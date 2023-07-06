'With Love' Season 2 ending, explained: Does Lily end up with Nick or Santiago?

This station contains spoilers for Season Two of “With Love.”

Team Santiago aliases Team Nick?

“With Love” Season Two had nary shortage of romance storylines, but there’s 1 successful peculiar that viewers were invested successful and that was: Who would Lily Diaz extremity up with?

After nan Season One cliffhanger, fans wondered astir nan mates that was going to get engaged. It turned retired to beryllium Jorge (Mark Indelicato) and Henry (Vincent Rodriguez III), who went connected their ain travel of self-discovery and acceptance to yet opportunity “I do” alongside their friends and family.

Sol (Isis King) and Miles’ (Todd Grinnell) narration grew and overcame hurdles for illustration Sol gathering Miles’ ex and Miles questioning his queerness. They besides watched Sol and Miles’ kid Charlie’s (Birdie Silverstein) narration blossom.

And while viewers saw caller layers to these move characters, Lily, portrayed by Emeraude Toubia, entered nan threat area of a emotion triangle and made mistakes arsenic she attempted to return power of her life.

Below actors Toubia, Desmond Chiam and Rome Flynn talk pinch TODAY.com Lily's last decision.

What happens betwixt Lily and Santiago?

Are Lily and Santiago endgame? Kevin Estrada/Prime Video / Kevin Estrada/Prime Video

The first section of Season Two sees Lily and Santiago, AKA Santi, break up aft she thinks that he is going to propose. Instead of giving her an engagement ring, he offers her a cardinal to his place, which upsets Lily.

It's known that Santi does not spot matrimony successful his early and he continues to put up walls arsenic grieves his mom's decease from Season One. Still, Lily feels arsenic if there's dream for nan 2 of them — until she doesn't.

The 2 determine to spell connected arsenic friends but deed snags successful their “friendship.” Santi and Lily walk each time together connected her double quinceañera (aka her 30th birthday), from checking worldly disconnected from her bucket database to skinny dipping. However, Santi past brings his day to her day statement and Lily realizes it mightiness beryllium harder to support a platonic narration pinch Santi.

What happens betwixt Lily and Nick?

Will sparks alert betwixt Lily and Nick? Kevin Estrada/Prime Video / Kevin Estrada/Prime Video

Nick kicks disconnected nan play pinch a caller girlfriend, Ana (Briana Cuoco), who yet discovers that he still has feelings for Lily.

“Those feelings are still there, beardown coming retired successful Episode One,” Chiam told TODAY.com, adding that 1 of Nick’s biggest struggles is bridging nan spread betwixt being nan jokester friend and a mature big tin of being pinch Lily.

In Episode Four, Nick decides to profess his emotion for Lily while connected her brother’s bachelor statement travel to Las Vegas. Lily decides she is each successful and nan 2 statesman dating.

However, Santi gets suspicious erstwhile he sees Lily pinch Nick and professes his love. The 2 stock a passionate kiss, leaving Lily moreover much confused astir who she wants to beryllium with.

Who is nan correct personification for Lily?

Toubia believes that you tin emotion 2 group astatine once, but "it’s hard." Ultimately, yet a prime must beryllium made.

“Something beautiful that Constance Marie's characteristic Beatriz says is, 'You person to double down connected nan personification that you committed to, you person to activity connected them,'” she said. “That caller power you want to put onto someone, for illustration put it connected nan personification that’s been pinch you.”

“It's a small analyzable and a small messy,” she added.

But that still leaves nan question: Who’s nan amended prime for Lily?

“That’s a mobility for Lily,” Chiam said. “It’s not astir nan guys, successful a weird way. It’s astir this maturation travel for Lily and her coming into her ain and that is thing she’ll beryllium capable to intuitively reply erstwhile she experiences nan maturation she needs.”

Toubia, connected her end, added that possibly Lily “deserves to still beryllium alone?” However, she said, “It’s going to beryllium a immense daze to her that 1 of Santiago’s woody breakers is nary longer a woody breaker ... Until she has some men afloat disposable (then) she tin make that determination of who she wants to beryllium with.”

Who does Lily extremity up with?

At nan extremity of nan play we spot a confused Lily weighing her options while celebrating her relative Jorge and Henry's wedding. A chat pinch her mom, Beatriz, helps her make a decision.

“I emotion Nick and everything pinch him feels truthful great,” Lily tells her mom. “But each clip I tried to bask it, nan beingness throws Santiago and I backmost together and it shakes me. It’s for illustration I’m being tested by fate.”

Beatriz tells her not everything is destiny and she has nan determination to take who she wants — she conscionable has to “double down connected that prime each day.”

Ultimately, Lily chooses Nick and tells him she wants to wed him, which makes him spell down connected 1 knee. Lily says not now — but possibly successful nan future.

The closing segment sees Santi sitting successful his car watching Nick seemingly proposing to Lily and nan 2 kissing. In his manus is an engagement ring. The surface fades to black.

“With Love” Season One and Two are streaming connected Prime Video.