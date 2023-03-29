With Amazon Alexa’s future in peril, Fire TVs offer a glimmer of hope

Enlarge / Fire TVs springiness Alexa hope, but nan early still feels grim.

Alexa, really tin you proceed to beryllium applicable and extremity sucking money from Amazon?

That's not an easy mobility to answer, and nan early of Amazon Alexa has ne'er felt truthful uncertain. In November, Business Insider reported that Alexa “and different devices” were expected to lose Amazon $10 billion successful 2022. Such ample losses spotlight an enduring question: How are sound assistants expected to make money? It’s a dilemma other sound assistants are struggling with, too.

In nan lawsuit of Alexa, which has been integrated into various Amazon-branded products, from speakers and smart displays to a location robot and microwave, its champion changeable astatine endurance has been nether our noses—or successful our surviving rooms—all along.

But it's still a agelong shot.

Amazon’s Alexa woes

After being introduced successful 2014, Amazon Alexa, for illustration competing sound assistants, struggled to make money and supply worth to consumers beyond performing basal tasks, for illustration providing nan weather. Alexa’s challenges person been mounting, pinch Business Insider reporting that nan “vast majority” of nan $3 cardinal of losses successful Amazon’s Worldwide Digital group (which comprises Alexa, Fire TV, Echo speakers, Prime Video, and more) successful nan first 4th of 2022 were tied to “Alexa and different devices.”

It’s astatine nan constituent wherever group who activity connected nan Alexa broadside of nan business person been quoted arsenic describing nan sound adjunct arsenic “a colossal nonaccomplishment of imagination" and "a wasted opportunity." If that doesn’t overgarment a grim capable picture, see nan astir 2,000 layoffs that Dave Limp, Amazon's hardware chief, told CNBC deed nan Alexa section earlier.

Lack of (the correct kinds of) engagement

Amazon hasn’t had problems trading devices pinch Alexa. The institution has besides claimed that engagement pinch Alexa grew by 30 percent successful 2022, and much than half of Alexa users utilized nan sound adjunct to shop. But it’s unclear really overmuch money Alexa is bringing in, considering reports of soul worry astir declining Alexa engagement.

The problem is that nan exertion group thin to usage Alexa for, for illustration checking if it will rain, don't make money, and galore Alexa-powered devices are apparently sold astatine cost. Amazon was banking connected Alexa driving purchases.

Alexa is astir often associated pinch smart speakers, but successful this form, it doesn’t travel pinch ads and doesn't alteration a bully shopping acquisition since you can’t position accusation for illustration images and reviews.

But location is 1 spot wherever customers tin position items they whitethorn want to walk money connected and usage Alexa to facilitate purchases: Amazon's Fire TV sets and streaming devices. It's overmuch easier to usage Alexa to do things for illustration market shopping erstwhile you're utilizing a merchandise pinch a screen.

Further, Alexa is amended positioned to urge users to video streaming services. Users who aren't eager to usage Alexa for market shopping mightiness beryllium much unfastened to utilizing it to find, say, a movie to rent. And if that Alexa engagement brings you to Prime Video, that’s each nan amended for Amazon.

At nan aforesaid time, Amazon's Fire TV and Prime Video businesses, which are some portion of nan aforesaid Worldwide Digital business that has reportedly been bleeding money, look to beryllium doing amended than Alexa.

“Alexa, wherever tin I watch XYZ?”

While Alexa's business seems precarious, Amazon’s TV-related businesses are successful a overmuch amended place.

On March 22, Amazon announced that it has sold complete 200 cardinal Fire TV streaming devices and proprietary TVs. In January 2022, that number was 150 million. Amazon says Fire TV sets, which nan institution started trading successful 2021, are nan fastest-growing conception of its Fire TV business. The institution expanded income to Mexico, Germany, and nan UK past week.

Again, Alexa isn't nan only struggling sound assistant. One differentiator Amazon has successful this confusing abstraction is its TVs. The makers of nan astir celebrated sound assistants (Amazon, Apple, and Google) each make streaming devices, and Amazon and Apple person their ain streaming video services. Amazon is presently nan only 1 trading self-branded TVs, excessively (though location are TVs that tally connected nan Google TV operating system). And pinch Fire TVs and Alexa some falling nether Amazon’s Worldwide Digital group, nan businesses complement 1 another.