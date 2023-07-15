‘Why Is Mexico Less Of A Threat Than Russia?’: Tucker Presses Tim Scott On Holding Mexico Accountable Over Fentanyl

Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson pressed Republican statesmanlike campaigner Tim Scott connected holding Mexico accountable complete nan U.S. fentanyl situation during an question and reply Friday astatine The Family Leadership Summit.

Carlson questioned why American leaders are speedy to condemn Russia, but not besides Mexico, contempt Americans dying from fentanyl and different deadly narcotics flowing crossed nan U.S.-Mexico separator by cartel operations.

“It’s conscionable interesting, because each nan measures are relative,” Carlson began. “So, Russia’s bad, Russia’s a threat, Putin is evil, sewage it. But, nan full assemblage count from Russia successful nan United States is correct astir zero. I don’t cognize anyone who has been killed by Russia. I cognize group personally who person been killed by Mexico. The authorities of Mexico allows fentanyl to beryllium made successful its state and travel complete our border. Remittance from Mexico is simply a immense portion of their economy, nan Mexican authorities is statement to nan execution of hundreds of thousands of Americans. So, why is Mexico little of a threat than Russia?”

“Okay, so, I deliberation we tin locomotion and chew gum astatine nan aforesaid time” Scott answered.

“Right, but, nary Americans killed by Russia but hundreds of thousands killed by Mexico, but, Mexico’s our state and Russia is our enemy? How does that work?” Carlson asked. (RELATED: Mother Of Two Sons Killed By Fentanyl Breaks Down During Emotional Testimony)

“The authorities that I person sponsored and would motion arsenic President of nan United States freezes nan assets of nan Mexican cartels, targets Mexican cartels and hopefully eliminates nan travel of fentanyl because I do work together pinch you that 70,000 American losing their lives connected an yearly ground is an existential threat to America that we tin solve,” nan South Carolina legislator said.

Carlson suggested nan U.S. should enforce tariffs connected nan Mexican authorities and “tank” their system until they extremity allowing fentanyl to termination Americans. Scott said “every instrumentality available” should beryllium used, without exceptions, to extremity nan travel of fentanyl.

Fentanyl is simply a synthetic supplier that is up to 50 times much powerful than heroin and is nan starring root of supplier deaths successful nan nation, according to nan Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Over 150 group dice from fentanyl overdoses connected a regular basis.