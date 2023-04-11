With 100 days to Women’s World Cup, calls for gender equity grow

FIFA says nan tourney successful Australia and New Zealand will beryllium a ‘watershed’ that propels women’s shot to different level.

Australia and New Zealand, nan co-hosts of nan Women’s World Cup, person marked nan 100-day countdown to nan world shot showpiece pinch a telephone for gender equity successful sport and a rallying outcry for fans to get down nan event.

The 32-team tournament, nan first Women’s World Cup successful nan Southern Hemisphere, will footwear disconnected successful Sydney and Auckland connected July 20 erstwhile Australia’s Matildas and New Zealand’s Football Ferns play their opening matches.

“In conscionable 100 days’ time, we will witnesser nan world’s champion shot players connected our shores, correct present successful Australia and New Zealand,” Women’s World Cup CEO David Beeche said connected Tuesday astatine a motorboat astatine nan Sydney Football Stadium.

“The 2 opening matches, nan first astatine Eden Park successful Auckland and nan 2nd present successful Sydney later that day, mean July 20, 2023, will beryllium 1 of nan biggest days successful women’s shot history,” he said. “But this women’s tourney is not conscionable astir football. It’s astir celebrating women’s sports and women’s empowerment each complete nan world.”

Introducing nan #UnityBeat! 🎶

Launching coming arsenic nan charismatic chant of #FIFAWWC 2023! 😍

100 days to spell until we spell #BeyondGreatness! 🙌

— FIFA Women's World Cup (@FIFAWWC) April 11, 2023

However, while Australia has boosted backing for elite women’s programmes successful caller years, nan state is ill-equipped to grip an expected emergence successful grassroots participation, officials say.

“Currently, only 40 percent of shot accommodation nationwide are classified arsenic female-friendly,” Football Australia said successful a statement.

“It is imperative that we put successful our 2,400+ organization clubs crossed nan state to guarantee they are adequately prepared for nan expected surge successful female participation, and information successful nan athletics much broadly,” it said.

‘Watershed moment’

FIFA has predicted nan tourney will beryllium a “watershed moment” that will propel nan crippled to different level pinch nan target to yet rival nan men’s type of nan game.

Women’s shot is already enjoying a surge successful fame successful immoderate countries, and nan tourney looks group to spark further world interest.

FIFA’s main women’s shot officer, Sarai Bareman, told NewsCorp Australia that much than 2 cardinal viewers were expected to tune successful to watch nan event, double nan previous tourney successful France, which was won by nan United States.

Record attendance is besides predicted pinch 650,000 tickets already snapped up. The adjacent shape of income opened connected Tuesday.

Bareman said she believed nan arena would beryllium a awesome turning constituent and a driver for societal change, creating domiciled models for girls and helping beforehand gender equality.

“People will beryllium saying, ‘That was nan watershed infinitesimal that changed everything and took nan crippled to nan adjacent level,'” she said.

“And that’s successful each facet – commercially, participation, fame and growth,” she said.

In 100 days we invited nan world to our shores for nan biggest #FIFAWWC ever. The tourney will toggle shape nan early of women's shot successful Australia and we can't wait. #Legacy23 #BeyondGreatness pic.twitter.com/jqIZHYcEP9

— Football Australia (@FootballAUS) April 11, 2023

Ultimate extremity is adjacent pay

Bareman, a New Zealand-born erstwhile Samoan international, said nan eventual extremity was for nan tourney to rival nan men’s and get women connected adjacent footing successful position of pay.

“We cognize nan men’s World Cup is nan superior root of gross for FIFA and football, and that generates successful excess of $5bn per edition, and that’s a clear target for women’s football,” she said.

“We want to get to that level,” Bareman said. “The first World Cup for men was successful 1930. It wasn’t until 61 years later nan first women’s World Cup was introduced. We’re still successful our infancy arsenic a product.

“But we person to look astatine what’s happening successful nan men’s crippled arsenic an inspiration and a target. For me, it’s sewage to beryllium successful nan billions, and we person to support pushing until we get to that level.”

The tournament, which will return spot successful 5 Australian and 4 New Zealand cities, has been expanded from 24 to 32 teams for nan first time.