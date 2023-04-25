Why Researchers Turned This Goldfish Into a Cyborg

On nan 1 hand, this headgear looks for illustration thing a cyberfish would wear. On nan other, it’s not acold from a manner connection someone astatine nan Kentucky Derby mightiness make.

But scientists didn’t conscionable affix this instrumentality for laughs: They are funny astir nan underlying encephalon mechanisms that let food to navigate their world, and really specified mechanisms subordinate to nan evolutionary roots of navigation for each creatures pinch encephalon circuitry.

“Navigation is an highly important facet of behaviour because we navigate to find food, to find shelter, to flight predators,” said Ronen Segev, a neuroscientist astatine Ben-Gurion University of nan Negev successful Israel who was portion of a squad that fitted 15 food pinch cybernetic headgear for a study published connected Tuesday successful nan diary PLOS Biology.

Putting a machine connected a goldfish to study really nan neurons occurrence successful its encephalon while navigating wasn’t easy.