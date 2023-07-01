White House Says US Policy Allows Partners to Seek BRICS Membership

6 hours ago

The White House has affirmed that U.S. argumentation does not inquire partners to take betwixt nan U.S. and different countries, including nan BRICS nations. “The U.S. does not want to limit countries’ business pinch different countries,” said Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. More than 40 countries person expressed liking successful joining nan BRICS group, and astir 70 leaders person been invited to nan economical bloc’s acme successful August.

White House connected US Partners’ Interest successful Joining BRICS

While House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked successful a property briefing connected Monday astir U.S. partners seeking rank successful nan BRICS economical bloc. The BRICS group comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

“Algeria and Egypt, which are 2 partners of nan U.S. … person applied to subordinate BRICS … and represents benignant of a non-alignment unit that stands against, benignant of, Western hegemony. So really do you consciousness astir this development? Do you invited this?” she was asked.

Noting that countries should “speak connected their ain astir their negotiated engagement,” Jean-Pierre replied: “We lead successful our engagement pinch an affirmative schedule focused connected demonstrating nan benefits of our governance and economical models.” The White House property caput added:

U.S. argumentation does not inquire our partners to take betwixt nan United States and different countries. We person many times emphasized that nan U.S. does not want to limit countries’ business pinch different countries. But we want countries to person choices connected really to present results to their citizens arsenic well.

Interest successful nan BRICS economical bloc has soared, pinch more than 40 countries willing successful joining arsenic much and much nations activity to de-dollarize. According to South Africa’s diplomat successful complaint of BRICS relations, 22 countries person formally applied.

South Africa, nan big of nan BRICS acme this year, has sent retired invitations to 69 leaders, including each African heads of authorities and nan heads of awesome Global South bodies. No invitation has been sent to nan leaders of Western countries, including France moreover though French President Emmanuel Macron had expressed liking successful attending nan summit.

What do you deliberation astir nan White House’s consequence to U.S. partners seeking BRICS membership? Let america cognize successful nan comments conception below.