Why The Avengers Won't Come To The Rescue In Marvel's Secret Invasion

Marvel Studios
Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury is simply a analyzable figure. On 1 hand, he's decidedly committed his adjacent stock of warfare crimes, but connected nan other, nan erstwhile S.H.I.E.L.D. leader has been redeeming nan world since earlier nan Avengers were moreover formed. Later on, by bringing nan Earth's mightiest defenders together, he ensured that a squad of heroes would beryllium lying successful hold for each nan Thanos-sized problems bound to look from nan depths of space.
There person been immoderate sizeable complications since then: nan squad is short 1 Iron Man, is successful nan process of replacing their Captain America, permanently mislaid their Black Widow, and Hawkeye is excessively engaged renovating stuff to rejoin nan heroic effort. But location are ever heroes waiting to beryllium called upon. After all, Fury still has Spider-Man and Captain Marvel connected velocity dial. He has propulsion pinch each nan biggest heroes connected and disconnected nan planet... truthful why isn't he calling successful favors erstwhile nan world turns upside down during Marvel's upcoming series, "Secret Invasion"? As usual, Nick Fury has his reasons.
'Sins from his past commencement to haunt him.'
Marvel Studios
According to each nan imaginative minds down nan Disney+ series, we tin expect to spot a broadside of Nick Fury that we've ne'er seen before: successful "Secret Invasion," he's much susceptible than ever before. Plot specifics are still being guarded, but Fury's vulnerability mightiness person thing to do pinch nan truth that this peculiar conflict is some geopolitical and personal.
"Sins from his past commencement to haunt him erstwhile again," executive shaper Jonathan Schwartz revealed to Vanity Fair. "We often spot Nick Fury doing nan correct thing. We don't ever spot him doing it successful a perfectly morally correct way. All of those things person ramifications. Without getting excessively specific, nan things that Nick Fury's had to do to protect nan Earth person costs."
The bid picks up erstwhile Fury uncovers a conspiracy to instal double agents into positions of powerfulness each astir nan world. This isn't precisely marque caller territory for him — it's not wholly dissimilar Hydra infiltrating S.H.I.E.L.D. measurement backmost successful Phase Two. But location is 1 seismic complication: this time, those infiltrating are Skrulls, shape-shifting extraterrestrials who tin look arsenic immoderate quality being astatine whim. And they're turning against humanity because of Fury's surgery promise.
Calling each ace friends ... aliases not
Marvel Studios
The seeds of this storyline were planted successful "Captain Marvel," erstwhile Fury met Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and formed an confederation pinch nan Skrulls. They've been moving together for years because joining forces allowed Fury to protect nan world arsenic nary quality ever could before. Jackson explained, "Nick had a full Skrull spy web because they could shape-shift and spell places that group couldn't go." But here's nan problem:
"They kept their word. They worked for him, but he hasn't done what he said he was going to do. They want a home. They want to live. They want to unrecorded for illustration they are. They want to unrecorded successful their skin. They don't want to unrecorded successful ours."
Unfortunately for Fury, they aren't nan only ones losing religion successful him. Humans are besides having 2nd thoughts astir nan spymaster, because of his relationship to each our favourite heroes. Throughout nan aggravated action of "Secret Invasion," it seems Fury has nary plans to telephone successful immoderate favors. "What he's not doing is calling successful his ace friends," Jackson explained. "People want them and he's not bringing them."
I can't ideate passing up nan opportunity to usage my individual relationship pinch Carol Danvers arsenic a Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free card, truthful Fury must person a very compelling explanation. "There's a very bully logic he's holding back," Jackson teased. Too bad we won't find retired until nan show arrives later this spring.