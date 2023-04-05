Wilmer C. Butler Dies: Cinematographer Whose Work Included ‘Jaws,’ ‘Cuckoo’s Nest’ & ‘The Conversation’ Was 101

Oscar-nominated Cinematographer Wilmer C. Butler, whose activity included a bid of landmark films specified arsenic The Conversation (1974), Jaws (1975) and One Flew Over nan Cuckoo’s Nest (1975), has died. He was 101. The American Society of Cinematographers confirmed Butler’s passing.

Butler was nan ASC’s astir elder member, and he had a resume to match. He worked pinch board specified arsenic Philip Kaufman, Francis Ford Coppola, William Friedkin, Richard Donner, Jack Nicholson, Sylvester Stallone, Ivan Reitman, Tobe Hooper, Joseph Sargent, Mike Nichols, John Cassavetes and Steven Spielberg.

Friedkin convinced Butler to beryllium nan cinematographer on The People vs. Paul Crump, a documentary astir a captive slated for execution successful Illinois. The task sewage Crump’s decease condemnation commuted.

He sewage his commencement successful features pinch Philip Kaufman’s 1967 movie Fearless Frank. Two years later, Friedkin introduced Butler to Francis Ford Coppola, pinch whom he changeable The Rain People earlier going connected to collaborate pinch nan head connected The Conversation and, very nearly, Apocalypse Now. Butler really turned down nan second arsenic he worked connected his ain directorial debut, which did not happen.

“I did immoderate activity pinch head Phil Kaufman connected nan Universal Studios batch arsenic a writer while I was still trying to get into nan Los Angeles camera guild,” Butler recalled. “That’s erstwhile I met Steven Spielberg.” As pinch Coppola, Butler’s collaboration pinch Spielberg would agelong complete a bid of films, opening pinch Something Evil (1972) and Savage (1973). Then came Jaws.

On Jaws, Butler figured retired really to usage a handheld Panaflex camera and return nan rotation retired of nan boat, created a typical camera level that worked pinch nan h2o to accommodate some “below nan h2o line” and “surface” shots quickly and reconfigured nan modular “water box” casing utilized to clasp a camera successful nan water.

He was a replaced Haskell Wexler on 2 occasions: The Conversation and Cuckoo’s Nest, nan second of which saw Butler and Wexler stock an Oscar nomination.

Other films connected which Butler served arsenic nan head of photography see Jack Nicholson’s directorial debut Drive, He Said successful 1971, Grease and Ice Castles successful 1978 and Rocky II, III and IV. Butler was nan cinematographer for Demon Seed (1977), Capricorn One (1978), Stripes (1981), Biloxi Blues (1988), Child’s Play (1988), Graffiti Bridge (1990), Flipper (1996), Anaconda (1997) and Deceiver (1997). His tv credits see The Execution of Private Slovik (1974) and The Thorn Birds (1983). He won Primetime Emmy Awards for Raid connected Entebbe (1977) and A Streetcar Named Desire (1984).

Butler was honored pinch nan ASC Lifetime Achievement Award successful 2003.

He is survived by 5 daughters and his wife, Iris Butler.