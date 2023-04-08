Who is favourite to win the 2023 PFA Player of the Year award? Haaland leads Arsenal duo

It is predictably and understandably different title betwixt Manchester City and Arsenal erstwhile it comes to who will triumph nan 2023 PFA Player of nan Year award.

The positions are based connected nan latest numbers from oddschecker.

1) Erling Haaland

It does consciousness for illustration scoring a rather ludicrous magnitude of goals successful a record-breaking debut season mightiness drawback nan oculus of one’s chap professionals.

2) Martin Odegaard

There is perfectly Norway that nan victor of nan 2023 PFA Player of nan Year grant won’t beryllium from Scandinavia. Do you get it? You do. You do get it. Martin Odegaard is rather good.

3) Bukayo Saka

Mind you, location is an constituent of guidance emanating from those glorious feet of Bukayo Saka, whose 12 goals and 10 assists for nan existent Premier League leaders put him successful nan moving moreover earlier considering his important advantage complete those 2 main rivals for nan prize: effect astatine nan mid-season World Cup, scoring thrice and tormenting France.

4) Marcus Rashford

On that subject, those 3 goals successful nan 137 minutes Gareth Southgate afforded him successful Qatar gave Marcus Rashford nan basal level to motorboat into a career-best campaign. The Man Utd forward’s 2023 alone puts nan 25-year-old firmly successful nan mix.

5) Kevin de Bruyne

Even successful 1 of his little outstanding Manchester City seasons, Kevin de Bruyne demands to beryllium portion of nan conversation. No subordinate has ever won nan PFA Player of nan Year grant much than doubly and nan Belgian is improbable to time off down a group containing Mo Salah, Gareth Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo, Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Mark Hughes to execute that honour.

6) Harry Kane

Leaving speech really genuinely hilarious it would beryllium to witnesser nan sheer fume of Harry Kane being recognised by his peers – nan societal media guidance unsocial could make a mini colony for decades – this has been a superb individual run contempt nan champion efforts of his club. The little said astir those non-existent goals astatine world level, nan better.

7) Leandro Trossard

That would beryllium rather something. To beryllium fair, Leandro Trossard has scored this season’s astir caller non-Manchester City hat-trick, has 17 mixed goals and assists for 2 of nan league’s best-run teams and location could beryllium a title winner’s badge to correspond his stunning effect for nan leaders.

8) Gabriel Martinelli

That post-World Cup descent has been halted and Gabriel Martinelli’s selfless excellence is being tangibly rewarded erstwhile again. His domiciled is 1 of nan astir difficult successful this Arsenal squad and only 4 players person much Premier League goals this season.

9) Casemiro

A position of almost perma-suspension for nan past mates of months has undermined Casemiro’s undeniable power connected Man Utd, who look infinitely amended pinch him than without.

10) The rest

As nan section thins retired we scope a group which tin beryllium lumped connected astatine 150/1: Aaron Ramsdale, Raphael Varane, William Saliba and, astir hilariously of all, nan brace of Cristian Romero and Dejan Kulusevski. And you thought it was Erling Haaland’s to lose.