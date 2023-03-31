Who are the key players in the Trump hush money case and indictment?

March 31, 2023, 5:35 PM UTC

By Dareh Gregorian and JoElla Carman

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's lawsuit against erstwhile President Donald Trump centers astir payments made successful 2016 up of nan statesmanlike election.

Most of nan cardinal figures person been progressive successful expansive assemblage testimony, including lawyer Robert Costello, erstwhile Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, big movie prima Stormy Daniels and erstwhile Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.

Here are nan cardinal group to know: