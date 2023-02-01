Whistleblower confirms attorney who donated to Biden's 2020 campaign 'refused to bring charges' against Hunter

IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley confirmed Wednesday that U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves, who donated to President Biden's 2020 statesmanlike campaign, "refused to bring charges" against Hunter Biden for taxation evasion.

"The Justice Department allowed nan president's governmental appointees to measurement successful connected whether to complaint nan president's son," Shapley said during nan heated House Oversight Committee proceeding looking into allegations nan Department of Justice politically interfered pinch an investigation into Hunter Biden.

"After U.S. Attorney for D.C. Matthew Graves, appointed by President Biden, refused to bring charges successful March 2022, I watched U.S. Attorney [David] Weiss show a room afloat of elder FBI and IRS elder leaders connected October 7, 2022, that he was not nan deciding personification connected whether charges were filed," he added.

DEMOCRAT CONGRESSMAN MELTS DOWN, CLAIMS DOJ, FBI, IRS ‘KEEP DEMOCRACY IN CHECK’ DURING HUNTER BIDEN HEARING

According to Federal Election Commission records first reported by nan Daily Caller, U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, donated to Biden's 2020 run while moving astatine rule patient DLA Piper anterior to his information and confirmation to nan position successful 2021.

The donations, totaling $1,500, were fixed successful April 2020 and May 2020 during nan Democratic presidential primaries.

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson for oversight and investigations Ian Sam said, "Instead of wasting clip connected politically-motivated attacks connected a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney, nan norm of law, and nan independency of our justness system, House Republicans should subordinate President Biden to attraction connected nan issues astir important to nan American group for illustration continuing to little inflation, create jobs, and fortify wellness care."

"There are existent issues Americans want america to beryllium spending our clip on, and President Biden believes we tin activity together to make existent progress, if House Republicans would make an effort alternatively of perpetually staging partisan stunts to effort to harm him politically. President Biden has upheld his committedness that this matter would beryllium handled independently by nan Justice Department, nether nan activity of a Trump-appointed U.S. Attorney," he added.

WATCH: WHITE HOUSE DISMISSES DISMAL BIDEN APPROVAL RATINGS, CLAIMS THEY ‘DON’T TELL THE WHOLE STORY'

President Joe Biden meets pinch Israeli President Isaac Herzog successful nan Oval Office astatine nan White House connected July 18, 2023, successful Washington, DC. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

A spokesperson for nan DOJ told Fox News successful June, "As some nan Attorney General and U.S. Attorney David Weiss person said, U.S. Attorney Weiss has afloat authority complete this matter, including work for deciding where, when, and whether to record charges arsenic he deems appropriate. He needs nary further support to do so. Questions astir his investigation should beryllium directed to nan U.S. Attorney’s Office for Delaware."

The House probe has centered astir Shapley and chap whistleblower Joseph Ziegler's declare location was a shape of "slow-walking investigative steps" into Hunter Biden, which included instructions not to speak pinch him astatine his residence, tipping nan president’s boy and unit disconnected astir nan ongoing efforts and delaying enforcement actions successful nan months earlier nan 2020 statesmanlike election.

The two agents were assigned to nan national investigation into Hunter Biden’s taxation and weapon charges. Biden yet pleaded blameworthy to nan misdemeanor taxation offenses arsenic portion of an statement pinch national prosecutors successful a lenient woody that prompted disapproval from Republican lawmakers.

Supervisory IRS Special Agent Gary Shapley (L) and IRS Criminal Investigator Joseph Ziegler are sworn-in arsenic they attest during a House Oversight Committee proceeding related to nan Justice Department's investigation of Hunter Biden, connected Capitol Hill July 19, 2023, successful Washington, DC. The committee heard grounds from 2 whistleblowers from nan Internal Revenue Service who allege that nan Hunter Biden criminal probe was mishandled by nan Department of Justice. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The proceeding comes arsenic House Republicans proceed to analyse nan president and his family aft nan DOJ grounded to find grounds of criminal conduct.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.