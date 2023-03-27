Why The Avengers Won't Come To The Rescue In Marvel's Secret Invasion

The seeds of this storyline were planted successful "Captain Marvel," erstwhile Fury met Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and formed an confederation pinch nan Skrulls. They've been moving together for years because joining forces allowed Fury to protect nan world arsenic nary quality ever could before. Jackson explained, "Nick had a full Skrull spy web because they could shape-shift and spell places that group couldn't go." But here's nan problem:

"They kept their word. They worked for him, but he hasn't done what he said he was going to do. They want a home. They want to live. They want to unrecorded for illustration they are. They want to unrecorded successful their skin. They don't want to unrecorded successful ours."

Unfortunately for Fury, they aren't nan only ones losing religion successful him. Humans are besides having 2nd thoughts astir nan spymaster, because of his relationship to each our favourite heroes. Throughout nan aggravated action of "Secret Invasion," it seems Fury has nary plans to telephone successful immoderate favors. "What he's not doing is calling successful his ace friends," Jackson explained. "People want them and he's not bringing them."

I can't ideate passing up nan opportunity to usage my individual relationship pinch Carol Danvers arsenic a Get-Out-Of-Jail-Free card, truthful Fury must person a very compelling explanation. "There's a very bully logic he's holding back," Jackson teased. Too bad we won't find retired until nan show arrives later this spring.