Will Ford Stock Reach $100?

Ford banal could scope nan $100 value level if nan institution manages to seizure a important EV marketplace stock and increases its production. Even then, nan $100 value milestone would beryllium difficult to reach, arsenic nan banal would person to waste and acquisition astir 3 times supra its precocious 1990s all-time high.

The Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is 1 of nan world’s astir salient conveyance manufacturers, employing much than a 190,000-strong workforce crossed nan world. Ford has precocious been investing heavy successful electrical vehicles and has seen a awesome woody of marketplace success, trailing only Tesla arsenic nan astir celebrated EV shaper successful nan US.

In this article, we are going to analyse nan main catalysts that could thief substance a Ford banal rally and nan main obstacles opinionated successful nan measurement of nan Ford banal reaching $100.

Factors that could thief Ford banal scope $100

There are respective maturation catalysts that could thief Ford’s banal scope nan $100 milestone. For starters, Ford has been expanding its EV marketplace stock successful caller years, acknowledgment to a revamped merchandise lineup and nan summation successful nan units shipped. In addition, Ford’s banal historically traded arsenic overmuch arsenic +133% supra its existent price, which suggests that Ford has a batch of potential. That said, let’s analyse each of these factors successful much item successful nan sections that follow.

Increase successful nan waste of electrical vehicles (EVs)

According to Ford’s Q1 2023 sales release for nan US, Ford saw a monolithic quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) summation successful nan number of EVs sold. Whereas Ford sold 7,706 vehicles successful Q1 2022, nan institution shipped 10,866 vehicles successful Q1 2023, signaling a +41% growth. The biggest comparative QoQ summation was recorded by nan celebrated electrical motortruck F-150 Lightning, which saw an summation of much than +1,500% betwixt quarters (from 254 units successful Q1 2022 to 4,291 units successful Q1 2023).

It is worthy noting that Ford’s full lineup of vehicles saw sizeable growth. Both soul combustion engine-powered and electric-powered vehicles saw sizeable growth. In fact, nan only merchandise type that saw a driblet successful Q1 2023 was hybrid vehicles, which saw a diminution of -4.1% (from 28,219 to 27,064).

New merchandise lineup

The F-150 Lightning is an electric-powered replacement to nan iconic F-150.

Ford has ever been known for its lineup of pickup trucks, led by nan iconic F-150. Ford decided to leverage nan fame of nan F-150 exemplary and created nan F-150 Lightning, an electric-powered replacement to nan accepted truck. Ford buyers person apparently been very happy pinch nan caller F-150, arsenic they person been trading very good and moreover cracked nan database of nan 10 astir sold EV vehicles successful nan US.

By year’s end, nan institution is targeting an yearly complaint of return of 150,000 units for nan F-150 Lighting and 210,000 units for nan Mustang Mach-E, different electrical SUV successful Ford’s lineup.

Beyond nan F-150 Lighting, Ford’s wide attraction connected ray trucks is much evident than ever. Out of 475,906 vehicles sold successful Q3 2023, only 14,022 were cars, pinch SUVs and Trucks accounting for nan remainder of units.

Historical banal value trends

At nan clip of writing, Ford is trading astatine astir $15 per share, up much than +27% since nan commencement of nan year. While nan banal has been performing good recently, it is trading acold removed from its all-time precocious of much than $35, which it reached successful precocious 1999.

Ford is presently trading complete 130% removed from its all-time precocious of $35 nan banal reached successful 1999. Source: TradingView

If Ford manages to support its beardown position successful nan US marketplace and perchance grow its beingness successful nan emerging markets for EV vehicles globally, nan value of Ford banal could spot a monolithic rally.

Ford’s marketplace headdress presently stands astatine $60 billion. At $100 per share, Ford’s marketplace headdress would guidelines astatine conscionable awkward of $400 billion. Meanwhile, nan marketplace headdress of Ford’s main competitor, Tesla, is $840 billion. Given nan number of produced units and plans to summation conveyance accumulation moreover further successful nan coming months and years, it seems rather plausible that Ford could scope $100 successful nan future.

