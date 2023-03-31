Wimbledon drops ban on Russian and Belarusian players

22 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Wimbledon drops ban on Russian and Belarusian players

LONDON — Russian and Belarusian players will beryllium capable to compete astatine Wimbledon arsenic neutral athletes aft nan All England Club connected Friday reversed its prohibition from past year.

The players must comply pinch “appropriate conditions,” including not expressing support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

They besides must not person backing “from nan Russian and/or Belarusian states (including sponsorship from companies operated aliases controlled by nan states) successful narration to their information successful The Championships,” nan All England Club said successful a statement.

Other tennis tournaments person allowed Russian and Belarusian players to compete arsenic neutral athletes.

“We besides see alignment betwixt nan Grand Slams to beryllium progressively important successful nan existent tennis environment,” nan nine said. “There was a beardown and very disappointing guidance from immoderate governing bodies successful tennis to nan position taken by nan All England Club and nan LTA past twelvemonth pinch consequences which, if continued, would beryllium damaging to nan interests of players, fans, The Championships and British tennis.”

This year’s Wimbledon tourney will commencement connected July 3. The women’s last is scheduled for July 15 and nan men’s last connected July 16.

More
Source Nbcnews

Related Article

Auto sales show mixed trend in March

Auto sales show mixed trend in March

41 minutes ago
KRSF-Suzuki Motors to work for quality education in government schools of Gujarat

KRSF-Suzuki Motors to work for quality education in government schools of Gujarat

53 minutes ago
UK says Russia's nuclear blackmail will not affect support for Ukraine

UK says Russia's nuclear blackmail will not affect support for Ukraine

54 minutes ago
Banyana coach Ellis confident key striker Kgatlana will be available for the World Cup

Banyana coach Ellis confident key striker Kgatlana will be available for the World Cup

56 minutes ago
元「ブルゾンちえみ」藤原しおり SNS全削除の背景に「苦渋の決断」か

元「ブルゾンちえみ」藤原しおり SNS全削除の背景に「苦渋の決断」か

1 hour ago
スキャンダル時に引き合いに出され「風化しない」渡部建の悩み

スキャンダル時に引き合いに出され「風化しない」渡部建の悩み

1 hour ago

Popular Article

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

South Africa’s Oscar Pistorius denied parole a decade after killing girlfriend

20 hours ago
News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

News24.com | It took 'guts and courage' for Reeva's mother to attend Pistorius' parole hearing - lawyer

21 hours ago
Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

Video: Edificio de empresa encargada de seguridad en INM luce abandonado

10 hours ago
12 best cruises to Canada and New England

12 best cruises to Canada and New England

19 hours ago
China’s media realities clash over truth about war in Ukraine

China’s media realities clash over truth about war in Ukraine

9 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.