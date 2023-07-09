Why people hate the Google Analytics 4 user interface

Marketers are not happy pinch nan Google Analytics 4 personification interface (UI).

In fact, societal media has been inundated pinch complaints astir nan Universal Analytics replacement – but it’s concerns complete nan UI that person been dominating nan conversation.

So, is nan GA4 UI really arsenic bad arsenic immoderate are claiming? We said to 3 integer trading experts to find out…

‘Usability is mediocre – but bent successful there!’

Janet Driscoll Miller, president and CEO of Marketing Mojo, isn’t a instrumentality of GA4’s UI but said “it’s not terrible”. She believes nan difficulties that originate are owed tot he level being truthful caller and different to Universal Analytics. “I don’t deliberation Google did a very bully occupation pinch usability successful nan creation of nan interface,” she tells Search Engine Land.

The settings and layout aren’t intuitive – “For example, if you create an Explorations report, you must first fundamentally import nan dimensions and metrics you’d for illustration to propulsion from successful nan first settings column, past propulsion from those into nan 2nd file which creates your information visualization. That’s surely different than UA and not needfully very clear to caller users.”

– “For example, if you create an Explorations report, you must first fundamentally import nan dimensions and metrics you’d for illustration to propulsion from successful nan first settings column, past propulsion from those into nan 2nd file which creates your information visualization. That’s surely different than UA and not needfully very clear to caller users.” Google needs to make immoderate tweaks – “I deliberation I speak for astir Google Analytics powerfulness users here, they really request to adhd backmost nan Annotations feature. It was a awesome UA characteristic and apt isn’t difficult to programme (it’s virtually a statement and a date) but it was truthful adjuvant to galore of us, particularly erstwhile doing forensic aliases troubleshooting projects and moving pinch ample teams.”

– “I deliberation I speak for astir Google Analytics powerfulness users here, they really request to adhd backmost nan Annotations feature. It was a awesome UA characteristic and apt isn’t difficult to programme (it’s virtually a statement and a date) but it was truthful adjuvant to galore of us, particularly erstwhile doing forensic aliases troubleshooting projects and moving pinch ample teams.” Fix nan sharing of Explorations reports – “When you presently create and stock an Explorations study pinch others, you a) cannot limit who it is specifically shared pinch and b) those that it is shared pinch cannot alteration nan study day range. Currently for others to alteration a shared report’s day range, nan personification must make a transcript of nan study truthful that personification becomes that caller study copy’s proprietor and past nan day tin beryllium altered.”

If you’re struggling to navigate nan caller UI, simply support practicing, Miller said.

“The much you go accustomed to really GA4 works, nan easier it will get complete time,” she said. “Change is hard, but this is present to stay. Before excessively long, we’ll each beryllium overmuch amended pinch it. Hang successful there!”

‘GA4 lacks basal capabilities – but we’ll get utilized to it’

Independent contractor and advisor, John Erikson, has been emotion progressively disappointment pinch nan GA4 UI. Universal Analytics was much straightforward and easier to navigate, which made elemental tasks, for illustration creating reports, overmuch easier to transportation out, he said.

Erikson explained:

No expertise to usage regex successful nan hunt box: “You tin only hunt 1 building astatine a clip which is very limiting. The only measurement I could find to select by URL patterns was to group up Audiences. But Audiences person to beryllium group up successful advance, cannot beryllium edited/changed, and nan regex is constricted to 100 characters truthful I had to divided agelong patterns successful to galore chunks to build audiences.”

“You tin only hunt 1 building astatine a clip which is very limiting. The only measurement I could find to select by URL patterns was to group up Audiences. But Audiences person to beryllium group up successful advance, cannot beryllium edited/changed, and nan regex is constricted to 100 characters truthful I had to divided agelong patterns successful to galore chunks to build audiences.” Problems originate if URL structures are tweaked: “If thing changes successful nan tract successful URL building (which is guaranteed to hap galore times successful nan future), nan assemblage becomes obsolete and nary measurement to look backwards.”

“If thing changes successful nan tract successful URL building (which is guaranteed to hap galore times successful nan future), nan assemblage becomes obsolete and nary measurement to look backwards.” Time-consuming mistakes: “If you make immoderate correction successful creating an Audience, you person to discard what you did and create a caller one.”

