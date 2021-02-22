Who’s who in the Trump hush-money investigation

Former United States President Donald Trump has been indicted successful narration to a New York investigation into an alleged hush-money costs made to a porn prima successful beforehand of nan 2016 statesmanlike election.

After weeks of speculation, a New York expansive assemblage voted connected Thursday to indict Trump, according to nan Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, making him nan first former president to look criminal prosecution successful US history.

Here’s a look astatine cardinal figures successful nan case:

Stormy Daniels

A erstwhile porn character who has besides had spot parts successful mainstream films for illustration “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” and “Knocked Up,” Daniels was paid $130,000 to support quiet astir what she has said was an awkward and unexpected intersexual brushwood pinch Trump astatine a personage play outing successful Lake Tahoe successful 2006. Trump has denied having activity pinch Daniels.

Daniels, whose existent sanction is Stephanie Clifford, was paid nan money successful nan last weeks of Trump’s 2016 statesmanlike run aft her typical said she was consenting to make on-the-record statements to nan National Enquirer aliases connected tv confirming a intersexual brushwood pinch Trump.

Daniels attempted to capitalise connected her newfound notoriety aft news of nan costs became public, embarking connected a nationwide portion nine circuit successful 2018. During a extremity successful Columbus, Ohio, Daniels was arrested connected suspicion of inappropriately rubbing an undercover officer, but nan charges were dropped hours later.

Her erstwhile lawyer, Michael Avenatti, is serving 11 years successful situation for extortion and fraud, including a condemnation for stealing $297,000 successful proceeds from Daniels’ 2018 book, Full Disclosure.

The criminal charges, while sealed, consequence from a New York probe into hush money paid to big movie prima Stormy Daniels [File: Markus Schreiber/AP Photo]

Michael Cohen

A lawyer by training, Cohen worked for nan Trump Organisation from 2006 to 2017, serving arsenic Trump’s fixer. He erstwhile proudly proclaimed he’d “take a bullet” for his boss.

Cohen took nan lead successful arranging nan costs to Daniels, passing it done a corp he established for nan purpose. He has said he was past reimbursed by Trump, whose institution logged nan costs and related bonuses arsenic “legal expenses”.

A fewer months earlier, Cohen had besides arranged for nan patient of nan National Enquirer to make a akin $150,00 costs to Karen McDougal, a exemplary who claimed to person had a 10-month narration pinch Trump successful nan 2000s, for nan authorities to her communicative astir nan alleged affair.

Cohen made recordings of a speech successful which he and Trump said astir nan statement to salary McDougal done nan tabloid publisher. At 1 point, Trump said, “What do we sewage to salary for this? One-fifty?” Trump denies nan affair.

After Trump became president, Cohen held himself retired arsenic personification who could perchance counsel firm clients connected nan caller administration, collecting hefty fees from companies seeking power successful nan caller White House.

Federal prosecutors successful 2018 charged Cohen pinch evading taxes related to his investments successful nan taxi industry, pinch lying to Congress and pinch run finance violations related to nan hush-money payments.

Cohen, who blamed Trump for his ineligible problems, pleaded blameworthy and served astir a twelvemonth successful situation earlier being released to location confinement because of nan COVID-19 pandemic. He pleaded blameworthy and served national situation clip and is now a cardinal prosecution witnesser successful nan Manhattan territory attorney’s investigation.

Michael Cohen arrives to attest earlier nan House Oversight and Reform Committee [File: Mandel Ngan/AFP]

Allen Weisselberg

The longtime main financial serviceman astatine nan Trump Organization, Weisselberg made cardinal decisions successful really nan institution kept its books, but did not look to beryllium cooperating pinch nan hush-money investigation.

During grounds earlier Congress successful 2019, Cohen said it was Weisselberg who decided really to building his reimbursement for nan costs to Stormy Daniels. Cohen said Weisselberg paid nan money retired complete 12 months “so that it would look for illustration a retainer.”

Federal prosecutors gave Weisselberg constricted immunity from prosecution successful speech for his expansive assemblage grounds successful their investigation of nan payments. But nan Manhattan territory attorney’s agency yet brought unrelated charges against Weisselberg for dodging income taxes connected occupation perks he sewage from Trump’s company, including a rent-free flat and a luxury car.

He pleaded blameworthy and is serving a short jailhouse word group to extremity successful April.

The Trump Organization’s Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, centre, awaits a car aft leaving a courtroom quality successful New York [File: Craig Ruttle/AP]

David Pecker

The National Enquirer’s erstwhile patient and a longtime Trump friend, Pecker testified doubly earlier nan expansive assemblage astir nan tabloid’s engagement successful suppressing antagonistic stories astir Trump.

