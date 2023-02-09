Why Do Maple Syrup Bottles Have Tiny Handles?

showcake/Shutterstock.com

If you regularly scope for axenic maple syrup connected nan market shop shelf, you’ve astir apt noticed that astir bottles person handles truthful mini they’re almost comical. Have you ever gotten your fingers stuck successful location while trying to douse your pancakes? Really, do they moreover service a purpose?

You mightiness beryllium amazed to study that there’s a batch of history and a small spot of trading down nan handles connected maple syrup bottles.

Maple syrup wasn’t really wide produced until nan 19th century when it was commonly stored successful tin cans. Salt-glazed stoneware jugs weren’t typically utilized to incorporate maple syrup, but they did incorporate astir everything other backmost then, including molasses and liquor. Those jugs typically manus standard-sized handles group could clasp onto for pouring.

Obviously, it’d beryllium difficult to move and use ingredients for recipes erstwhile they’re stored successful dense jugs, which is why a cheaper and much accessible replacement yet took over: glass.

The handles connected nan solid syrup bottles you spot coming are thing much than a spot of nostalgia. Hank Green, creator of YouTube’s celebrated SciShow, explains really that useful and really it impacts nan measurement we deliberation in this video.

So, does nan small syrup grip service a existent purpose? No. But, does it punctual you of thing old-fashioned, comforting, and familiar? Absolutely. That’s nan point.

When it comes to effective packaging and trading combined, nan maple syrup companies understand their target audience, which is why it’s truthful nosy to move a dependable watercourse of syrup from those old-fashioned-looking bottles.

The adjacent clip you scope for a vessel of syrup astatine nan store, see its origins and deliberation astir what other things you mightiness usage each day that connection nan aforesaid consciousness of nostalgia.