White House Aides Told To Not Talk About Biden’s Real Number Of Grandchildren: REPORT

White House aides were reportedly told not to opportunity nan existent number of grandchildren President Joe Biden has, having been instructed to omit nan kid Hunter Biden had retired of wedlock.

Aides were advised successful strategy meetings to publically opportunity Biden has six grandchildren — not seven, The New York Times reported, citing 2 group familiar.

The White House has been notoriously tight-lipped astir Hunter Biden’s kid Navy Joan Roberts, who he fathered pinch a erstwhile stripper. The president has many times maintained that he has six grandchildren — stressing nan circumstantial number — while discussing his adjacent narration pinch them. The White House has besides excluded nan four-year-old from nan yearly Christmas stocking decorations, and White House property caput Karine Jean-Pierre has said she would not speak astir nan grandchild from nan podium. (RELATED: Mother Of Hunter Biden’s Disowned Child Speaks Out Of Settlement)

US President-elect Joe Biden stands pinch grandson and boy Hunter Biden aft delivering remarks successful Wilmington, Delaware, connected November 7, 2020, aft being declared nan winners of nan statesmanlike election. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Hunter Biden has been embroiled successful a years-long ineligible conflict pinch Lunden Roberts, Navy’s mother. The parents settled their lawsuit Thursday, pinch nan president’s boy offering to springiness his girl immoderate of his paintings while securing a reported simplification successful kid support payments.

Despite nan Bidens having small to nary interaction pinch Navy Joan Roberts, she is alert and “proud” of nan paternal broadside of her family, Lunden Roberts reportedly said.

“She’s very proud of who her grandfather is and who her dada is,” Roberts said, according to nan Times.

The president erstwhile became irate erstwhile pressed astir nan beingness of his granddaughter.

“I’m wondering if you person a remark connected this report, and tribunal filing, retired of Arkansas that your boy Hunter conscionable made you a grandfather again,” Fox News analogous Peter Doocy asked successful 2019.

“No, that’s a backstage matter and I person nary comment,” Biden said.

“Only you would inquire that,” Biden continued, adding sarcastically, “You’re a bully man. You’re a bully man. Classy.”