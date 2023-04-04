Why I finally switched from Sling to YouTube TV

You get what you salary for. Credit: Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

It feels bully to make large life changes.

Alright, well, "big" is subjective successful this case, depending connected really overmuch you attraction astir streaming cablegram alternatives. But for me, a feline who needs unrecorded tv successful his life, choosing a supplier is simply a large deal. I precocious made nan move from Sling(Opens successful a caller tab) to YouTube TV(Opens successful a caller tab), a move that costs maine $20 much each period for a work that ostensibly does nan aforesaid point arsenic what I was conscionable using.

Why would I do that? Well, beloved reader, sometimes you conscionable get fed up and request thing different. And successful this case, "something different" is simply a work that's amended successful conscionable astir each conceivable way.

A amended app

I do each my streaming connected a Chromecast pinch Google TV. It's not nan newest aliases fanciest streaming dongle, but it's ever gotten nan occupation done pinch coagulated capacity and a functional personification interface. And for nan mates of years that I utilized Sling for my unrecorded TV fix, nan instrumentality and nan Sling app did not play bully together astatine all.

Put simply, Sling's interface is conscionable excessively slow for me. Moving astir nan guideline and changing channels is simply a slow and jerky process. For thing I was paying $51/mo for (Sling Blue positive nan sports add-on package, for nan curious), it didn't consciousness astir arsenic premium arsenic it should.

I'm gladsome to study YouTube TV, astatine $73/mo, is an immediate enhancement. Its transmission guideline is accelerated and fluid, and there's hardly immoderate watercourse buffering astatine all. Stream value connected definite channels is amended (NBA TV and NFL Network, successful particular) and it's conscionable a breeze to navigate overall. This unsocial isn't worthy a $20 bump, but it doesn't hurt.

So galore channels

Any benignant of cablegram replacement needs a coagulated transmission lineup. Between Sling and YouTube TV, there's nary competition.

Without immoderate add-ons, YouTube TV(Opens successful a caller tab) offers much than 100 channels. That includes each 4 awesome networks (Fox, NBC, CBS, and ABC), nan ESPN family of networks, TBS and TNT, AMC, and a full batch more. A assortment of add-ons astatine different prices tin get you different things for illustration NFL RedZone, arsenic well.

Sling(Opens successful a caller tab), connected nan different hand, is segmented into either Orange aliases Blue plans, each of which has a different transmission lineup. If you harvester nan 2 (which costs $60/mo), you get a expansive full of...48 channels. That does not see CBS, which is simply a beautiful large omission. Is that still much affordable than YouTube TV? Sure! But for an other $13, you tin much than double nan number of channels you have.

Missing channels tin besides correspond hidden fees and added inconvenience. When I utilized Sling, I had to subscribe to Paramount+ to get a unrecorded provender of my section CBS affiliate. I hardly ever utilized it for thing else. I besides had to usage a abstracted ESPN app for thing aired by that web because Sling Blue didn't transportation it. With YouTube TV, everything is each together successful 1 place. It's conscionable nicer that way.

Oh, and YouTube TV gives you unlimited DVR, too. Sling only offers 50 hours for an account.

There is nary off-season

In this property of on-demand streaming, you mightiness wonderment why I attraction truthful overmuch astir unrecorded TV. Well, folks, sports exist.

A shot crippled doesn't person nan aforesaid juice if you DVR it and watch it later. Do plentifulness of group do that anyway? Of course, because sports fans are weird and we wouldn't person it immoderate different way.

Anyway, YouTube TV is simply a amended work for sports fans than Sling for each of nan reasons listed above. Having each 4 awesome networks is awesome because each azygous 1 of them airs large sporting events. I was capable to watch each azygous March Madness crippled connected YouTube TV, which I couldn't connected Sling owed to nan deficiency of CBS. No matter wherever nan Super Bowl airs, I tin watch it connected YouTube TV.

And erstwhile nan NFL regular play rolls around, YouTube TV will beryllium nan exclusive location of Sunday Ticket(Opens successful a caller tab), a work that lets you watercourse immoderate out-of-market NFL game. The only bummer present compared to Sling is simply a deficiency of MLBTV, but hey, I tin unrecorded pinch a small little shot successful my life.

To beryllium fair, Sling is simply a very bully service. It's much affordable and it sewage maine done nan worst parts of nan COVID-19 pandemic. I utilized it each time for aggregate years and much than sewage my money's worthy retired of it. But sometimes you conscionable request thing better, and that's what YouTube TV gave me.