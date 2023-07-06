This is an sentiment editorial by niftynei, a developer pedagogue who runs nan Base58 Bitcoin protocol academy and an organizer of nan upcoming, Nix-focused Bitcoin++ conference.

When you want to instal a caller app connected your computer, wherever do you get it from?

Deciding which root to usage is simply a problem that's amazingly difficult to solve, but it's 1 that each computing level struggles with.

Before nan net was widespread, caller package “packages” were distributed connected difficult media, for illustration CDs aliases USB sticks. If you wanted to get nan latest type of your computer's operating strategy (OS) aliases nan newest type of Bitcoin Core, for example, you'd request to bargain it physically astatine nan shop aliases person it mailed to you. You'd past load nan disk aliases USB instrumentality into your computer, and make a transcript of nan caller package onto your section disk.

As a developer penning code, you'd person to physically manus retired copies of your programs to friends and family. Or you'd activity for a ample corp that had relationships pinch companies and machine stores, which would fig retired really to get nan package you wrote distributed to their clients and customers.

With nan advent of always-connected computers, nan scenery of package distribution everlastingly changed. Now, alternatively of having to physically prime up a transcript of nan bits successful a program, you tin easy download a transcript of it from nan internet.

This made it overmuch easier for caller developers to constitute apps that anyone tin download. The problem now, however, is answering nan question: Where connected nan net should users download nan caller package from?

The Hacker's App Store

The measurement that mobile telephone ecosystems lick nan problem of caller exertion distribution is done a programme connected your telephone called nan "App Store" (or nan "Google Play store" connected Android).

Developers upload nan latest transcript of their apps to either Apple's aliases Google's servers. Those companies past nonstop retired a silent notification to each of nan phones that person nan app installed, and nan app gets updated successful nan inheritance connected users' phones, without nan users’ involvement.

If you're a personification and you want to adhd a caller app to your phone, successful astir cases you'll beryllium capable to find it successful nan App Store, and download it from there.

But not each package is disposable arsenic a mobile telephone app. Some package projects are desktop apps aliases devices that developers usage to constitute caller pieces of software. These applications request a distribution transmission too. On desktop operating systems, we thin to telephone nan "App Store" package by nan word "package managers." They negociate nan packages of package that you download onto your computer.

Modern package managers dwell of a cardinal server, sometimes called a repository, that tin support way of nan latest type of nan app, and a client-side exertion which runs connected nan package user's computer.

If you're a developer, you've astir apt tally into “homebrew” aliases “apt-get install” location successful your life. “Homebrew” and “apt” are package managers.

In nan measurement package managers work, nan client-side exertion will cheque successful pinch nan cardinal repository occasionally to spot if there's immoderate caller updates for immoderate of nan currently-installed packages. Or, if you person nan correct OS and nan correct permissions set, possibly your machine will automatically tally these checks, download and instal nan latest type of an app.

(As an aside, you tin adhd different sources of package packages to your section package-manager client. If a developer aforesaid hosts their apps alternatively of uploading them to nan cardinal repository, you'd request to adhd their self-hosted website to nan database of places to look for updates successful your ain package-manager customer app.)

What If We Could Reproduce Everything?

Nix is simply a package head that intends to bring reproducible builds to each of nan packages that it helps to distribute.

Nix solves nan problems pinch package distribution by keeping elaborate way of each of nan inputs to a build, uniquely identifying each input and utilizing nan aforesaid ones arsenic nan original builder did. This ensures it's capable to build nan aforesaid point each clip and connected immoderate machine.

Nix hashes each input and output of a build; this makes it easy to place erstwhile an input has changed. When nan inputs to a build change, nan outputs are guaranteed to besides change.

One large problem pinch reproducible builds is that different users will person different versions of nan inputs that a programme needs to beryllium built with. Every caller programme that you build connected your instrumentality mightiness request a different type of its input successful bid to beryllium reproducible.

Nix fixes this by keeping way of builds by hash lists, and only utilizing inputs that lucifer nan database of hashes it expects. The tradeoff is that Nix uses a batch much disc abstraction and tin often return a spot longer to download, arsenic it'll request to download nan correct inputs to a binary build process if you don't person them connected your machine already.

I for illustration to joke that Nix was only made imaginable acknowledgment to Moore's law, which intends that we now person capable other disk abstraction to not request to interest astir having aggregate copies of nan aforesaid program, conscionable successful somewhat different versions.

So, Nix makes it imaginable to administer a reproducible build of your package overmuch much much easily, which intends that a personification tin reliably rebuild your package connected their instrumentality and person it conscionable work, nary questions asked.

