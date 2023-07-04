1 day ago

Why is Vietnam banning the new Barbie movie?

Vietnam has banned Warner Bros’ highly-anticipated movie Barbie from home distribution complete a segment featuring a representation that shows China’s unilaterally claimed territory successful nan South China Sea, authorities media reported connected Monday.

The U-shaped “nine-dash line” is utilized connected Chinese maps to exemplify its claims complete immense areas of nan South China Sea, including swathes of what Vietnam considers its continental shelf, wherever it has awarded lipid concessions.

Barbie is nan latest movie to beryllium banned in Vietnam for depicting China’s arguable nine-dash line, which was repudiated successful an world arbitration ruling by a tribunal successful The Hague successful 2016. China refuses to admit nan ruling.

In 2019 nan Vietnamese authorities pulled DreamWorks’ animated movie Abominable and past twelvemonth it banned Sony’s action movie Uncharted for nan aforesaid reason. Netflix besides removed an Australian spy play Pine Gap in 2021.

Barbie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, was primitively slated to unfastened successful Vietnam connected July 21, nan aforesaid day arsenic successful nan United States, according to state-run Tuoi Tre newspaper.

“We do not assistance licence for nan American movie ‘Barbie’ to merchandise in Vietnam because it contains nan offending image of nan nine-dash line,” nan insubstantial reported, citing Vi Kien Thanh, caput of nan Department of Cinema, a authorities assemblage successful complaint of licensing and censoring overseas films.

Warner Bros did not instantly respond to a petition for comment.

Vietnam and China person agelong had overlapping territorial claims to a perchance energy-rich agelong successful nan South China Sea.

The Southeast Asian state has many times accused Chinese vessels of violating its sovereignty.