Factors that could forestall Ford banal from reaching $100

The main obstacles successful Ford’s travel to $100 dishonesty successful nan progressively beardown title successful nan EV market, decreasing income successful China, 1 of nan astir important markets successful nan world, and Ford’s comparatively mediocre banal marketplace capacity successful nan past 2 decades, which could successful portion beryllium a consequence of nan above-average dividend yield.

Strong title successful nan EV market

Virtually each car makers person poured a important magnitude of resources into building and processing their ain electrical vehicles successful hopes of claiming a stock of nan EV market, nan astir important battleground that will yet find who nan largest companies successful nan automotive manufacture will be.

So far, Ford has been rather successful successful nan EV space, managing to declare nan 2nd spot successful nan US successful position of EVs sold, down Tesla. However, Chinese manufacturers for illustration NIO and BYD, European automotive staples for illustration Volkswagen, BMW, and Renault, arsenic good arsenic Japanese-based Toyota and Mitsubishi, are each processing their ain EV products and technologies, which could origin Ford to suffer a portion of its EV marketplace stock going forward.

Decreasing income successful China

While EVs are intelligibly nan future, soul combustion vehicles still relationship for nan mostly of conveyance income – and that will apt stay nan aforesaid for nan foreseeable future. According to a 2021 report from nan New York Times, “EVs could dress up 25% of caller conveyance income by 2035,” and arsenic overmuch arsenic 60% by 2050.

In nan meantime, Ford’s accepted conveyance income successful China person been plummeting for nan past mates of years. After hitting an all-time highest of 1.3 cardinal units successful 2016, Ford’s income dropped to 600,000 successful 2021 and slipped to 500,000 successful 2022. According to a spokesperson for Ford Motor China, nan institution will respond to nan falling income by reducing costs “in each areas”. “We tin only triumph done a thin and agile organization. These actions are basal for america to build a healthier and much sustainable business successful China,” nan spokesperson said.

High dividend yield

Ford banal dividend output scope betwixt 2016 and 2023. Source: TipRanks

Historically speaking, Ford banal has had 1 of nan highest dividend yields retired of nan S&P 500 stocks. The dividend output scope reached arsenic precocious arsenic 11.6% successful nan past mates of years, which is considerably much than nan S&P 500’s semipermanent mean dividend output of 1.85%.

High output rates are usually an parameter of a company’s profitability. However, a very precocious output complaint tin consequence successful little banal prices, arsenic a ample portion of net is allocated to reward shareholders alternatively of them being invested successful R&D, manufacturing facilities, and different business elements that could summation profitability successful nan agelong word astatine nan disbursal of short-term profits.

Ford banal forecast for 2023-2024

According to a Ford banal forecast algorithm by CoinCodex, nan value of Ford banal could spot important up-and-down value activity complete nan adjacent 12 months. The forecast estimates that Ford’s banal value could surpass $21 successful September, however, a consequent value drawdown successful October and November could spot nan banal plummet beneath $13.

12-month Ford banal forecast. Source: CoinCodex

On a yearly basis, nan value of Ford banal is predicted to settee successful nan $10 range, astir -30% removed from nan stock’s existent value. It is worthy noting that value predictions are conscionable that, predictions, and they cannot return into relationship day-to-day fluctuations and marketplace trends but tin only exemplary value movements based connected humanities value trends.

So, will Ford banal scope $100?

Ford banal surely has nan imaginable to scope $100 successful nan future, acknowledgment to nan company’s awesome EV income and a attraction connected slashing accumulation costs. However, whether nan $100 value target will beryllium reached is limited connected aggregate factors, for illustration Ford’s occurrence successful claiming a bigger EV marketplace stock globally and betterment successful accepted conveyance income successful China, which are intolerable to foretell pinch certainty astatine this constituent successful time.

If you are looking for semipermanent finance opportunities, you could see investing successful nan best cryptocurrencies to clasp for nan agelong term, which includes Bitcoin, Ethereum, and different staples that could make unchangeable returns complete longer periods of time.