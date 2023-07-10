Will Bitcoin Reach $120,000 By 2024? Standard Chartered’s Optimistic BTC Outlook Proves Attainable

Advertisement

Major world bank, Standard Chartered, has revised its prediction for nan value of Bitcoin for nan adjacent 18 months. While nan slope is still predicting a value summation by nan extremity of adjacent year, it has changed its earlier projection of $100,000 per BTC and now estimates that Bitcoin could, successful theory, scope $120,000 by nan extremity of 2024.

The British slope believes nan existent summation successful Bitcoin’s value would promote miners to stockpile much BTC, further impacting its value.

“The rationale present is that arsenic good arsenic maintaining nan bitcoin ledger, miners play a cardinal domiciled successful determining nett proviso of recently mined BTC,” said Standard Chartered’s Geoff Kendrick, adding that “Increased miner profitability per BTC mined intends they tin waste little while maintaining rate inflows, reducing nett BTC proviso and pushing BTC prices higher.”

Standard Chartered’s optimistic outlook reflects rising assurance successful Bitcoin’s capacity and reinforces nan belief by immoderate that nan crypto wintertime has travel to an end.

But others are not truthful eager regarding miners’ profits, particularly astir nan upcoming Bitcoin halving. Nearly half of Bitcoin miners aren’t operating arsenic efficiently arsenic they should be, which could origin problems aft nan adjacent halving, according to Jaran Mellerud, a crypto mining expert astatine Hashrate Index.

Indicating that these miners, on pinch others who do not ain their mining rigs, are apt to beryllium greatly impacted by nan halving, he notes that astir 40% of BTC miners tally astatine a greater costs per kilowatt-hour than nan anticipated post-halving break-even price.

Given nan ongoing precocious costs for power worldwide, location are concerns that much miners whitethorn request to forfeit their operations if they cannot root cheaper electricity.

Standard Chartered’s updated projection signals a 20% summation successful their earlier $100,000 forecast, indicating coagulated expectations for Bitcoin’s early performance.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

Bullish Outlook, But pinch a Caveat

Some besides spot nan imaginable onboarding of awesome financial institutions for illustration BlackRock and others who person applied for a Bitcoin ETF arsenic a awesome driver for nan value of BTC. However, nan CEO of Trust Machines, Muneeb Ali, has a somewhat different position astir wherever nan Bitcoin value is headed.

In an question and reply connected CNBC’s Crypto World, Ali highlighted nan value of custody concerning immoderate spot Bitcoin ETF. If companies for illustration BlackRock tin reside custody issues and actively participate successful nan Bitcoin network, it would beryllium important since it shows genuine ownership of and narration to nan underlying asset.

This, successful turn, sends a affirmative connection to different accepted financial organizations. Because they position Bitcoin arsenic an established and safe investment, this could promote much organizations to analyse and research pinch it. Ultimately, it remains to beryllium seen really these factors will power nan Bitcoin price; arsenic for a Bitcoin ETF, nan SEC has denied each azygous exertion truthful far.