“If you make immoderate correction successful creating an Audience, you person to discard what you did and create a caller one.” Segments/dimensions issues : “On selecting segments/dimensions successful GA4, alternatively of nan expertise successful Universal to select/deselect 1 aliases much segments successful a azygous database and click apply, you person to unfastened customization aliases adhd comparison, click adhd filter, prime a magnitude from a agelong dropdown, past prime magnitude worth from different dropdown, past use (and you tin only prime one). Granted it is only a fewer seconds difference, but erstwhile you look astatine galore different patterns each day, it becomes frustrating to repetition those excess UI moves complete and complete erstwhile you utilized to do it faster.”

: “On selecting segments/dimensions successful GA4, alternatively of nan expertise successful Universal to select/deselect 1 aliases much segments successful a azygous database and click apply, you person to unfastened customization aliases adhd comparison, click adhd filter, prime a magnitude from a agelong dropdown, past prime magnitude worth from different dropdown, past use (and you tin only prime one). Granted it is only a fewer seconds difference, but erstwhile you look astatine galore different patterns each day, it becomes frustrating to repetition those excess UI moves complete and complete erstwhile you utilized to do it faster.” Clumsy design: “That aforesaid dropdown building is utilized successful creating/editing GA4 reports. The dropdown lists are agelong and it is difficult to find what you are looking for. You tin type successful partial names and much quickly find them erstwhile you cognize them, but initially it is very difficult to scroll done them each and find what you want. Also, you tin only prime 1 truthful it is difficult to look astatine aggregate dimensions/values. I do find it clumsy to use.”

Despite Erkison’s issues pinch nan caller platform, he realizes it’s present to enactment and is assured he will get utilized to it and adapt.

“It’s conscionable frustrating erstwhile you’ve utilized a strategy that useful good for galore years and spot it replaced by a expected betterment that is conscionable harder to usage and lacks specified basal capabilities,” he added

Get nan regular newsletter hunt marketers trust on.

'GA4 is missing nan simplest functions'

Chris Fox, independent analytics strategist, has besides been experiencing problems pinch GA4's UI. He notes that elemental functions that were coming successful UA are now either wholly missing aliases are much analyzable and time-consuming to perform. He explained:

"Time Series charts tin only show information astatine nan time level and cannot beryllium changed to position information astatine a Week/Month level."

"You person to edit reports to beryllium capable to usage basal dimensions for illustration Landing Page successful a Traffic report."

"Segments are gone and alternatively we person 'Comparisons', which don’t person preset options and do not let you to prevention nan 'Comparisons' you create for illustration you could pinch Segments."

"If you want to adhd a select to some dimensions successful a study pinch a secondary dimension, you cannot do it successful nan array — rather, you person to select 1 successful nan array and nan different astatine nan report-level astatine nan apical of nan page (or some astatine nan report-level)."

"When you edit a study to adhd metrics, you are constricted to 12; truthful I’m often editing a study conscionable to position a definite metric and past resetting backmost to nan erstwhile configuration."

"Before, if I wanted to look astatine a visualization of monthly postulation for nan past year, I conscionable had to alteration nan day granularity successful nan statement floor plan connected nan Channels study to ‘Monthly.’ To do that successful GA4, I’d person to download nan information and create nan floor plan myself successful Excel/Tableau/etc."

Venting his frustrations, Fox told Search Engine Land that these unnecessary, time-wasting changes person made GA4 "feel for illustration a free version of nan afloat merchandise which was Universal Analytics".

Unfortunately, he joins a agelong database of marketers that person been making nan aforesaid complaints astir nan GA4 UI.

Why we care: If capable group are experiencing nan aforesaid problems pinch GA4 and these issues are past reported to Google, nan hunt motor whitethorn reappraisal its merchandise to make basal changes. In nan arena it doesn't, marketers will beryllium forced to travel up pinch their ain solutions – and it will undoubtedly beryllium easier to travel together successful bid to brainstorm ideas.

Deep dive. For much accusation connected really to migrate to GA4, publication Google's 'Learn really to make nan switch' guide.