Pecker met Cohen during Trump’s 2016 run and said nan Enquirer’s genitor institution would thief bargain and hide perchance damaging stories astir Trump’s narration pinch women.

Pecker, who was nan Enquirer’s president and main executive astatine nan time, agreed to support Cohen apprised of immoderate specified stories. In June 2016, he alerted Cohen that McDougal’s lawyer had approached nan publication seeking to waste her communicative astir an alleged matter pinch Trump.

The Enquirer’s proprietor astatine nan time, American Media Inc., past agreed to salary McDougal for “limited life rights” to nan communicative of her narration pinch “any then-married man.” The patient said it would characteristic her connected 2 mag covers and people much than 100 of her articles successful speech for $150,000.

Cohen signed an statement to bargain nan non-disclosure portion of McDougal’s statement for $125,000 done a institution he formed, but Pecker later called disconnected nan woody and told Cohen to tear up nan agreement.

Federal prosecutors agreed successful 2018 not to prosecute American Media successful speech for its practice successful nan run finance investigation that led to Cohen’s blameworthy plea and situation sentence. The Federal Election Commission fined nan institution $187,500, deeming nan McDougal woody arsenic a “prohibited firm in-kind contribution”.

Pecker stepped down arsenic CEO of nan patient successful 2020.

Alvin Bragg

Manhattan’s first Black territory attorney, Bragg could go nan first charismatic anyplace to bring a criminal lawsuit against a erstwhile US president. The Democrat inherited an investigation of Trump erstwhile he took agency successful January 2022.

Bragg grew up successful Harlem during nan 1980s ace cocaine epidemic, wherever he says he was held astatine gunpoint six times — 3 times by police. A postgraduate of Harvard Law School, he antecedently worked arsenic a national prosecutor, main lawman authorities lawyer general, civilian authorities lawyer and rule schoolhouse professor.

Bragg campaigned for agency arsenic a progressive reformer. He was elected pinch 83 percent of nan ballot successful deep-blue Manhattan.

After taking office, Bragg paused an investigation into Trump’s business dealings that had been seen arsenic gathering momentum towards a imaginable indictment. But aft his prosecutors won a proceedings past twelvemonth successful which Trump’s company, nan Trump Organization, was convicted of taxation fraud, Bragg convened a caller expansive assemblage to analyse nan hush-money payouts.

New York City District Attorney Alvin Bragg attends an exoneration proceeding astatine nan Supreme Court, successful New York City [File: Steven Hirsch/Reuters]

Joseph Tacopina

A Brooklyn-born lawyer known for his crisp suits and personage clientele, Tacopina is nan nationalist look of Trump’s defence team.

Trump is conscionable nan latest large sanction to move to Tacopina, whose past clients person included nan rappers Meek Mill, Jay-Z and A$AP Rocky and shot awesome Alex Rodriguez.

In caller weeks, Tacopina has been making nan erstwhile president’s lawsuit connected TV news shows, questioning Bragg’s investigation and motives, challenging Cohen’s credibility arsenic a prima witnesser and suggesting Trump was extorted.

That was a reasonably caller tune for Tacopina. In a TV quality successful 2018, agelong earlier Tacopina started representing Trump, he told CNN that nan costs to Daniels appeared to beryllium “illegal” and a “potential run finance issue”. He told nan web that claims Trump was not alert of nan costs “doesn’t walk nan straight-face test”.

Trump hired Tacopina successful January, initially to take sides him against a civilian suit brought by mag columnist E Jean Carroll, who has said Trump raped her successful nan mid-1990s. That lawsuit is scheduled to spell to proceedings adjacent month.

Tacopina played crystal lucky successful assemblage and later dabbled arsenic a subordinate agent. He owns SPAL, a squad successful nan 2nd tier of Italian football.

Matthew Colangelo

Bragg hired Colangelo successful December to lead nan investigation. They antecedently worked together connected Trump-related matters arsenic elder officials astatine nan agency of New York Attorney General Letitia James.

During his tenure pinch nan lawyer general’s office, Colangelo worked connected a suit that resulted successful nan closure of Trump’s charitable instauration for misusing funds. He was besides portion of a activity of authorities litigation against Trump management policies, resulting successful dozens of lawsuits that challenged everything from diluted biology standards to changes to US message work earlier nan 2020 election.

After President Joe Biden took office, Colangelo joined nan US Department of Justice and was temporarily its 3rd successful command. He past became a main lawman to Associate US Attorney General Vanita Gupta. Previously, Colangelo served arsenic lawman adjunct to President Barack Obama, was a lawman head of nan National Economic Council and a main of unit for nan US labour secretary.