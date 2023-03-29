Why Arthur Zwane believes Chiefs are second-best PSL team after Sundowns

“If you look astatine nan games we played, astir of them we person dominated and we were conscionable unfortunate not to win.”

Zwane could get nan chance to put his money wherever his rima is.

Chiefs wallowed extracurricular nan apical 5 for overmuch of nan opening half of nan season, but 2023 has been acold better. They person won four, drawn 1 and mislaid 1 of their six convention games earlier nan world break, and pinch 2 points separating them and second-placed SuperSport United a runners-up athletics is backmost connected nan cards for Chiefs.

Consistent missed scoring chances has costs them winning results, but Zwane feels it would beryllium unfair to judge his team’s value based connected that.

He pointed retired that moreover South Africa’s champion forwards, specified arsenic Percy Tau, miss sometimes, arsenic nan Al Ahly guardant did pinch immoderate gilt-edged opportunities arsenic Bafana almost blew their Nations Cup chances drafting 2-2 against Liberia connected Friday.

“We were besides successful nan business pinch our nationalist squad wherever astatine Orlando [Stadium] we created a number of chances. So, would you opportunity it’s [about] quality, If I whitethorn ask?” Zwane said.

“You can’t uncertainty nan value of Percy Tau. He is 1 of nan exceptional players to travel from South Africa and was well-developed because he wasn’t going to beryllium identified by a nine successful England if he wasn’t quality.

“That he missed chances doesn’t mean we must opportunity now he is not quality.”

Zwane will beryllium dream nan Fifa break did not disrupt his side’s momentum erstwhile they look Steve Barker’s young, eighth-placed Stellenbosch FC, who person besides improved successful nan 2nd half of nan play and are ever tin of producing an upset.

