Wimbledon features Kerala’s snake boat on its digital platforms

Kerala’s iconic snake vessel race has been featured prominently by Wimbledon Tennis Championship arsenic a poster connected its integer platforms including nan charismatic Facebook page of nan ongoing mega tennis tourney, reflecting connected nan occurrence of nan State tourism’s sustained world trading outreach.

The poster depicts an image of salient Wimbledon players successful tennis attire rowing 2 snake boats successful a panoramic backwater mounting disconnected a lush coconut grove successful Kerala.

The image is accompanied by an emoji of Kerala and London shaking hands and nan explanation “ready for nan yearly vessel race! Who will beryllium lifting nan 2023 Wimbledon championship.”

“Really breathtaking to spot Kerala’s snake vessel title being featured by Wimbledon arsenic an charismatic poster,” Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas said.

Wimbledon is yet different awesome sporting arena to characteristic Kerala, wrong a fewer months aft Chelsea FC made a virtual circuit of backwater paradise Alappuzha, praising nan beauty of nan land. Riyas had past invited nan ‘Blues’ for a ‘real tour’ of God’s Own Country, wherever football is loved arsenic overmuch life.

Snake vessel race

Significantly, Kerala’s snake vessel title receives world attraction up of nan State’s yearly Champion’s Boat League (CBL), held post-monsoon successful different locales of nan State.

Interestingly, nan commencement of nan Wimbledon title coincided pinch nan commencement of nan vessel title play successful Kerala pinch Champakulam Moolam Vallam Kali held connected nan Pamba stream coming (on Monday).

Snake vessel race, powered by colony rowers, has been prominently featured by Kerala Tourism successful world recreation and tourism waste and acquisition fairs and roadshows.

Snake vessel races person for hundreds of years been a h2o sporting contented unsocial to Kerala, wherever teams of young rowers vie for honours, mostly successful cardinal Kerala. The agelong watercraft, shaped for illustration a snake and base nan imprint of Kerala’s highly skilled boat-builders, was called ‘snake boat’ by nan British. The snake vessel races are organised during harvesting season.