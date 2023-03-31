Wimbledon drops ban on Russian and Belarusian players

LONDON — Russian and Belarusian players will beryllium capable to compete astatine Wimbledon arsenic neutral athletes aft nan All England Club connected Friday reversed its prohibition from past year.

The players must comply pinch “appropriate conditions,” including not expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

They besides must not person backing “from nan Russian and/or Belarusian states (including sponsorship from companies operated aliases controlled by nan states) successful narration to their information successful The Championships,” nan All England Club said successful a statement.

Other tennis tournaments person allowed Russian and Belarusian players to compete arsenic neutral athletes.

“We besides see alignment betwixt nan Grand Slams to beryllium progressively important successful nan existent tennis environment,” nan nine said. “There was a beardown and very disappointing guidance from immoderate governing bodies successful tennis to nan position taken by nan All England Club and nan LTA past twelvemonth pinch consequences which, if continued, would beryllium damaging to nan interests of players, fans, The Championships and British tennis.”

This year’s Wimbledon tourney will commencement connected July 3. The women’s last is scheduled for July 15 and nan men’s last connected July 16.