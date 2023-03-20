Wilshere has claimed ‘Arsenal fans are better’ than Man Utd supporters after FA Youth Cup victory

1 hour ago
Arsenal U-18s Jack Wilshere coach connected nan touch line

Former Arsenal prima and existent academy coach Jack Wilshere hopes The Gunners tin return ‘70,000’ to nan Youth Cup last aft his broadside booked their spot past night.

A sold retired crowd of 10,000 watched  16-year-old midfielder Myles Lewis-Skelly caput location a 121st infinitesimal victor arsenic Arsenal hit Premier League rivals Manchester metropolis to triumph 2-1.

Speaking aft nan match, Wilshere said: “I deliberation we tin [get a large crowd], I don’t spot why not. Obviously erstwhile we played Millwall successful nan first round, I thought it would beryllium bully to get done to nan final, I won it arsenic a player, it would beryllium nice. But past I tried to not deliberation astir that and we had immoderate reliable moments – Watford 2-0, Newcastle connected nan ropes, Cambridge 2-1 down.

“It hasn’t sunk successful [that we are successful nan final]. It’s a typical emotion and it will beryllium a very typical occasion, 1 of nan champion successful my life successful my opinion. At nan infinitesimal it’s a spot earthy still.

“I watched nan Youth Cup last past year [between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United] and location was 60,000.  And I cognize that our fans are amended than Man United fans, truthful we’ll person 70,000.”

Wilshere’s under-18s broadside person recorded galore precocious victories successful nan cup run, scoring precocious connected against Newcastle and Cambridge, and needed 1 much past gasp extremity to spot them done to nan final.

Speaking to reporters aft nan match, Wilshere praised his younker teams attitude, he said: “I deliberation backmost to my days arsenic a subordinate and that is successful nan Arsenal DNA.

“When you locomotion astir nan training crushed and you spot ne'er springiness up, play until nan past minute, quotes from Arsene [Wenger]– that’s successful our DNA. I deliberation Mikel [Arteta] has done a apical occupation of utilizing that to get this winning emotion done nan full club. I’ve said truthful galore times before, if nan first squad support raising nan bar, past we person to. I thought we really pushed that tonight.”

Wilshere, who played 197 times for nan Gunners and won 2 FA Cups pinch nan side, described past night’s triumph arsenic 1 of nan champion of his career.

He added: “Honestly, and correct now it’s evidently fresh, but that feeling…I can’t moreover explicate what it feels like, that moment.

“It’s relief, joy, emotion for nan players, emotions – everything. For me, correct now, it feels for illustration 1 of nan apical moments of my profession arsenic coach, evidently arsenic a coach arsenic I americium young coach, but arsenic a subordinate arsenic good it feels for illustration it’s up there.”

Arsenal will now big nan FA Youth Cup last connected April 29, and will return connected nan winners of nan different semi-final between  Southampton and West Ham.

Source Football365