As a mini aside, statement that what "reproducible" intends for a Nix build is that "if a package useful connected 1 machine, it will besides activity connected another." This isn't nan aforesaid arsenic nan reproducibility that Bitcoin Core developers effort to guarantee for charismatic Bitcoin binaries, which have a abstracted process to cheque that they're bit-for-bit identical.

Nix And Bitcoin

Distributing open-source package successful a measurement that's easy for extremity users to get running, and is reproducible connected immoderate system, is simply a very useful and important feature. It makes it easier for anyone to commencement utilizing nan task and besides easier for caller developers to commencement contributing backmost to nan project.

A fewer years ago, a group of intrepid developers launched a repository of nan astir communal Bitcoin package projects that are packaged up arsenic Nix packages and modules.

Packages make it overmuch easier for anyone utilizing nan Nix package head to instal and commencement moving a Bitcoin node, connected almost immoderate architecture. You don't person to interest astir installing nan correct limitations earlier moving nan build commands, and nan task will build from root connected your ain machine. It's beautiful perfect successful position of quickly being capable to download, build and tally a Bitcoin node from scratch.

The Nix-Bitcoin repository provides Nix “modules,” which are configurations for package applications that are meant to activity connected NixOS. The Nix-Bitcoin modules let anyone who's moving NixOS to reproduce a build of Bitcoin Core and different Bitcoin open-source projects, and quickly get them moving connected their machines pinch minimal fuss.

In an question and reply for this article, Jonas Nick, 1 of nan lead maintainers of nan Nix-Bitcoin project, had nan pursuing to opportunity astir utilizing nan project:

"The main use that Nix-Bitcoin gets from Nix/NixOS is declarative config management. Configuring your strategy utilizing nan Nix programming connection allows for abstraction, truthful you tin modularize your logic to reuse and trial individual components. This allows managing complexity, which inevitably occurs erstwhile building systems, and helps to build a correct and unafraid system. For example, a batch of nan information features that Nix-Bitcoin provides would beryllium very annoying to support if we didn't person nan module system. Reproducibility successful NixOS besides helps a batch pinch updates, because we cognize precisely what is moving connected nan systems of our users. Finally, pinch NixOS tin besides get errors astatine information clip alternatively of astatine runtime."

Bitcoin Core isn't nan only task that's packaged up for distribution connected Nix.

There's besides Core Lightning, BTCPay Server and a number of different projects. For nan astir part, these projects are added and bundled up for distribution connected Nix by fans of nan Nix package-management system, not nan developers who are penning nan software. For a much complete database of disposable packages, cheque retired nan “modules” database successful nan Nix-Bitcoin GitHub repository.

Why Not Nix Everywhere?

If Nix is specified a awesome alteration to nan measurement that Bitcoin projects are built and shipped, why doesn't everyone usage it? The truth is that Nix is simply a large task that's a spot difficult to get into. The learning curve for utilizing Nix is rather steep, and nan paradigm of moving Nix arsenic a package head tin beryllium rather different than astir are utilized to.

NixOS started arsenic a investigation task by Eelco Dolstra successful 2003, and has slow been building a pursuing and personification guidelines since then.

Bitcoin++ Berlin: Expanding The Use Of Nix In Bitcoin

By organizing nan upcoming Bitcoin++ conference successful Berlin, we purpose to alteration this. Bitcoin++ is simply a developer-focused convention bid which focuses connected different topics successful nan Bitcoin developer space. Originally started successful Austin, Texas, successful 2022, nan astir caller convention successful precocious April 2023 focused connected Layer 2 technologies successful Bitcoin, specified arsenic Ark, nan Lightning Network

and validity rollups.

The upcoming Berlin conference, planned for October 6 and October 7, 2023, intends to beryllium a “Nix-pilling” arena for nan Bitcoin developer ecosystem. The halfway maintainers of nan Nix-Bitcoin task connected Fort Nix will beryllium successful attendance (including Nick, Pavol Rusnak and Eric Sirion, to

name a few). The two-day arena will beryllium afloat of hands-on workshops and lectures

designed to thatch developers from crossed nan ecosystem astir really to usage Nix to package

their projects and amended bundle their improvement limitations truthful that new

contributors tin commencement coding and contributing faster, arsenic good arsenic show really accelerated and easy it is to deploy package utilizing modules connected NixOS.

Additional Article References

Reproducibility pinch Nix Interview pinch “nixbitcoindev” Where to start Why Nix-Bitcoin, for Bitcoiners

This is simply a impermanent station by niftynei. Opinions expressed are wholly their ain and do not needfully bespeak those of BTC Inc aliases Bitcoin Magazine.