WiiM Pro Review: Add Smarts to Your Speakers and Audio Gear on the Cheap

Wireless speakers are great, but sometimes you want to perceive to a existent stereo hi-fi setup. The only problem is getting your stereo to activity pinch your wireless web isn’t easy. This is nan nonstop problem nan WiiM Pro is designed to solve, adding wireless connectivity to your audio gear.

The WiiM Pro connects to your stereo receiver aliases amplifier and makes it easy to watercourse euphony from anywhere. Other devices for illustration this exist, but dissimilar nan WiiM Pro, they often costs person to $500. This useful gadget offers a overmuch cheaper way to wireless and moreover multiroom audio.

The WiiM Pro tin besides return different audio instrumentality for illustration turntables and fto you formed them wirelessly to speakers located passim your full home. Is nan WiiM Pro attempting excessively overmuch astatine once, aliases tin this small streamer really present connected its bold claims?

Here's What We Like 24-bit/192kHz lossless audio

Receives and broadcasts Bluetooth audio

Supports AirPlay and Chromecast

Sounds awesome for nan price

Super affordable compared to nan competition And What We Don't No support for Apple Music aliases YouTube Music successful nan WiiM Home app

Build feels somewhat flimsy

No included remote

Looks Familiar

Dimensions : 5.5in x 5.5in x 1.6in (140 x 140 x 42mm)

: 5.5in x 5.5in x 1.6in (140 x 140 x 42mm) Weight: 11.64oz (330g)

At first glance, nan WiiM Pro looks for illustration an Apple TV, conscionable larger and bulkier. This besides intends that it looks an atrocious batch for illustration nan Sonos Port, a competing merchandise that, astatine $449, costs considerably more.

We’ve seen plentifulness of clones before, but that’s not what I would telephone this, arsenic nan differences are arsenic absorbing arsenic nan similarities. Of course, you tin safely presume that nan WiiM Pro uses cheaper materials, but considering you’re not toting it astir for illustration a Bluetooth speaker, that’s not overmuch of an issue.

More interestingly, this has features you won’t find connected nan Sonos Port. For example, while you power nan Port wholly via nan Sonos app, nan WiiM Pro features 4 capacitive touch buttons connected nan beforehand of nan unit.

This whitethorn not look for illustration a immense deal, but if you near your telephone successful nan different room and want to region nan music, it’s useful to person nan option.

All nan Ins and Outs

Inputs : RCA statement in, SPDIF in

: RCA statement in, SPDIF in Output : Line out, SPDIF out, Coaxial out

: Line out, SPDIF out, Coaxial out Networking : IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet (100M）

: IEEE 802.11 b/g/n/ac dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet (100M） Bluetooth version : 5.0

: 5.0 Bluetooth codecs: SBC, AAC

Looking astatine nan backmost of nan WiiM Pro, you’ll find a useful assortment of some outputs and inputs. Looking astatine nan outputs, you get an analog RCA statement output arsenic good arsenic a brace of integer inputs: 1 coaxial and 1 optical. With these, you should beryllium capable to link nan WiiM Pro to almost immoderate stereo aliases powered speaker.

The inputs are wherever things commencement to get interesting. The RCA analog statement input, for example, lets you plug successful immoderate turntable and play it wirelessly successful different rooms. The optical integer input lets you do nan aforesaid pinch CD players, DVD players, aliases computers.

The inputs and outputs are joined by a USB-C relationship for powerfulness and an Ethernet larboard for a much coagulated web connection. Unless you’re utilizing nan coaxial input, you shouldn’t request to shop for other cables, arsenic you get an RCA cablegram and an optical cablegram successful nan box.

Of course, wired connectivity is only portion of what makes nan WiiM Pro useful. It besides features Wi-Fi, including AirPlay 2 and Chromecast support, streaming from a DLNA server, and some Spotify Connect and Tidal Connect. These supplement nan WiiM Home app (available for iPhone and iPad arsenic good arsenic Android), which we’ll look astatine in-depth successful a small bit.

Finally, nan WiiM Pro besides supports Bluetooth, but successful a mode you don’t often see. You tin link to nan WiiM Pro via Bluetooth to play euphony from your phone, arsenic you’d expect, but you tin besides brace headphones aliases a Bluetooth speaker to play euphony from nan instrumentality arsenic well. You don’t often spot this level of elasticity successful this value range.

Setup: Keep Your Phone Handy

The setup process is simple, starting pinch scanning a QR codification successful nan manual to easy download nan WiiM Home app. The app past walks you done nan process of pairing nan WiiM Pro and past updating nan firmware to nan latest version.

After updating, nan app uses nan built-in microphone connected your telephone to measurement nan latency of nan speakers you’re listening through. This won’t matter if you’re only mounting nan WiiM Pro up successful a azygous room, but nan latency is very important if you’re utilizing aggregate WiiM devices successful a full location audio environment.

