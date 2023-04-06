Wigan win bruising derby against St Helens

Wigan (8) 14 Tries: Smith, King Goals: Smith 3 St Helens (0) 6 Tries: Lomax Goals: Percival

Wigan survived a second-half fightback from Super League champions St Helens to grounds a celebrated derby triumph successful beforehand of a 24,275 crowd astatine nan DW Stadium.

Harry Smith, whose kicking crippled was magnificent, scored each 8 of nan Cherry and Whites' first-half points, arsenic they led without conceding.

In a 2nd half of existent intensity, Toby King extended Wigan's lead but Jonny Lomax yet replied for Saints.

Morgan Knowles had a Saints effort chalked disconnected and Wigan clung connected to win.

The conclusion came astatine a further costs to Saints, who had Sione Mata'utia withdrawn precocious connected aft a sickening collision which appeared to time off him prone, earlier he came to.

Medical unit came connected to be to him, delaying nan last 9 minutes of a pulsating game.

Mike Cooper besides limped disconnected for Wigan, arsenic a bruising matter took its toll connected nan 2 sides.

The build-up to this 'Rivals Round' derby had whipped up a consciousness of excitement betwixt nan foes, evidenced by a immense crowd - nan biggest for 18 years - and nan crippled matched nan hype arsenic some teams stretched each sinew successful nan tussle.

Matt Peet's Wigan showed their qualities successful defence and onslaught to get nan amended of nan Saints, pinch a battalion led by Morgan Smithies showing a controlled aggression.

That go-forward gave half-back Smith, stand-in stand-off Joe Shorrocks and full-back Bevan French nan abstraction to weave their magic, pinch nan former's expertise to put Saints successful corners stifling their vaunted attack.

In fact, it made ray of nan absence of Jai Field's gait and Cade Cust's scheming aft some were ruled out.

Smith mixed pinch Jake Wardle, receiving a return walk to unfastened nan scoring, while French's arcing tally and walk slipped King complete successful nan 2nd 40.

Saints looked clunky astatine times successful position of nan hit offered for England prima Jack Welsby, playmaker Lomax and chap half Lewis Dodd.

They besides lacked nan punch of nan missing Alex Walmsley, looking tired up beforehand astatine times contempt nan toil of Agnatius Paasi and Matty Lees.

That said, Saints still caused Wigan problems, pinch Dodd's short kicking creating nan people for Lomax, and immoderate outstanding defence from nan hosts needed to support them astatine bay.

Errors, though, were a characteristic arsenic Lomax grounded to decorativeness disconnected a break successful which he coasted done and Welsby had a shot forced retired by a superb changeable from Wardle.

French's precocious screen tackle connected a runaway Welsby summed up some sides, arsenic Saints fell conscionable short and Wigan showed existent mettle.

Wigan caput coach Matt Peet told BBC Radio Manchester:

"I'm made up. It's important that we return clip to observe this win, it's a large 1 for us. Against a awesome squad and a large crowd, it shows nan squad and nine are heading successful nan correct direction.

"I thought location were elements wherever we were excellent, I'm really proud of nan effort and endeavour and defensively we looked very solid. There will beryllium moments wherever we look backmost and I deliberation we could person done better, but these games are often won by large moments and ne'er giving up and that's what we did.

"We've sewage that assurance successful nan group, erstwhile group miss retired we've sewage a adjacent man successful philosophy. These benignant of games ebb and travel and you're ne'er ascendant for excessively agelong and likewise erstwhile you are nether nan pump you tin move it information quickly. But truthful overmuch is to do pinch your mindset."

St Helens caput coach Paul Wellens told BBC Radio Merseyside:

"It's disappointment much truthful than anything, we've travel present and not won a large crippled and we cognize really immense these games are for supporters.

"We conscionable came up short today. One point I will opportunity is I can't responsibility them connected cognition and effort, that was location successful abundance from some teams. Ultimately we conscionable came up short.

"Definitely not taking nan opportunities erstwhile they coming themselves was an issue. We shelled a mates against Wakefield past week also. Big games for illustration this are littered pinch small moments and Wigan won a fewer much of those today."

Wigan: French; Miski, King, Wardle, Marshall; Shorrocks, Smith; Byrne, Powell, Cooper, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Smithies

Interchanges: Ellis, Singleton, Havard, O'Neill [Mago]

St Helens: Welsby; Makinson, Hurrell, Percival, Hopoate; Lomax, Dodd; Paasi, Roby, Lees, Mata'utia, Sironen, Knowles

Interchanges: Lussick, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Bell, Delaney [Bennison]

Referee: Liam Moore.