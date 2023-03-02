Why the used phone market is bad for iPhone 15 but great for Apple

6 hours ago
iPhone stack
(Image credit: Future)

It's nary astonishment to anyone that group for illustration to bargain iPhones. They've been doing it for years. With nan iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro now conscionable astir nan corner, you'd apt expect that trading a ton of them is simply a given. Except, it mightiness not be.

That isn't because there's a basking caller competitor successful town. And arsenic bully arsenic they are, it isn't because of nan latest Samsung Galaxy S23 exemplary aliases moreover what mightiness travel next. Amazingly, it isn't moreover nan plethora of foldable devices that are flooding nan marketplace including nan upcoming Pixel Fold.

Nope. The biggest threat to iPhone 15 sales, it seems, is nan iPhone.

Refurbished iPhones everywhere

See, a new study by CounterPoint Research claims that group are now buying much refurbished iPhones than ever before. Apple doesn't yet waste its ain refurbished iPhone 14 models, but that will alteration erstwhile nan iPhone 15 is here. And location are plentifulness of retailers consenting to waste you a utilized iPhone of conscionable astir immoderate denomination — including nan existent best iPhone connected nan market, nan iPhone 14 Pro.

There are of people different refurbished iPhones available, but nary matter which group choose, they're choosing a batch of them. A monolithic 49% of each nan refurbished smartphones sold successful 2022 had an Apple logo connected nan back, we're told. That was a 16% summation connected nan erstwhile year.

People are buying utilized iPhones manus complete fist. And that's bad for Apple. But besides beautiful bully arsenic well.

Any iPhone is amended than nary iPhone

Apple Music connected iPhone beside HomePod mini

(Image credit: Future)

People buying utilized iPhones is evidently bad for Apple's basking caller thing. While you tin reason whether group buying a utilized iPhone 12 were ever going to bargain a caller iPhone 15, nan truth is that they decidedly won't if they person that iPhone 12 successful their hand. And Apple's iPhone income are suffering nan aforesaid income plateau arsenic nan remainder of nan smartphone market.

But does Apple really attraction which iPhone you're using? I'd propose not. And here's why — services.

Apple likes to waste iPhones, of people it does. It likes to waste iPads and Macs and Apple Watches and Apple TV 4Ks arsenic well. But overmuch for illustration it lets you watercourse Apple TV Plus connected conscionable astir anything, it doesn't attraction what you usage those services on.

Through that lens, it's important to retrieve that truthful agelong arsenic you're utilizing thing pinch an Apple logo on, it's winning.

It's winning because it's getting 30% of your App Store purchases. It tin much easy waste you Apple Music and AirPods and accessories and immoderate other you request aliases want.

Have you ever wondered why iOS 16 — and apt iOS 17 — supports specified aged models? It's because Apple wants to make judge group support utilizing iPhones. It doesn't matter which 1 it is, truthful agelong arsenic you're utilizing it and subscribing to Apple's services on nan way.

Apple makes a batch of its money from services. A lot of it. And anyone buying immoderate iPhone is bully for business.

The iPhone 15 will beryllium conscionable fine

iPhone 14 Pro Dynamic Island

(Image credit: iMore)

All of that being said, don't interest astir nan iPhone 15. It'll waste for illustration crazy because nan hottest caller iPhone connected nan artifact ever will. Sure, it's going to beryllium expensive. But nan iPhone 15 is expected to get nan Dynamic Island, which is simply a large upgrade. And nan iPhone 15 Pro Max could get a periscope camera and upgraded zoom. And that's earlier nan move to USB-C.

People will bargain nan iPhone 15 nary matter what. And if immoderate group take a refurbished iPhone 14 instead, truthful beryllium it. Apple will astir apt beryllium happy nary matter what.

Our news, reviews, opinions, and easy to travel guides tin move immoderate iPhone proprietor into an Apple aficionado

Oliver Haslam has written astir Apple and nan wider exertion business for much than a decade pinch bylines connected How-To Geek, PC Mag, iDownloadBlog, and galore more. He has besides been published successful people for Macworld, including screen stories. At iMore, Oliver is progressive successful regular news sum and, not being short of opinions, has been known to 'explain' those thoughts successful much detail, too.

Having grown up utilizing PCs and spending acold excessively overmuch money connected graphics paper and flashy RAM, Oliver switched to nan Mac pinch a G5 iMac and hasn't looked back. Since past he's seen nan maturation of nan smartphone world, backed by iPhone, and caller merchandise categories travel and go. Current expertise includes iOS, macOS, streaming services, and beautiful overmuch thing that has a artillery aliases plugs into a wall. Oliver besides covers mobile gaming for iMore, pinch Apple Arcade a peculiar focus. He's been gaming since nan Atari 2600 days and still struggles to comprehend nan truth he tin play console value titles connected his pouch computer.