After measuring nan latency and having you either sanction nan instrumentality aliases sanction nan room it’s in, you person a fewer different options. You tin optionally alteration Chromecast Audio, which besides enables Google Assistant, aliases Amazon Alexa. Once you’re done here, setup is over, unless you’re mounting up aggregate devices, successful which lawsuit you simply repetition nan process.

The institution sent 2 devices, nan WiiM Pro and a WiiM Mini, truthful we could trial multiroom functionality. It’s a testament to nan easiness of setup that I was capable to alteration multiroom playback without consulting nan manual once.

Your Phone is nan Remote

While location are plentifulness of ways to watercourse euphony via nan WiiM Pro, nan astir powerful measurement is utilizing nan WiiM Home app. You simply adhd nan euphony services you use, and past you tin hunt each of them astatine erstwhile via nan app and play each of your euphony from 1 place.

Most awesome streaming services for illustration Spotify, Amazon Music, and Tidal are supported, but location are 2 notable exceptions: Apple Music and YouTube Music. For Apple Music, you’ll request to trust connected AirPlay 2 if you want multiroom audio, while for YouTube Music, you’ll person to trust connected Chromecast only.

Where nan WiiM Home app shines is its cosmopolitan search, which intends you don’t person to interest astir which work a fixed opus is on. Just search, and nan app will grip it for you, queueing up nan opus connected whichever streaming work offers it.

You’ll walk astir of your clip pinch nan app either successful nan Browse tab aliases nan Search tab. You’ll only ever request to switch complete to nan instrumentality tab to alteration which speakers you’re playing euphony connected aliases to set nan measurement from your phone.

On nan Device screen, you tin besides make changes connected a per-device basis. On nan WiiM Pro, you tin set nan onboard EQ, which is useful if you’re playing done a brace of powered speakers aliases an amplifier without onboard EQ.

Linking together aggregate units for multiroom audio is simple. Just pat nan nexus icon successful nan top-right of a device, past prime nan different devices you want to play successful sync. When you’re fresh to return it to a azygous speaker, you usage nan aforesaid method, conscionable uncheck nan different devices.

Transparent Sound Everywhere

Audio codecs: MP3, AAC, ALAC, APE, FLAC, WAV, WMA, OGG

The WiiM Pro features a 384kHz/32-bit DAC that is tin of delivering 192kHz/24-bit streams successful lossless formats for illustration FLAC, ALAC, APE, and WAV, arsenic good arsenic nan emblematic lossy formats for illustration MP3, OGG, and others. Unfortunately for audiophiles, it doesn’t characteristic DSD decoding.

Plugging it into an A/V receiver and later an integrated amplifier, I couldn’t find immoderate noticeable differences betwixt nan WiiM Pro and nan portable hi-res integer subordinate I typically use. That said, proceeding nan quality successful integer to analog conversion is seldom easy, and speakers weren’t making it easier.

To spot really nan WiiM Pro’s digital-to-analog converter (DAC) fared, I compared it to my Schiit Modi 3 standalone DAC. First, I plugged nan output of nan WiiM Pro into my Schiit Asgard headphone amp and listened to a song. Then I ran nan coax integer output into nan Modi 3 and into nan Asgard, past listened again.

The results seemed to dangle connected nan music. Listening to Neil Young’s “Don’t Let It Bring You Down,” I noticed a flimsy softness successful nan highs listening done nan WiiM Pro straight that I didn’t announcement utilizing nan Modi 3 DAC. The quality was subtle, to opportunity nan least, but it was there.

Throwing connected “Doritos and Fritos” by 100 gecs was a different story. Here, nan opus is truthful frenetic and nan accumulation is truthful complete nan apical that I didn’t announcement a difference.

In nan end, nan quality betwixt nan WiiM Pro’s DAC and my bespoke DAC was, arsenic is usually nan case, almost intolerable to notice. Still, it’s bully to cognize you tin upgrade to an outer DAC if you wish.

Should You Buy nan WiiM Pro?

It’s uncommon to brushwood this benignant of product, but you simply won’t find a existent replacement connected nan marketplace that tin do everything nan WiiM Pro tin do astatine nan value it’s sold for. Sure, location are alternatives, but they’re dramatically much expensive, almost putting them into a different category.

If you’re an audiophile, yes, you’ll find areas to kick about. While nan onboard DAC isn’t bad sounding by immoderate means, it’s apt not up to snuff pinch what you would find successful nan WiiM Pro’s pricier competition. That said, you tin ever usage nan integer output to switch successful your ain DAC.

Even if you person 1 of nan higher-end alternatives to this plucky small streamer, it’s easy worthy considering arsenic a backup, depending connected your needs. If you’re readying connected putting together a wireless whole-home audio system, this is 1 of nan astir affordable options you’ll find, particularly if you adhd successful nan WiiM Mini arsenic a companion.