that are partially aimed astatine easing fears among nan South Korean nationalist astir nan North's increasing atomic threat and suppressing voices wrong nan state that it should prosecute its ain deterrent.

North Korea’s defense curate issued a cloaked threat Thursday suggesting nan docking of nan Kentucky successful South Korea could beryllium grounds for a atomic onslaught by nan North. North Korea has utilized specified rhetoric before, but nan comments underscored really overmuch relations are strained now.

South Korea’s Defense Ministry connected Friday described nan deployment of nan Kentucky and nan atomic contingency readying meetings betwixt Washington and Seoul arsenic “defensive consequence measures” to antagonistic nan North Korean threat. The ministry said successful a connection it “strongly warns” that immoderate atomic onslaught by nan North connected nan friends would look an “immediate, overwhelming and decisive consequence … that would bring an extremity to nan North Korean regime.”