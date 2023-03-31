Who are the key players in the Trump hush money case and indictment?

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. Politics
  3. Who are the key players in the Trump hush money case and indictment?

March 31, 2023, 5:35 PM UTC

By Dareh Gregorian and JoElla Carman

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's lawsuit against erstwhile President Donald Trump centers astir payments made successful 2016 up of nan statesmanlike election.

Most of nan cardinal figures person been progressive successful expansive assemblage testimony, including lawyer Robert Costello, erstwhile Playboy playmate Karen McDougal, big movie prima Stormy Daniels and erstwhile Trump lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen.

Here are nan cardinal group to know:

Dareh Gregorian

Dareh Gregorian is simply a authorities newsman for NBC News.

JoElla Carman

JoElla Carman is nan Data Graphics Interactive Visual Designer

More
Source Nbcnews

Related Article

‘We Are In A Cold Civil War’: Princeton Professor Predicts Racial, Class Conflict After Trump Indictment

‘We Are In A Cold Civil War’: Princeton Professor Predicts Racial, Class Conflict After Trump Indictment

11 minutes ago
Parts of Midwest under tornado watch as major storm system approaches central and south U.S.

Parts of Midwest under tornado watch as major storm system approaches central and south U.S.

52 minutes ago
Biden Admin Approves Strict California Rules To Cut Diesel Sales In Half By 2035

Biden Admin Approves Strict California Rules To Cut Diesel Sales In Half By 2035

1 hour ago
Heather McDonald’s on-stage collapse became anti-vaccine fodder, but she’s alive and joking

Heather McDonald’s on-stage collapse became anti-vaccine fodder, but she’s alive and joking

1 hour ago
EXCLUSIVE: GOP Rep Demands State Department Rescue Chinese And American Christians Detained In Thailand

EXCLUSIVE: GOP Rep Demands State Department Rescue Chinese And American Christians Detained In Thailand

1 hour ago
‘Smash Some Windows, Rob A Few Shops’: Sen. Graham Trolls Manhattan DA Over Trump Indictment

‘Smash Some Windows, Rob A Few Shops’: Sen. Graham Trolls Manhattan DA Over Trump Indictment

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

20 hours ago
Ghanaian attacker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim named in Hong Kong Premier League Team of the Month

Ghanaian attacker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim named in Hong Kong Premier League Team of the Month

22 hours ago
Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

14 hours ago
Jangan Kaget! Perang Dunia 3 Bisa Pecah di Asia, Ini Buktinya

Jangan Kaget! Perang Dunia 3 Bisa Pecah di Asia, Ini Buktinya

20 hours ago
Bank of Japan governor confident in CBDC’s ability to coexist with other forms of payment

Bank of Japan governor confident in CBDC’s ability to coexist with other forms of payment

20 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.