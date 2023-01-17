With an eye toward China, Biden goes all-in for Modi

ADVERTISEMENT
With an oculus toward China, Biden goes all-in for Modi
By Shaun TANDON
Washington (AFP) June 24, 2023
Laser-focused connected countering China, US President Joe Biden has embraced Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arsenic he has fewer different world leaders, casting speech immoderate concerns astir nan Hindu nationalist's authoritarian streak.
Biden offered Modi nan afloat pomp of a authorities sojourn pinch 2 dinners -- 1 friendly and 1 gala -- a gathering pinch apical CEOs, and a agelong database of actual takeaways including agreements connected US engines for India's caller home-grown fighter-jets and a awesome semiconductor factory.
Biden is "trying to show nan world that America is back. We've sewage partners and friends and we've sewage India connected our broadside of nan ledger," said Aparna Pande, a South Asia master astatine nan Hudson Institute.
Biden hopes to "send a connection to China -- you person your group and I person my group and India is among mine," she said.
Tamanna Salikuddin, a erstwhile State Department official, called nan associated connection for Modi's sojourn "remarkable" successful its scope pinch nan defense deliverables connected par pinch what nan United States would springiness a NATO aliases different pact ally.
"The extent and breadth of what we're committing to pinch India is really putting them successful a wholly different basket. And I deliberation that is what Modi wanted," said Salikuddin, now head of South Asia programs astatine nan US Institute of Peace.
The Biden management considers China nan astir superior semipermanent challenger to nan United States, contempt renewed efforts to negociate tensions.
Both Biden and Modi publically played down nan China facet but Modi made a clear allusion successful his reside to nan US Congress wherever he backed a "free, unfastened and inclusive Indo-Pacific," winning knowing applause from lawmakers.
India, a fast-growing system which has surpassed China arsenic nan world's astir populous country, has a long-running territorial conflict pinch China, which nan Indian nationalist wide sees negatively.
- Sidestepping authorities concerns -
Modi enjoyed much evident kinship pinch chap right-wing populist Donald Trump, for whom nan premier curate arranged a packed stadium rally successful his location authorities of Gujarat, a segment difficult to ideate pinch Biden, who is not known for breathtaking nan masses.
But US presidents crossed statement lines person been seeking a person narration pinch India since Bill Clinton successful nan precocious 1990s, seeing alignment betwixt nan world's largest democracies aft Cold War estrangement.
Modi, nan astir powerful Indian leader successful decades, comes pinch peculiar baggage. Before he became premier curate successful 2014, nan United States refused to rumor him a visa owed to his alleged domiciled successful anti-Muslim riots arsenic leader of Gujarat.
The US State Department successful its latest belief state study said of vigilante unit against minorities aft incitement from Modi's base. Indian authorities person besides raided media offices and parliament expelled nan guidance leader.
At slightest six lawmakers boycotted Modi's reside but Biden made clear that authorities concerns would not impede ties pinch India and offered cautiously chosen words astir some countries facing challenges to democracy.
Modi, who has not held an unfastened property convention astatine location successful his 9 years successful power, was coaxed to return 2 questions arsenic portion of nan authorities sojourn and denied favoritism against minorities.
"There's an irony successful that nan Biden management seeks to opposition antiauthoritarian India pinch authoritarian China," said Michael Kugelman, head of nan South Asia Institute astatine nan Wilson Center.
But Biden "doesn't look to interest excessively much" astir accusations he is ignoring antiauthoritarian backsliding successful India, Kugelman said.
"The 2 leaders decidedly sewage what they wanted: They brought nan astir prestige imaginable to a business they're keen to showcase," he said.
- Still nonaligned? -
Ashley Tellis, a salient India clever clever astatine nan Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, offered a contrarian position successful a caller effort successful Foreign Affairs.
He pointed to India's refusal to subordinate nan West successful isolating Russia complete Ukraine and doubted that India, hesitant astatine general alliances, would supply immoderate meaningful support successful a US conflict pinch China.
But paradoxically, moreover arsenic Modi faces disapproval connected rights, his anti-elite pedigree has led him to cull immoderate vestiges of nan proud nonalignment of India's post-independence leaders and to activity much intimately pinch nan United States.
Salikuddin said that Modi, pinch his enthusiastic home base, was not seeking individual "validation" successful Washington connected his grounds -- but that he was seeking results, which he received aplenty.
"He's going to spell backmost and opportunity -- look, I person delivered. I person put India connected nan world shape and made India an indispensable partner successful nan Indo-Pacific," she said.
