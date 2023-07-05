Why Sydney rubbish trucks keep catching on fire due to incorrect lithium battery disposal

Fire are caused by nan incorrect disposal of batteries

There is simply a emergence successful rubbish catching connected occurrence successful Sydney

By Jesse Hyland For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 05:47 BST, 5 July 2023 | Updated: 05:49 BST, 5 July 2023

There has been a emergence successful rubbish motortruck fires because of lithium batteries being disposed successful residents' trash - pinch truckies calling connected Aussies to dispose of their devices properly.

The incorrect disposal of devices pinch batteries has resulted successful rubbish wrong bins and garbage trucks catching connected occurrence crossed New South Wales.

Lithium batteries are recovered wrong galore electronics, including phones, tablets, laptops, E-Bikes and scooters, electrical toothbrushes, vapes, powerfulness devices and star powerfulness backup retention devices.

The batteries tin origin fires during discarded collection, transportation, handling and processing.

An mean of 4 fires person occurred successful nan authorities each week because of nan issue.

A garbage motortruck caught connected occurrence successful Bardwell Valley successful Sydney's Bayside Council area, while a laptop artillery sparked different occurrence connected a motortruck successful Lake Macquarie, successful nan NSW Hunter region, past month.

The incorrect disposal of devices pinch lithium batteries has resulted successful a emergence successful nan number of rubbish and garbage motortruck fires crossed New South Wales

City of Canterbury-Bankstown garbage motortruck driver James Whitby recalled his terrifying acquisition driving a motortruck that was connected fire.

'You are conscionable trying to spell done your mind wherever tin you extremity it, really tin I get retired of nan truck,' he told 9News.

'It doesn't return agelong for it to spell from a smouldering small occurrence to a full load connected fire.

'We are present to do a occupation and prime up garbage bins - adjacent infinitesimal our trucks connected fire.'

Lake Macquarie City Council discarded operations coordinator Kieran Peter said nan problem was happening much often owed to nan carelessness of group throwing their devices out.

'We've had instances wherever fires person surgery retired successful nan trucks and organization members person helped our unit negociate fires pinch plot hoses while waiting for emergency services,' he said successful a assembly media release.

'This is simply a very existent threat to information for our staff, vehicles, locals and their properties.'

He noted that occurrence were moreover occurring successful discarded guidance accommodation aft devices and batteries ended up successful landfill.

Batteries and devices tin beryllium disposed for free astatine recycling spots recovered astatine assembly centres, on pinch supermarkets and retailers specified arsenic Woolworths, Aldi, Bunnings, Officeworks and Big W.

A garbage motortruck caught connected occurrence successful Bardwell Valley (pictured) successful Sydney's Bayside Council area while a laptop artillery sparked different occurrence connected a motortruck successful Lake Macquarie past month

The City of Canterbury-Bankstown and the Lake Macquarie City Council person launched campaigns to amended resident astir nan due measurement to dispose of devices pinch lithium batteries

The Lake Macquarie City Council launched an acquisition run titled 'Take Charge of Your Battery Waste' earlier this period to pass locals astir really to correctly dispose of devices pinch batteries.

City of Canterbury-Bankstown will besides motorboat a run adjacent week to make residents alert of nan issue.

There were 180 fires started by lithium batteries successful 2022, according to Fire and Rescue NSW.

This is up from conscionable 16 fires successful 2021.

Injuries related to lithium artillery fires are besides connected nan rise.