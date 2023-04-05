Williamson to undergo surgery, likely to miss ODI World Cup

Kane Williamson is apt to miss nan ODI World Cup successful India later this twelvemonth arsenic nan New Zealand skipper is group to acquisition a room for nan curen of his correct knee which he injured while playing for Gujarat Giants successful nan ongoing IPL.

Following nan injury, Williamson returned to New Zealand and nan scans person confirmed that he has ruptured nan anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) of his correct knee.

Williamson suffered nan wounded while fielding for nan holders against Chennai Super Kings successful Ahmedabad.

According to New Zealand Cricket statement, nan right-handed batter will spell nether nan weapon wrong nan adjacent 3 weeks.

On receiving nan news, Williamson acknowledged nan support he had received from his franchise and NZC pursuing nan injury.

"I've received awesome support complete nan past fewer days and want to convey some nan Gujarat Titans and New Zealand Cricket for that," he said.

"Naturally it's disappointing to get specified an injury, but my attraction now is connected having nan room and starting rehab.

"It's going to return immoderate time, but I'll beryllium doing everything I tin to get backmost connected nan section arsenic soon arsenic possible," he added.

According to nan modular rehabilitation play for specified an injury, Williamson is improbable to beryllium fresh and disposable for World Cup which is scheduled to beryllium held successful October-November.

"I look guardant to doing what I tin to support Gary (Stead) and nan squad complete nan adjacent fewer months," Williamson said.

New Zealand coach Stead excessively feels it would beryllium very difficult for Williamson to beryllium fresh earlier nan World Cup.

"You return Kane nan subordinate for a start, but past Kane nan leader and nan personification he is wrong our group arsenic well, it's a immense spanner successful nan useful for us," Stead said.

"We haven't fixed up dream that he mightiness beryllium correct but astatine this shape it does look unlikely. Our first thoughts are pinch Kane astatine nan moment, it's a reliable clip for him, it's not an wounded you expect…it hits you beautiful hard." Williamson had quit Test captaincy successful December 2022 but leads nan Black Caps successful nan constricted overs format. He has played 161 ODIs, scoring 6554 runs astatine an mean of 47.83.