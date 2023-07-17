Why insurance is a must for cyber security now

- Home
- Latest
- News
- Markets
- Premium
- Money
- Mutual Fund
- Industry
- Companies
- Technology
- Web Stories
- Opinion
- Videos
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Money
Livemint 5 min read 17 Jul 2023, 10:40 PM IST
Summary
Fraud attempts done phishing and spoofing, particularly involving integer platforms, are becoming progressively communal and sophisticated, starring to financial losses for individuals.
I get astir 5 attempted fraud messages regular crossed my email, WhatsApp and matter messages. That is 5 attempted attacks of phishing and spoofing, each day. Some examples see PDF files pinch an acknowledgement of financial transfer, a prospective overseas nationalist reaching retired to connection business and an unclaimed voucher attached to my in installments card. The integer travel is now an arena of potholes, which 1 must navigate highly cautiously. Given nan ubiquitousness of nan attacks and nan expanding sophistication, it is only a matter of clip that I measurement into a puddle. This is precisely what happened pinch 2 group I know.
Catch each nan Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates connected Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more
Wait for it…
Log successful to our website to prevention your bookmarks. It'll conscionable return a moment.
Yes, Continue
You are conscionable 1 measurement distant from creating your watchlist!
Login Now
Wait for it…
Oops! Looks for illustration you person exceeded nan limit to bookmark nan image. Remove immoderate to bookmark this image.
×